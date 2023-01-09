Read full article on original website
Orange hosts annual Coffee and Conversations event for residents
This slideshow requires JavaScript. ORANGE, NJ — Orange Councilwoman Adrienne Wooten hosted the city’s annual Coffee and Conversations event at the Four City Brewing Co. on South Essex Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 7. During the event, residents were able to address city officials with any concerns that they have regarding their city and its current state. Topics such as parking, trash, walkability, job training programs, small businesses, and renovation projects for parks and the downtown area were discussed. Mayor Dwayne D. Warren and business administrator Christopher Hartwyk were able to hear directly from their constituents and talk about their plans to improve the city.
Orange HS boys hoops team seeks to regroup; hosts showcase on Monday, Jan. 16
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team hopes to return to its winning ways. The Tornadoes went 1-2 in the Joe Silver Holiday Tournament in Hillside; they defeated Plainfield 54-53 on Tuesday, Dec. 27, lost to St. Augustine 69-40 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and lost to Hillside 50-43 on Friday, Dec. 30.
Orange HS girls hoops tops West Caldwell Tech
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School girls basketball team defeated West Caldwell Tech 47-24 on Thursday, Jan. 5, on the road. Makaida Samuels had 8 points and 21 rebounds; A’Rina Black had 8 points and six rebounds; Kay’Dranique McFarlane had 8 points and four rebounds; Rahshanae Williams had 8 points and three rebounds; and Luvenia Morton had 6 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and six steals.
