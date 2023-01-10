Read full article on original website
Rochester bookstore to start from ‘chapter one’ after East Ave. fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It’s been one week since a fire ravaged through a building on Rochester’s East Avenue, which houses several local businesses. One of them, Akimbo Bookshop, has lost nearly everything. However, the owner says she is hoping to rebuild. In the early morning hours last Wednesday, Rachel Crawford woke up to a call […]
WHEC TV-10
Watch Rochester singer Danielle Ponder’s performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Acclaimed Rochester-based singer Danielle Ponder performed a song from her 2022 album on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night. You can see her performance of “Someone Like You” here. Ponder, a former Monroe County public defender, has performed on multiple network TV shows this...
13 WHAM
Car stolen from couple visiting Rochester area from NYC, used in string of crimes
Fairport, N.Y. — Dan and Brittany Chiavetta had just come into town from New York City when their car was stolen from Brittany's parents' driveway in Fairport on Monday night. The 2004 beige Acura was the first car the Chiavettas had bought as a family. The car, and their...
13 WHAM
Irondequoit DMV closed Thursday
Irondequoit, N.Y. — The Irondequoit branch of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is closed Thursday due to "state equipment failures," according to Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo. Romeo said the Irondequoit branch can't currently process transactions, and it's unclear when the issue will be resolved. All...
Residents upset with ongoing leaks in historic senior apartment building
Multiple people have voiced their frustrations to 7 Problem Solvers for lack of repairs inside the Kibler Senior Apartments
WHEC TV-10
Rochester receives $3 million state grant for Roc City Skatepark
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s skate park is getting more money from the state. Mayor Malik Evans announced Wednesday a $3 million grant from the Department of State. It’s part of the Roc the Riverway initiative announced last year. Mayor Evans says this extra money will allow for...
Facing a Shortage of Zamboni Drivers, Rink Managers Are Skating on Thin Ice
Shortly after 5 p.m. on a weekday evening, René Kaczka-Vallière crossed center ice at C. Douglas Cairns Recreation Arena in South Burlington. The name of the 43-year-old Charlotte resident looks like it should be emblazoned across the back of a Montréal Canadiens jersey. But Kaczka-Vallière wasn't at the rink that night to play hockey, or even skate. As one of the arena's Zamboni drivers, he was making ice.
Sunrise Smart Start: Kathy Drive triple stabbing, Darien St. reopen
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Democrat & Chronicle closing printing facility means smaller newspapers have to print elsewhere
With the recent announcement of Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper shutting its doors on local printing facility Canal Ponds Business Park, not only are the employees there going to be affected – it’s going to hit businesses that rely on that facility to print their papers as well.
Advocates call for change to Rochester’s Code Blue program
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Housing Accountability Coalition is calling for an enhancement to the city’s “Code Blue” policies —emergency procedures for the city’s homeless population in extreme cold conditions. Advocates say changes could help keep people housed, fed, and clothed for the duration of cold weather events. Some of those changes include expanded […]
Car stolen with children inside in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family was reunited Thursday, after police say a car was stolen with two children inside. According to investigators, a mother went into a corner store on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue around 3:45 p.m., leaving her 6-year-old and 3-year-old in the running vehicle. Police say at least one person entered […]
RPD: Darien St. reopen after mental health call
UPDATE: The Rochester Police Department has announced that West Ave, Chili Ave, and Darien Street have reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police have confirmed the active scene on Darien Street in the City of Rochester is due to a mental health crisis. At approximately 2:30 p.m. officials with the Rochester Police Department clarified […]
wdkx.com
URMC Announces New Free Nursing Program
There’s a new program kicking off with the University of Rochester Medical Center for a free nursing program. URMC says this program is the 1st of its kind and the tuition is free, Now there are some qualifications you need to be a part of this program. The program...
wxxinews.org
Vacant hotel and tavern near airport could see new life
Plans are being solidified to tear down and redevelop the once-troubled — and now vacant — airport Ramada hotel and Wheels Up Tavern in Gates. The eight-acre site off Brooks Avenue is sandwiched between Interstate 390 and the Erie Canal. The airport is on the other side of the highway.
This Major Airline Has Introduced A Free Upgrade For New York Passengers
Great news for those who fly out of Syracuse, Albany, or Rochester New York. One major airline just changed the game. Starting in February of 2023, Delta will offer free Wi-Fi in partnership with T-Mobile to all customers on board most domestic mainline flights. The wifi won't be choppy, it'll be fast so you can text photos of Upstate New York right to your social media.
Two top-prize-winning Take 5 tickets sold in Erie County
Winning lottery tickets can be cashed within one year of the drawing.
Lockport family shares gut-wrenching wrongful death loss
As Governor Kathy Hochul looks ahead to the New Year, she has just under three weeks left, to sign a new law that would change the State's nearly-200 year-old wrongful death laws.
rochesterfirst.com
Man brought to hospital after bathroom fire on Weld St
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was brought to the hospital for the possibility of smoke inhalation after a fire on Weld St., according to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD.) The Rochester Fire Department responded to a report Wednesday of a bathroom on fire at 73 Weld St. When...
New York State Police sergeant from Rochester accused of tipping off gambling suspects
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Police sergeant from Rochester was in court Tuesday, accused of tipping off the target of a gambling investigation. Thomas Loewke, 51, is charged with obstruction of a state or local law enforcement investigation and obstruction of an official proceeding. According to prosecutors, Homeland Security joined a federal, […]
WHEC TV-10
Seven years later: Quadruple homicide in Rochester unsolved
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s an unspeakable crime. Four people were found tied up in an attic, their mouths covered in duct tape, murdered. Seven years later the quadruple homicide is still unsolved. Michale Royal, his fiancee Jennifer Leasure, Lachelle Powell and Michael Adams were all found dead in a Leighton Avenue home. After the murders, the house was set on fire.
