Gophers to promote Matt Simon and Greg Harbaugh to co-offensive coordinators [Pioneer Press]

Jan. 10—Penn State moved up two spots in the final AP top 25 poll that was released not long after the college football season came to an end Tuesday morning. The Nittany Lions jumped from No. 9 to No. 7 following their 35-21 Rose Bowl win over the Utah Utes on Jan. 2. The Utes fell from No. 7 to No. 10 after the loss. Penn State's 1,200 voting points is 137 points more than the program received in the last poll, which was released prior to the start of bowl season.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO