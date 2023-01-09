SAN ANTONIO — When's the last time you hung out with 68,000 of your closest friends?. A horde of Spurs fans descended on the Alamodome on Friday to watch and make history, shattering an NBA attendance record that was set about 25 years ago. Despite the final score, it was a joyous celebration of not just a half century of the team playing in the Alamo City, but of the community of fans who love the team and each other through thick and thin.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO