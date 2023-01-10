Read full article on original website
Non-Lending Appraisal Work
Today’s Buzzcast interview is with Joshua Walitt, Principal Analyst of Walitt Solutions. We discussed non-lender work for appraisers in this market and his upcoming in-person CE course, “Non-Lending Appraisal Assignments” hosted on February 17th. What is non-lender work? How does an appraiser get started in looking for...
New Lender Defy Mortgage Launches to Serve Borrowers With Non-Traditional Income Streams
Despite the overall downturn across the industry, a new national mortgage lender, appropriately named Defy Mortgage, has launched. The new lender will primarily focus on underserved, thin-credit-file borrowers – in particular, the self-employed. “We are the best resource for entrepreneurs and solopreneurs to secure a mortgage loan supported by...
Wells Fargo to Exit Correspondent Business, Shrink Mortgage Servicing Portfolio
In order to streamline its mortgage business, Wells Fargo is exiting the correspondent business and plans to reduce the size of its mortgage servicing portfolio. “Mortgage is an important relationship product, and our goal is to continue to be the primary mortgage lender to Wells Fargo bank customers as well as minority homebuyers,” says Kleber Santos, CEO of Consumer Lending for Wells Fargo, in a release. “We are making the decision to continue to.
MBA: Mortgage Credit Availability Experiences Drop at End of 2022
Mortgage credit availability decreased in December according to the Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI), a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) that analyzes data from ICE Mortgage Technology. The MCAI fell by 0.1 percent to 103.3 in December. A decline in the MCAI indicates that lending standards are tightening,...
OrangeGrid Releases New GridSource Environment for Mortgage Servicers
OrangeGrid, a provider of mortgage servicing software, has released a new environment, GridSource, that connects all vendor types to its default suite of products included in their mortgage servicing platform. GridSource simplifies vendor management processes, offers additional oversight of vendor’s task load to ensure they are completing assigned tasks on...
Black Knight Debuts Portal to Access Central API Catalog
Black Knight Inc. has launched Developer Portal, a one-stop storefront where clients, third-party providers and their developers will have access to the company’s catalog of application program interfaces (API) across the mortgage life cycle. Clients can use Black Knight’s APIs to rapidly embed additional functionality within their applications, which can help drive intuitive and frictionless experiences in their user journeys.
Fannie Mae: Low Mortgage Rates Were the Primary Driver of Home Sales During the Pandemic
Was the boom in home sales that came during the pandemic due to homebuyers having greater financial wherewithal – or was it driven more by their desire to move out of the cities and into detached homes in the suburbs – in an effort to outrun the virus?
