Hanover School, North Township. On the south edge of Sec. 30, 440 yards west of Hanover Village. The first building was bought by Tom Palmer, who moved it to the edge of the village and made it into a dwelling at the point where Co. Rd. 45 joins Co. Rd. 17. The second building was used in a house on the old school site. The first building was in the northwest part of Sec. 29; the second was in the southwest part of Sec. 30. Farms: Fishers, Nixons, Conaway, Mills, Hamilton, Singhaus, Whittaker, Welch, Fowler, Palmer. Last teacher – Olive McGinnis 1937-38. Other schools in North Township: Conotton, last teacher, Elizabeth Barr Smith 1935-36; Creals No 3 (first school in the township), last teacher Margaret Jamison; Fishers (an early school known as Locust Grove), last teacher Grace Rothermund 1935-36; Gundy, last teacher Retta Holle 1937-38; McGavran, last teacher Eileen Vorhees 1936-37; Scio (info from Lest We Forget – Harrison County Early Schools) New Hanover, platted by John Fisher in August of 1812, but not filed until 1834. In 1813 this village was near the center of our county, and Rock and Union Townships, later ceded (1833) to Carroll County, lay to the present north boundary. New Hanover (Post Office Archer) sought to become our county seat, but the commission making the decision selected Cadiz, chiefly because of the Steubenville trade influence. (Info from the book Harrison County, Ohio Celebrates its 150th Year 1813-1963). Picture from the Jack Barrett collection.

