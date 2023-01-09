Gophers to promote Matt Simon and Greg Harbaugh to co-offensive coordinators [Pioneer Press]

Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
big10central.com
Gophers to hire Andrew Sowder as tight ends coach [Pioneer Press]
The Gophers football program is expected to hire Andrew Sowder as its next tight ends coach, sources confirmed Wednesday to the Pioneer Press. Sowder has been the offensive coordinator at Kent State since 2018. His offense ranked 42nd in the nation with an average of 419 yards per game in 2022.
big10central.com
Gophers’ Ben Johnson, P.J. Fleck comb other Big Ten coaches’ interviews for insights [Pioneer Press]
Gophers coaches Ben Johnson and P.J. Fleck don’t just watch game film to dissect opposing players and coaching schemes for the team next up on Minnesota’s schedule. The leaders of two high-profile U programs watch news conferences for coaches of those teams, looking to glean a nugget or two about their game plans and whether or not a key player will suit up.
big10central.com
Wisconsin senior Tyler Wahl takes the court ahead of Michigan State game
University of Wisconsin senior Tyler Wahl walks onto the court without a boot on his right ankle Tuesday night as the 18th-ranked Badgers prepare to face the Michigan State Spartans. Locations. Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl misses a second straight game with ankle injury. The Badgers don't have leading scorer Tyler Wahl...
Waseca's Kloe Wadd voted Minnesota girls basketball's top post for 2022-23
FULL RESULTS Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best posts With 27,110 votes, Kloe Wadd from Waseca is voted as the top post player for Minnesota girls high school basketball. The senior is producing big numbers so far this season for the Bluejays. She’s ...
big10central.com
Penn State moves up two spots after Rose Bowl win in final AP top 25 rankings of 2022 season [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.) :: SC-Penn-State-moves-up-two-spots-after-Rose-Bowl-win-0110]
Jan. 10—Penn State moved up two spots in the final AP top 25 poll that was released not long after the college football season came to an end Tuesday morning. The Nittany Lions jumped from No. 9 to No. 7 following their 35-21 Rose Bowl win over the Utah Utes on Jan. 2. The Utes fell from No. 7 to No. 10 after the loss. Penn State's 1,200 voting points is 137 points more than the program received in the last poll, which was released prior to the start of bowl season.
big10central.com
Former Iowa offensive lineman Robert Gallery named to College Football Hall of Fame [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Jan. 9—Former Iowa offensive lineman Robert Gallery has been named to the 2023 class of the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday afternoon. Gallery was a consensus All-American at Iowa and won the Outland Trophy, which goes to the best interior lineman on offense...
Minnesota’s top high school boy’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best wings and posts
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 4-8) SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top games of the week (Jan. 9-15) SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 9) Over the next week, we’ll be taking a look at some of the top players across the Minnesota ...
A bad day to be a Vikings fan in Wisconsin
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear about Lambeau Field in January? For myself, I think of frigid weather, hard-hitting, playoff-type National Football League contests pitting the Packers against some foe in what is bound to be a tightly fought game. My first trip to Lambeau presented almost none of what I assumed would be promised by visiting the historic field. ...
big10central.com
Iowa Wrestling Weekend That Was: Spencer Lee's comeback highlights Hawkeyes' 2-0 Big Ten start [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Jan. 9—Wrestling action resumed at full-throttle this weekend. College teams competed at all levels with conference duals and multi-divisional national duals. High schools held their first Saturday of tournaments since the break. Here is the Wrestling Weekend That Was. Iowa opens Big Ten 2-0 The second-ranked Hawkeyes kicked off...
Minnesota high school hockey top performers (Jan. 4-10)
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 9-15) Mahtomedi boys hockey stands tall, defeats St. Thomas Academy SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 10) The following athletes will be nominated for this week's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week. If you would ...
Comments / 0