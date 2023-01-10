Shortly after 5 p.m. on a weekday evening, René Kaczka-Vallière crossed center ice at C. Douglas Cairns Recreation Arena in South Burlington. The name of the 43-year-old Charlotte resident looks like it should be emblazoned across the back of a Montréal Canadiens jersey. But Kaczka-Vallière wasn't at the rink that night to play hockey, or even skate. As one of the arena's Zamboni drivers, he was making ice.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO