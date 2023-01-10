Read full article on original website
Related
‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: Tom Hanks Is a Grumpy Old Man in This Limp Remake
Despite recent reports to the contrary (thank you, Henry Winkler), Tom Hanks will always be known as the nicest guy in Hollywood. But is Tom Hanks such a “nice guy” that he can only play against type in the most obvious, literal way? A murderous villain is too far a stretch; a double-crossing commander is perhaps not juicy enough. No, when Tom Hanks wants to really throw a sour wrench onto his all-American good-guy bread and butter, he has to play a grumpy old man. Not just any grumpy old man: an embittered, persnickety, widower with a secret heart of...
iheart.com
Watch 'Elvis' for Free in Theaters This Sunday
The "Elvis" movie is coming back to the big screen!. On Jan. 8, the Baz Luhrmann film will return to select theatres for a free screening to celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley's 88th birthday. Tickets will be free, but given on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can reserve...
ComicBook
A Man Called Otto Review: Tom Hanks' Best Performance in Years
Despite being in his fifth decade as an actor, Tom Hanks is as busy as ever. The critically acclaimed leading man put in three performances in 2022 alone, which included starring opposite Austin Butler in Elvis and becoming the latest actor to bring Geppetto to life in Pinocchio. His latest starring role comes in A Man Called Otto, an American adaptation of the 2012 Fredrik Backman novel, which began its limited-release run at last year's midnight hour. While breaking up its rollout has led to A Man Called Otto flying under the radar for some, Hanks puts in his best performance in years in this heartwarming tale.
Colin Creevey Disappears Without A Trace After Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets
One of the aspects of J.K. Rowling's wizarding world that makes it so rich is the large cast of intriguing supporting characters, including students, teachers, and ghosts at Hogwarts. Some of these characters, sadly, didn't make it into the movies — or if they did, had their parts severely cut. One of these characters is Colin Creevey, a boy at Hogwarts who practically worships Harry. Colin makes a bit of a nuisance of himself by carrying around a camera and taking pictures but proves himself a good, loyal Gryffindor by joining Dumbledore's Army in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" and later, returning to his school during the Battle of Hogwarts to fight Voldemort and his Death Eaters.
Guillermo del Toro Explains Why ‘Pinocchio’ Is Not a Kids Movie But Still Enjoyable For Families
You might think the story of “Pinocchio” is familiar, but it isn’t. There have been at least 60 film adaptations for film and TV, including of course Disney’s 1940 animated version. In “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” the filmmaker and his team don’t follow the plot too closely, but it’s more faithful than most in retaining the darkness, tenderness and humor of Carlo Collodi’s 1881 novel. The Netflix movie was written by Patrick McHale and del Toro, who shares director credit with Mark Gustafson. It’s not a children’s movie, but it is. “Patrick and I were writing for an audience that could include children,”...
A lion roars on Broadway as box office hauls reveal winners including 'The Lion King'
It was feast or famine at the Broadway box office as 2022 wound down, with eye-popping revenue for popular shows.
The most anticipated Broadway shows premiering in 2023
Broadway babies, we've reached that spectacular segment of the theatrical season in which musicals and plays open in droves and vie for a chance to win a Tony Award -- or 11.
ComicBook
Mel Brooks' History of the World Part II First Look Released
Mel Brooks' History of the World Part II is finally arriving, over forty years after the iconic comedic film History of the World, Part I in 1981. For this second installment, the format has been flipped from feature film to limited series (8 episodes), and now there's a gallery of first-look photos from History of the World Part II to share! Check them out over at EW by hitting the link below!
Broadway’s ‘Death Of A Saleman’ Stopped By Disruptive Woman, Cops Escort Her Out Of Theater
An unhinged and disruptive woman stopped Broadway’s “Death of a Saleman” Tuesday night, finally being escorted from the theater by police. It’s safe to say she was not well-liked by the audience. The incident happened at the Hudson Theatre on 44th Street. Patrons reported on social media that she was behaving badly during Act 1 of the three-hour play, heckling and generally breaking the spell of the performance. Eventually, star Wendell Pierce tried to reason with the heckler from the foot of the stage. “He patiently & heroically pleaded with her to leave peacefully despite her insistence that she should be...
‘Hoodlum’ TV Remake & ‘The Emperor of Ocean Park’ Adaptation From John Wells Leads MGM+ Development Slate
MGM+, formerly Epix, unveiled its programming lineup and development slate that includes a new John Wells drama based on a Stephen L. Carter novel, a period drama about Harlem crime boss Stephanie St. Clair, based on an MGM movie, and a docuseries about the disco era. The newly rebranded premium linear channel and streaming service will launch on January 15 in conjunction with the season three premiere of Godfather of Harlem starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker and created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein. The development slate includes scripted series The Emperor of Ocean Park, Hoodlum, based on the 1997 movie starring...
thedigitalfix.com
Babylon (2023) review: Damien Chazelle goes dark mode
Damien Chazelle, the Oscar-winning director of the musical La La Land, is back with his new movie Babylon but if you’re expecting another ethereal, heartwarming story about the magic of Hollywood, think again. This is Chazelle like you’ve never seen him before. Babylon is unhinged, vulgar, and messy, but it’s a hell of a lot of fun.
Paul Mescal to star in new Richard Linklater movie filmed over 20 years
He'll star alongside Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt in Merrily We Roll Along
Hollywood producers salute blockbuster sequels as Oscar vote begins
Hollywood's big-shot producers named blockbuster sequels "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick" among last year's best films Thursday -- the same day that voting for Oscars nominations got under way. The PGA happened to release its shortlist this year on the very same day that the voting window opened for Oscars nominations.
‘A Man Called Otto‘: Read The Screenplay For Tom Hanks-Starring Remake Of A Swedish Hit
Editor’s note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races. David Magee had two pieces of source material to work from for A Man Called Otto, the Marc Forster-directed Columbia Pictures remake of the hit Swedish film A Man Called Ove. That original pic, which scored two Oscar nominations in 2017, was written and directed by Hannes Holm and based on Fredrik Backman’s 2014 New York Times bestselling novel. In all instances, the plot centers on a curmudgeonly man — in the latest case played by Tom Hanks as Otto, not Ove,...
‘Here Lies Love,’ David Byrne-Cowritten Musical, to Open on Broadway in Immersive, Standing-Room Setting
“Here Lies Love,” a celebrated “disco pop” stage musical with a score by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, dramatizing Imelda Marcos’ rise to prominence and downfall in the Philippines, has finally landed a long-awaited berth on Broadway. Opening this summer at one of New York’s most prominent venues, the Broadway Theatre, “Here Lies Love,” will be produced in the fully immersive, mostly standing-room format that was an essential element in its world premiere engagement at the Public Theatre 10 years ago, and subsequent productions in London and Seattle. That immersive setting had also posed the greatest potential challenge in getting...
game-news24.com
Richard Linklater plans to make a musical adaptation of that George Furth Classic in the next 20 years
Apparently, 12 years didn’t suffice to Richard Linklater with Boyhood, so his next massive project will be 20 years old. While all the long films aren’t in the works, they haven’t been recognized. This long project’s based on the musical Merrily We Roll Along and is planning to use these large years to show the aging of the characters in the movie in time.
Popculture
Ben Masters, 'Passions' Star, Dead at 75
Ben Masters, who played Julian Crane on the soap opera Passions for nearly a decade, has died. He was 75. Masters also starred in a handful of movies and television shows, including Bob Fosse's classic All That Jazz in 1979 and the 1988 Pierce Brosnan-starring miniseries Noble House. Masters died...
nickalive.net
Paramount+ Orders ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Live-Action Series From Rawson Marshall Thurber, eOne & Paramount Pictures
Paramount+ has given an eight-episode, straight-to-series order to an adaptation of Hasbro’s wildly popular Dungeons & Dragons fantasy role-playing game franchise, Deadline is reporting. Red Notice filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote the pilot script and is set to direct the first episode of the series which will be a...
Popculture
Harry Potter: The Exhibition Takes Over Atlanta and Delivers in a Big Way (Review)
The Harry Potter franchise has grown tremendously since the first movie was released in 2001. And while the last Harry Potter film hit theatres in 2011, the franchise gets bigger every year since kids of every generation continue to be introduced to the movies and the books. Now, fans of Harry Potter can get closer to the story with Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Atlanta. PopCulture.com visited the exhibition and it's something that all fans should take in before it's too late.
Netflix Becomes First Streamer to Win Golden Globe for Animated Feature With ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’
Taking home the Golden Globe for best animated feature film, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” just made Netflix the first streamer ever to win the category. Del Toro made history for himself, too, as the first Latino winner. (Note: there have previously been co-directors on films that have won, such as Charise Castro Smith from “Encanto,” but co-directors are typically not official nominees or winners.) Accepting the Golden Globe, del Toro proclaimed that “animation is cinema,” continuing, “Animation is not a genre for kids, it’s a medium.” Since the category’s inception in 2006, only four winners of the Globes’ animation category have failed...
Comments / 0