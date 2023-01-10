Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Related
Iowa forces overtime with four-point play, beats Michigan
Kris Murray had 27 points and eight rebounds to lead Iowa to a 93-84 overtime win over visiting Michigan in
big10central.com
Iowa wrestler Max Murin is getting results with a new approach after NCAA disappointment [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Jan. 12—IOWA CITY — Max Murin recalled a summer conversation with Terry Brands. The talk made an impact on the University of Iowa senior 149-pounder, who missed the NCAA podium by one win last year. The Hawkeyes associate head coach struck a chord, emphasizing the importance of offense.
big10central.com
Legendary coach Brad Smith will add another accolade: State wrestling Grand March leader [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Jan. 12—LISBON — Brad Smith has experienced almost everything as a wrestling coach and competitor. He's won championships, led athletes to titles of their own and claimed space in multiple Halls of Fame at the state and national levels. Smith owns records and has become Iowa's most successful high school wrestling coach.
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan
Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
kmaland.com
Former Iowa DL Bruce enters name into portal
(Iowa City) -- Former Iowa defensive lineman Isaiah Bruce has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Bruce played at Iowa in 2020 and 2021, appearing in one game in 2021 and posting one tackle. Bruce is a Lena, Illinois native and was a first team all-state and all-conference...
Michigan basketball runs out of gas in 93-84 OT loss to Iowa: Game thread recap
Michigan basketball (9-6, 3-1 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3) When: 7 p.m. Thursday. Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City. TV: ESPN2. ...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cbs2iowa.com
Hawkeye football players deliver with Meals on Wheels in Johnson County
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Following their win at the Music City Bowl, Hawkeye football players are helping out in their community. Players through the Swarm Collective re spending the start of their offseason bringing warm meals to Meals on Wheels clients in Iowa City and Coralville.
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Northwestern at No. 12/9 Iowa
Download Hawkeyes Mobile App Game Notes (PDF) Listen Live Live Stats Watch Live Buy Tickets. Opponent Northwestern (6-9, 0-5) at No. 12/9 Iowa (12-4, 4-1) Radio Hawkeye Radio Network // Sirius XM Channel 157 or 196. No. 12/9 Iowa (12-4, 4-1) is set to host Northwestern (6-9, 0-5) on Wednesday...
Chris Street Documentary to Air on Big Ten Network [WATCH TRAILER]
Thirty years later, it still hurts so much. Next week, three hours of programming on Big Ten Network will be dedicated to Iowa. God how I wish it was only two. Chris Street was a junior when on January 19, 1993, he and his girlfriend left an Iowa basketball team meal at the Highlander Inn off Highway 1 in Iowa City. While making a left turn, Street's vehicle collided with a snowplow. Reports at the time said he was killed instantly. His girlfriend survived. The state of Iowa went into shock and then deep mourning.
KCRG.com
Hawkeye football player Jermelle Lewis earns his degree 18 years later
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jermelle Lewis’ 141-scrimmage-yard, two touchdown gashing of Michigan back in 2002 will always be one of the biggest days in Jermelle Lewis’ life. He had another life-changing day this winter at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, when he graduated from the University of Iowa 18 years...
thedailyhoosier.com
Mike Woodson says he spoke with Big Ten Commissioner regarding Fran McCaffery
Things got out of hand at Iowa City last Thursday, and Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again. With less than a minute remaining in the game, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery came across midcourt and into the Indiana bench area as official Paul Szelc was having a discussion with IU assistant coach Yasir Rosemond.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
rtands.com
Watch: Iowa Interstate Acquires Iowa City Industrial Campus Parcel for New Rail-to-Truck Transload Center
Cedar Rapids, Iowa – The Iowa Interstate Railroad announced its recent purchase of approximately 30 acres at Iowa City’s Industrial Campus to develop a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The site, located on the southeast side of Iowa City and including an existing rail spur, connects to the 573-mile IAIS network, providing shippers with direct access to all 7 Class-I railroads and numerous short line railroads. The site is located near I-80, US 6, and US 218.
Video, Transcript: Fran McCaffery 1-11-23
Iowa Basketball Coach Meets with Media Wednesday
Radio Iowa
More details released on fatal I-80 accident Sunday
The Iowa State Patrol has identified the two people who were killed in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday morning on I-80 near Iowa City. The patrol says 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield died when his pickup hit a semi that had jackknifed on the roadway. Thirty-seven-year-old Junier Caballero-Venero of Houston, Texas was a passenger in the semi and got out after it jackknifed. The patrol says he was then was hit and killed on the roadway.
beckersasc.com
Lawsuit filed against state of Iowa for alleged medical negligence
Tiffany Lunsford of Le Claire, Iowa, has filed a lawsuit against the state following complications from a surgical procedure she received at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, The Gazette reported Jan. 10. The lawsuit alleges that physicians performing the surgery perforated the patient's bowel and charred...
You Won’t Believe What’s Coming To The Former Schnuck’s In Bettendorf
We know the future of the former Schnuck's and Marshall's location in Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf. Did you want a Trader Joe's in that spot in Bettendorf? Prepare yourself for this bombshell. The Schnuck's in Duck Creek Plaza has sat empty for over two years after it closed back...
Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors
If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
Comments / 0