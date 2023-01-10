Read full article on original website
Related
CAPTURED! Pig was on the loose in Belmont County for 4 days
UPDATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Miss Piggy was captured in Martins Ferry late Wednesday afternoon after four days on the run, according to Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured A micro-pig, black, very small, has been on the loose for four days, roaming […]
WHIZ
Ohio University in Zanesville will be Hosting an Application Completion Night
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Ohio University in Zanesville will be holding an application completion night. The event will be held Thursday, January 12th from 4 to 6pm at the OUZ campus. This application completion night is open to any student planning to enroll at any college or university for the fall of 2023.
weelunk.com
The Curious Life of the Spic & Span Dry Cleaners Building
The closure of Spic & Span Dry Cleaners at 841 National Road is truly the end of an era. The dry cleaning business and laundromat had a good 95-year run, and saw three generations of family leadership. While the cleaners had a few locations around town over the years, their location on National Road was the longest-running. Opening in 1959, Spic & Span Cleaners spent 63 years in Woodsdale in the two-story bricking building.1.
WHIZ
Guernsey Health System Joins OhioHealth
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Guernsey Health System is now a full member of the OhioHealth System. The OhioHealth Executive Team traveled to Cambridge to celebrate the consolidation and CEO Steve Markovich explained how the Columbus, faith-based organization’s expansion will affect healthcare locally. “Cambridge becomes our 13th, full-member hospital,” Markovich...
Harrison News-Herald
Look at the Past: Hanover School
Hanover School, North Township. On the south edge of Sec. 30, 440 yards west of Hanover Village. The first building was bought by Tom Palmer, who moved it to the edge of the village and made it into a dwelling at the point where Co. Rd. 45 joins Co. Rd. 17. The second building was used in a house on the old school site. The first building was in the northwest part of Sec. 29; the second was in the southwest part of Sec. 30. Farms: Fishers, Nixons, Conaway, Mills, Hamilton, Singhaus, Whittaker, Welch, Fowler, Palmer. Last teacher – Olive McGinnis 1937-38. Other schools in North Township: Conotton, last teacher, Elizabeth Barr Smith 1935-36; Creals No 3 (first school in the township), last teacher Margaret Jamison; Fishers (an early school known as Locust Grove), last teacher Grace Rothermund 1935-36; Gundy, last teacher Retta Holle 1937-38; McGavran, last teacher Eileen Vorhees 1936-37; Scio (info from Lest We Forget – Harrison County Early Schools) New Hanover, platted by John Fisher in August of 1812, but not filed until 1834. In 1813 this village was near the center of our county, and Rock and Union Townships, later ceded (1833) to Carroll County, lay to the present north boundary. New Hanover (Post Office Archer) sought to become our county seat, but the commission making the decision selected Cadiz, chiefly because of the Steubenville trade influence. (Info from the book Harrison County, Ohio Celebrates its 150th Year 1813-1963). Picture from the Jack Barrett collection.
WTOV 9
Friends, co-workers mourn loss of Wheeling firefighter
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling firefighters are mourning the loss of a 25-year member who died Monday at the age of 52 -- years after being diagnosed with a life-limiting illness. Matt McGovern was with the department from 1995 until his retirement in 2020. The bad news came in...
Elderly couple alerted to house fire by their dog
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) An elderly couple on Elm Street in Martins Ferry say they owe their lives to their little dog, who woke them when their house was on fire in the middle of the night. Daisy, a Yorkie, is a service dog who alerts Bob Rodgers when his wife, Donna, is about to […]
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Harrison News-Herald
Scio vet prepares to pass on practice
SCIO—Dr. John Center has been a veterinarian for over forty years. He’s retired one time before, but this time, the 74-year-old vet says it’s time for him to move on. Center was born in Columbus, moving around Ohio before settling in Scio almost 20 years ago. “We...
WTAP
A sit down with Gretchen Fleming’s friend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming continues. And those who have been on the constant lookout for any new information are the police, the family and Gretchen’s friends. One of her friends, Jake Grim — who formed the candlelight vigil at city park — is consistent in wanting Gretchen to remain the focus.
27 First News
Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
27 First News
Joseph Lawan Sanders, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Lawan Sanders, affectionately called JoJo or Black Joe, was born October 27, 1971, to Donna Marie Sanders and Joseph Jena (Butch) Williams in Youngstown, Ohio. He was greeted by his ancestors on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He attended Youngstown City Schools. He was employed...
2 sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose
GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021. In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Billboards offer reward for information on double murder
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Billboards advertising a reward for information about the Strussion double murders are now posted on major roadways in the Ohio Valley. Tom and Angela Strussion of Belmont, Ohio, were murdered in their home on September 21, 2021. The billboards are a fresh reminder that this case was never solved, and that […]
Wheeling butcher shop now shipping meats
Local Wheeling business, Miklas Meat Market said they are now shipping their meats. On their Facebook page, the butcher shop said they have partnered with For the Love of Pierogies to ship our fresh meats that are handcut and prepared in-house daily. This means if you used to live and Wheeling and want meat shipped […]
One Ohio City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Ohio Valley Sheriff’s Department looking for funding after K-9 dies unexpectedly
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the unexpected loss of K-9 officer Dagoo. He passed away due to health complications. With his passing they are down an active K-9 and are asking the public to help them get another one so they are back to full force. A K-9, along […]
WTAP
Ohio Valley Speedway to operate under new ownership in 2023
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio Valley Speedway will begin their 2023 racing season under new ownership. Rich Michael Jr., of Ischua, New York, has made the purchase of the track, and was operating as a co-owner for the past several years. Michael is no stranger to the dirt track,...
Youngstown shooting victim remembered as caring mentor, bright student
Kylearia Day was a mentor to younger kids and wanted to help others.
Comments / 0