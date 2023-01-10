The Edmonton Oilers have been linked to a few different names, specifically defensemen heading into the NHL Trade Deadline. Among the players most commonly associated with what the Oilers might be looking to add, Joel Edmundson and Jakob Chychrun have been thrown out there more often than most. But, one source close to the Oilers suggests the team isn’t likely to add a big name and probably won’t lean in the direction most anticipate.

