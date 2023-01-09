(Johnson County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after rear-ending a semi on I-380 Tuesday. The ISP says traffic had slowed south of the Swisher exit around 11:30am Tuesday. A semi had slowed down, following the flow of traffic, when a vehicle crashed into the back of the semi. The driver of that vehicle was killed in the crash. So far the name of the driver has not been released.

