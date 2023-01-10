Read full article on original website
Watch: Edmonton Oilers get in three fights with LA Kings in fiery loss
These were testy in crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Monday night as the Edmonton Oilers and LA Kings engaged in three rounds of fisticuffs. Amid the Oilers’ 6-3 loss, the first to scrap was none other than… Jesse Puljujarvi?!. The Big Finn laid a big hit in the...
Flames out for revenge in road rematch at Blues
The Calgary Flames will try to finish what they started Tuesday when they get their rematch with the host St. Louis Blues Thursday. The Flames came out playing excellent road hockey in the opener of this two-game set. Then they allowed two third-period goals that tied the game. The game...
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
Oilers Hockey Analysts Are Divided Over a Jakob Chychrun Trade
The worst-kept secret around the NHL is that the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a dependable, left-shooting defenceman that can hopefully solidify their blue line. Up until now, there have been many names tossed around the trade rumour mill as a potential fit on the Oilers’ back end, such as Jake McCabe, Joel Edmundson, Mattias Ekholm, and Vladislav Gavrikov.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Edmonton Oilers have talked to Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun, Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba and with other teams about defencemen
The market for defencemen is starting to heat up and the Edmonton Oilers are in the middle of the conversations. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers have been working the phones. They’ve talked with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun. They’ve talked with the Montreal Canadiens about Joel Edmundson and interestingly enough, the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.
The Day After 43.0: The Oilers understood the assignment in Anaheim
That was a must-win game for the Edmonton Oilers. Following an embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Kings to kick off their potentially season-changing four-game swing through California and Nevada, the Oilers came into Anaheim with two points on a silver platter in front of them. The Ducks are skating...
Leafs dump Predators on power-play goal with 1:15 left
Mitchell Marner scored on a power play late in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Nashville Predators 2-1 Wednesday night. Marner scored his 16th goal of the season on a deft pass from William Nylander at 18:45 of the third. Mark Jankowski was serving a double-minor for high-sticking.
Oilers jump on Ducks early, cruise to win
Dylan Holloway and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each scored goals less than five minutes into the game and the visiting Edmonton Oilers turned a four-goal first period into a 6-2 victory Wednesday over the Anaheim Ducks. Connor McDavid added a goal and an assist in the opening period, as Edmonton rebounded from...
Red Wings snap losing skid in wild 7-5 win over Jets
Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists, Moritz Seider recorded a career-high four assists and the host Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing skid while ending the Winnipeg Jets' five-game winning streak with a 7-5 victory on Tuesday night. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren, Oskar Sundqvist (one assist), Dominik...
Oilers receive huge Evander Kane update after bloody wrist injury
The Edmonton Oilers have relied on strictly four players to produce in 2022-23: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisatl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman. But, it appears they’re not far away from getting back another key contributor. Evander Kane, who suffered a gruesome wrist injury in early November, is nearing a return in the next 9-11 days. Via Darren Dreger:
Oilers’ List of Blue Line Trade Targets Includes Surprising Names
The Edmonton Oilers have been linked to a few different names, specifically defensemen heading into the NHL Trade Deadline. Among the players most commonly associated with what the Oilers might be looking to add, Joel Edmundson and Jakob Chychrun have been thrown out there more often than most. But, one source close to the Oilers suggests the team isn’t likely to add a big name and probably won’t lean in the direction most anticipate.
NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Vegas Golden Knights
Oilers eyeing the defenseman market and what could they give up?. Mark Spector: Thinking the Edmonton Oilers will add a strong defenseman and some depth up front. They will likely move out Jesse Puljujarvi, and draft picks/prospects. Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers have their eye on adding...
Edmonton Oilers recall goaltender Calvin Pickard
The Edmonton Oilers have recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. Pickard, 30, was signed by the Oilers to a two-year contract this past off-season. Stuart Skinner has returned to Edmonton for the birth of his first child. Drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round...
Travis Konecny's hat trick propels Flyers past Capitals
Travis Konecny posted his second career hat trick to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday. Scott Laughton added one goal and two assists and Owen Tippett had one goal and one assist for the Flyers, who have won six of seven. Philadelphia goaltender Carter...
Oilers’ 6-2 Win in Anaheim is Encouraging, But Concerns Remain
The Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game winless skid with their first road victory of the new year, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday (Jan. 11). Klim Kostin scored twice for the Oilers, who also got goals from Leon Draisaitl, Dylan Holloway, Connor McDavid, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Jack Campbell made 21 saves to win his second consecutive start.
Canadiens F Brendan Gallagher out at least six weeks
Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will be sidelined at least six weeks due to a lower-body injury, the team announced Wednesday. Gallagher has missed the last three games after being injured in a 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Jan. 3. He was placed on injured reserve Sunday. Gallagher,...
P.K. Subban Takes Subtle Shot At Oilers For Not Signing Him
P.K. Subban certainly isn’t singling out the Edmonton Oilers, but the former NHL defenseman has taken a subtle shot at the team (amongst others) for not signing him when they had the chance this past offseason. Subban was an unrestricted free agent coming off a monster deal, but there wasn’t a lot of interest in the player after his career had regressed. When teams declined to sign him, he chose to retire and join the world of hockey broadcasting, showcasing his fun and boisterous personality for ESPN.
Montreal and Nashville face off for non-conference matchup
Nashville Predators (19-14-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-22-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -149, Canadiens +127; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Nashville Predators in a non-conference matchup. Montreal has an 8-11-0 record in home games...
Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues preview, prediction, pick for 1/12: Flames out for revenge
The Calgary Flames will try to finish what they started Tuesday when they get their rematch with the host St. Louis Blues Thursday. The Flames came out playing excellent road hockey in the opener of this two-game set. Then they allowed two third-period goals that tied the game. The game...
