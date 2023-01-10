ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
big10central.com

Legendary coach Brad Smith will add another accolade: State wrestling Grand March leader [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]

Jan. 12—LISBON — Brad Smith has experienced almost everything as a wrestling coach and competitor. He's won championships, led athletes to titles of their own and claimed space in multiple Halls of Fame at the state and national levels. Smith owns records and has become Iowa's most successful high school wrestling coach.
