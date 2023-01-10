ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa Wrestling Weekend That Was: Spencer Lee's comeback highlights Hawkeyes' 2-0 Big Ten start [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]

 3 days ago
big10central.com

Legendary coach Brad Smith will add another accolade: State wrestling Grand March leader [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]

Jan. 12—LISBON — Brad Smith has experienced almost everything as a wrestling coach and competitor. He's won championships, led athletes to titles of their own and claimed space in multiple Halls of Fame at the state and national levels. Smith owns records and has become Iowa's most successful high school wrestling coach.
LISBON, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan

Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Swarmcast: Iowa's strategy in the NCAA Transfer Portal, recapping recent Hawkeye moves

It has been an eventful few weeks for the Iowa Hawkeye football team. They have been attacking the transfer portal and have gotten some nice pieces to the mix. Still-- the Hawkeyes need to find more bodies for the wide receiver room or they could find themselves in the same situation as last spring. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock recap everything that has gone on over the past month for the Iowa football team, what is still coming and much more.
IOWA CITY, IA
Lake Charles American Press

Lead change: LCCP ends Iowa’s win streak

Lake Charles College Prep put the brakes on Iowa’s 13- game District 3-3A win streak as the Trail Blazers turned a close first half into a 74-60 win Tuesday night. Prep (15-6, 2-0) took sole possession of the district lead with Iowa (16-3, 2-1) a game back and a rematch looming.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KCRG.com

Hawkeye football player Jermelle Lewis earns his degree 18 years later

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jermelle Lewis’ 141-scrimmage-yard, two touchdown gashing of Michigan back in 2002 will always be one of the biggest days in Jermelle Lewis’ life. He had another life-changing day this winter at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, when he graduated from the University of Iowa 18 years...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
AMES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Chris Street Documentary to Air on Big Ten Network [WATCH TRAILER]

Thirty years later, it still hurts so much. Next week, three hours of programming on Big Ten Network will be dedicated to Iowa. God how I wish it was only two. Chris Street was a junior when on January 19, 1993, he and his girlfriend left an Iowa basketball team meal at the Highlander Inn off Highway 1 in Iowa City. While making a left turn, Street's vehicle collided with a snowplow. Reports at the time said he was killed instantly. His girlfriend survived. The state of Iowa went into shock and then deep mourning.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
thedailyhoosier.com

Mike Woodson says he spoke with Big Ten Commissioner regarding Fran McCaffery

Things got out of hand at Iowa City last Thursday, and Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again. With less than a minute remaining in the game, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery came across midcourt and into the Indiana bench area as official Paul Szelc was having a discussion with IU assistant coach Yasir Rosemond.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WHO 13

Cyclones rout Red Raiders, chase history

The Iowa State Cyclones dominated Texas Tech Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, 84-50. Gabe Kalscheur led the nation’s 14th ranked team with 25 points and 7 rebounds. Iowa State is 4-0 in conference play for just the third time in school history. The previous 4-0 or better starts were 2000 (Elite Eight) and 1944 […]
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa State Fair Announces Second Country Show for 2023

Back in early December, the Iowa State Fair officially announced the very first Grandstand act for 2023. We were thrilled to find out that Eric Church will be headed back to Des Moines on Sunday, August 13th! He and Jackson Dean will take the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and they're on sale now HERE.
IOWA STATE
rtands.com

Watch: Iowa Interstate Acquires Iowa City Industrial Campus Parcel for New Rail-to-Truck Transload Center

Cedar Rapids, Iowa – The Iowa Interstate Railroad announced its recent purchase of approximately 30 acres at Iowa City’s Industrial Campus to develop a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The site, located on the southeast side of Iowa City and including an existing rail spur, connects to the 573-mile IAIS network, providing shippers with direct access to all 7 Class-I railroads and numerous short line railroads. The site is located near I-80, US 6, and US 218.
IOWA CITY, IA

