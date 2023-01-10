Iowa Wrestling Weekend That Was: Spencer Lee's comeback highlights Hawkeyes' 2-0 Big Ten start [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]

Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
big10central.com
Iowa wrestler Max Murin is getting results with a new approach after NCAA disappointment [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Jan. 12—IOWA CITY — Max Murin recalled a summer conversation with Terry Brands. The talk made an impact on the University of Iowa senior 149-pounder, who missed the NCAA podium by one win last year. The Hawkeyes associate head coach struck a chord, emphasizing the importance of offense.
big10central.com
Legendary coach Brad Smith will add another accolade: State wrestling Grand March leader [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Jan. 12—LISBON — Brad Smith has experienced almost everything as a wrestling coach and competitor. He's won championships, led athletes to titles of their own and claimed space in multiple Halls of Fame at the state and national levels. Smith owns records and has become Iowa's most successful high school wrestling coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan
Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
Clark, Stuelke lead No. 12 Iowa women past Northwestern
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as No. 12 Iowa coasted to a 93-64 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night. Clark got her ninth rebound with 7:47 to play but had...
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
Swarmcast: Iowa's strategy in the NCAA Transfer Portal, recapping recent Hawkeye moves
It has been an eventful few weeks for the Iowa Hawkeye football team. They have been attacking the transfer portal and have gotten some nice pieces to the mix. Still-- the Hawkeyes need to find more bodies for the wide receiver room or they could find themselves in the same situation as last spring. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock recap everything that has gone on over the past month for the Iowa football team, what is still coming and much more.
Lake Charles American Press
Lead change: LCCP ends Iowa’s win streak
Lake Charles College Prep put the brakes on Iowa’s 13- game District 3-3A win streak as the Trail Blazers turned a close first half into a 74-60 win Tuesday night. Prep (15-6, 2-0) took sole possession of the district lead with Iowa (16-3, 2-1) a game back and a rematch looming.
KCRG.com
Hawkeye football player Jermelle Lewis earns his degree 18 years later
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jermelle Lewis’ 141-scrimmage-yard, two touchdown gashing of Michigan back in 2002 will always be one of the biggest days in Jermelle Lewis’ life. He had another life-changing day this winter at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, when he graduated from the University of Iowa 18 years...
KCCI.com
No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
cbs2iowa.com
Hawkeye football players deliver with Meals on Wheels in Johnson County
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Following their win at the Music City Bowl, Hawkeye football players are helping out in their community. Players through the Swarm Collective re spending the start of their offseason bringing warm meals to Meals on Wheels clients in Iowa City and Coralville.
Chris Street Documentary to Air on Big Ten Network [WATCH TRAILER]
Thirty years later, it still hurts so much. Next week, three hours of programming on Big Ten Network will be dedicated to Iowa. God how I wish it was only two. Chris Street was a junior when on January 19, 1993, he and his girlfriend left an Iowa basketball team meal at the Highlander Inn off Highway 1 in Iowa City. While making a left turn, Street's vehicle collided with a snowplow. Reports at the time said he was killed instantly. His girlfriend survived. The state of Iowa went into shock and then deep mourning.
Iowa Football: Tyler Barnes on new quarterback Marco Lainez: "He's an ultimate competitor"
The Hawkeyes are continuing to revamp their quarterback room. With Alex Padilla departing and Spencer Petras unable to play his final year due to injury, Iowa has brought in Michigan transfer Cade McNamara along with Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill. Kirk Ferentz will also be adding freshman Marco Lainez from its 2023 class in June.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thedailyhoosier.com
Mike Woodson says he spoke with Big Ten Commissioner regarding Fran McCaffery
Things got out of hand at Iowa City last Thursday, and Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again. With less than a minute remaining in the game, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery came across midcourt and into the Indiana bench area as official Paul Szelc was having a discussion with IU assistant coach Yasir Rosemond.
Cyclones rout Red Raiders, chase history
The Iowa State Cyclones dominated Texas Tech Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, 84-50. Gabe Kalscheur led the nation’s 14th ranked team with 25 points and 7 rebounds. Iowa State is 4-0 in conference play for just the third time in school history. The previous 4-0 or better starts were 2000 (Elite Eight) and 1944 […]
Cedar Rapids AGAIN One Of The Worst Cities In Gross Study
Good night, sleep tight, Don't let the bedbugs bite. Unless you're in Cedar Rapids because they probably will be biting you!. A list came out this month which ranked some of the worst cities in America for bed bugs. This study is based on data gathered between December 1, 2021...
KCCI.com
‘You can’t be in here’: Male coaches accused of going in girls locker room at a West Des Moines high school
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of female wrestlers at Valley High School are upset after a confrontation in the girls locker room on Dec. 9. They say their daughters told them the male coaches of the girls basketball team went into the locker room while they were in there.
Iowa State Fair Announces Second Country Show for 2023
Back in early December, the Iowa State Fair officially announced the very first Grandstand act for 2023. We were thrilled to find out that Eric Church will be headed back to Des Moines on Sunday, August 13th! He and Jackson Dean will take the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and they're on sale now HERE.
Video, Transcript: Fran McCaffery 1-11-23
Iowa Basketball Coach Meets with Media Wednesday
rtands.com
Watch: Iowa Interstate Acquires Iowa City Industrial Campus Parcel for New Rail-to-Truck Transload Center
Cedar Rapids, Iowa – The Iowa Interstate Railroad announced its recent purchase of approximately 30 acres at Iowa City’s Industrial Campus to develop a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The site, located on the southeast side of Iowa City and including an existing rail spur, connects to the 573-mile IAIS network, providing shippers with direct access to all 7 Class-I railroads and numerous short line railroads. The site is located near I-80, US 6, and US 218.
