Kirk Herbstreit called out Big 12 and Pac-12 due to TCU's blowout loss to Georgia in CFP
The Big 12 and Pac-12 caught a few strays from ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit during TCU's big loss
Oklahoma football: TCU’s embarrassing loss to Georgia is highly relatable for OU
TCU took a country-style whooping from defending national champion Georgia in the national championship game on Monday night. The Oklahoma football community knows how that feels. The stunning margin of defeat handed to the No. 3 Horned Frogs was unprecedented for a game that is supposed to feature the top...
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
Five storylines ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU on Saturday
Saturday's game with Kansas State and TCU is one of the weekend's bigger games on the docket. With the Wildcats being undefeated and the Horned Frogs having lost two games in a row, both teams will be highly motivated to come out of Fort Worth with a win. While eyes will be on Lawrence this weekend as well when the other two undefeated teams duke it out in Iowa State and Kansas, Saturday could go a long way towards establishing what the top of the conference will look like.
Ole Miss women top Georgia, stay unbeaten in SEC
ATHENS, Ga. – For only the second time in the history of Ole Miss women's basketball and the first since 2010, the Rebels walked out of Stegeman Coliseum victorious Thursday night, after toppling Georgia, 66-58. Ole Miss (16-2, 2-0) continues its remarkable 5-0 start in conference play and moves to 3-0 on the road in SEC for the longest streak of its kind since 1992. The Rebels also picked up its first win against Georgia (13-6, 2-3 SEC) since 2015.
How to Watch: Duke vs Clemson on Saturday
Duke got an impressive come from behind win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night after going in to halftime down by eleven points. They ultimately won the game 77-69, marking the largest comeback from a halftime deficit since 2017, and left Cameron Indoor Stadium jumping with noise and excitement for what's to come the rest of the season. Kyle Filipowski led the comeback with a career night in both points (28) and rebounds (15), while Tyrese Proctor had one of the best games of his Blue Devils' career running point with Jeremy Roach missing his second consecutive game.
Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing
Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports. Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
Cincinnati at SMU Preview
The Cincinnati Bearcats (12-6) hit the road for a two game stretch starting on Saturday against the SMU Mustangs (6-11). Wes Miller and the team bounced back in a big way on Wednesday night and will look to carry the hot shooting with them to Moody Coliseum at 4pm on ESPNU.
How Florida coach Billy Napier voted in final AFCA Coaches Poll
Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night means the 2022 college football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and the 'Dawgs once again enter the offseason as national champions. The Gators, meanwhile, finished the season on the outside looking in, and the offseason heading into Year 2 for head coach Billy Napier has begun with much attrition from last season's roster, though Florida does currently have momentum on the recruiting trail with the No. 11 class in 247Sports' 2023 Team Rankings.
UGA’s Stetson Bennett to work restaurant shift after winning National Championship
ATHENS, Ga — For the second consecutive year, the Georgia Bulldogs won the National Title, and for the second straight year, quarterback Stetson Bennett will work a shift at Raising Canes in Athens. Bennett will be joined by Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves, to celebrate the Bulldogs’...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Football World Shocked By Georgia Player's Postgame Quote
One Georgia football player sent a message to all of the haters on Monday night. Linebacker Nolan Smith, who played his final game as a Bulldog on Monday night, made sure to let everyone know that he didn't appreciate some pundits predicting the team to go 7-5 this season. "They thought we were ...
Rusty's Rambling's - UGA staff on the road
UGA staff is set to hit the road on Friday morning find where we expect Kirby Smart and others while out on the road.
Football World Reacts To The TCU Quarterback Transfer
A TCU quarterback has officially entered the transfer portal just one day after the team's 65-7 defeat to Georgia. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, TCU quarterback Sam Jackson has entered the portal. He's a redshirt freshman that is a threat in the passing and running game. Jackson ...
Clemson transfer commits to new home
A former Clemson defender has found a new college home. Etinosa Reuben is staying in the ACC, as the former Tiger defensive tackle announced on Tuesday that he has committed to transfer to Georgia Tech. Reuben (...)
Texas HS football players hospitalized after coach made them do 400 push-ups as punishment
Several Texas high school football students were hospitalized after they were forced to perform up to 400 push-ups in an hour as punishment by their coach, according to local reports. Rockwall-Heath High School Head Football Coach John Harrell is now on leave while a third party conducts an investigation, the school said in a letter to parents, according to Dallas’ Fox station. The alleged incident happened Friday during an eighth-period athletic class at the elite public school just outside Dallas. One mother claims her son was forced to do 300 to 400 push-ups with no water breaks, according to the Dallas Morning News,...
