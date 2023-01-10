Read full article on original website
Five storylines ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU on Saturday
Saturday's game with Kansas State and TCU is one of the weekend's bigger games on the docket. With the Wildcats being undefeated and the Horned Frogs having lost two games in a row, both teams will be highly motivated to come out of Fort Worth with a win. While eyes will be on Lawrence this weekend as well when the other two undefeated teams duke it out in Iowa State and Kansas, Saturday could go a long way towards establishing what the top of the conference will look like.
Ole Miss women top Georgia, stay unbeaten in SEC
ATHENS, Ga. – For only the second time in the history of Ole Miss women's basketball and the first since 2010, the Rebels walked out of Stegeman Coliseum victorious Thursday night, after toppling Georgia, 66-58. Ole Miss (16-2, 2-0) continues its remarkable 5-0 start in conference play and moves to 3-0 on the road in SEC for the longest streak of its kind since 1992. The Rebels also picked up its first win against Georgia (13-6, 2-3 SEC) since 2015.
How Florida coach Billy Napier voted in final AFCA Coaches Poll
Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night means the 2022 college football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and the 'Dawgs once again enter the offseason as national champions. The Gators, meanwhile, finished the season on the outside looking in, and the offseason heading into Year 2 for head coach Billy Napier has begun with much attrition from last season's roster, though Florida does currently have momentum on the recruiting trail with the No. 11 class in 247Sports' 2023 Team Rankings.
How to Watch: Duke vs Clemson on Saturday
Duke got an impressive come from behind win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night after going in to halftime down by eleven points. They ultimately won the game 77-69, marking the largest comeback from a halftime deficit since 2017, and left Cameron Indoor Stadium jumping with noise and excitement for what's to come the rest of the season. Kyle Filipowski led the comeback with a career night in both points (28) and rebounds (15), while Tyrese Proctor had one of the best games of his Blue Devils' career running point with Jeremy Roach missing his second consecutive game.
Preview: Did Scheyer's young Duke team turn the corner against Pitt? We'll find out against Clemson
In a year in which college basketball has been defined primarily by change the unexpected in general, Duke Basketball has experienced a number of ups and downs in the young season. Only a week ago head coach Jon Scheyer's team looked to be on the brink of a disastrous stretch...
Rusty's Rambling's - UGA staff on the road
UGA staff is set to hit the road on Friday morning find where we expect Kirby Smart and others while out on the road.
Cincinnati at SMU Preview
The Cincinnati Bearcats (12-6) hit the road for a two game stretch starting on Saturday against the SMU Mustangs (6-11). Wes Miller and the team bounced back in a big way on Wednesday night and will look to carry the hot shooting with them to Moody Coliseum at 4pm on ESPNU.
247Sports Composite five-star Edge Colin Simmons updates his recruitment
Duncanville (Texas) High 247Sports Composite five-star Colin Simmons will visit Georgia this weekend. The Bulldogs are fresh off a second-straight National Championship and Simmons is a prospect that would help keep UGA in contention for years to come. “With Georgia have you seen their d-linemen,” Simmons told 247Sports this past...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains decision to honor players by calling timeouts
LOS ANGELES — Early in the fourth quarter of Monday’s national title game, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett stepped into the huddle with no play call and no plan to get his offense lined up one more time. The bizarre situation was the brainchild of head coach Kirby Smart, who called a timeout to let the fans celebrate Bennett then did the same thing minutes later for several Bulldogs defenders.
