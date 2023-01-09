This slideshow requires JavaScript. ORANGE, NJ — Orange Councilwoman Adrienne Wooten hosted the city’s annual Coffee and Conversations event at the Four City Brewing Co. on South Essex Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 7. During the event, residents were able to address city officials with any concerns that they have regarding their city and its current state. Topics such as parking, trash, walkability, job training programs, small businesses, and renovation projects for parks and the downtown area were discussed. Mayor Dwayne D. Warren and business administrator Christopher Hartwyk were able to hear directly from their constituents and talk about their plans to improve the city.

CITY OF ORANGE, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO