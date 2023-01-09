Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
KENS 5
History made! Spurs sell enough tickets to break NBA regular-season attendance record
SAN ANTONIO — NBA history will be made Friday at the Alamodome. The San Antonio Spurs officially announced the team has broken the league regular-season, single-game attendance record with 63,592 tickets sold for Friday's much-anticipated matchup against visiting Golden State. The previous record was a little more than 62,000...
North Texas congressman, former NFL linebacker Colin Allred recognizes Damar Hamlin on House floor
WASHINGTON — North Texas congressman and former NFL linebacker Colin Allred took some time on the U.S. House floor Thursday to recognize Damar Hamlin as the Buffalo Bills safety was released from a hospital. It's been nearly two weeks since Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the...
Rookie midseason grades; Spurs-Grizzlies game preview | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to hand out some Spurs rookie midseason grades for Jeremy Sochan, Blake Wesley, and Malakai Branham. Also, a quick Spurs-Grizzlies game-day preview. All this and more on this new...
History and priceless memories for the Spurs and almost 70,000 fans at the Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO — When's the last time you hung out with 68,000 of your closest friends?. A horde of Spurs fans descended on the Alamodome on Friday to watch and make history, shattering an NBA attendance record that was set about 25 years ago. Despite the final score, it was a joyous celebration of not just a half century of the team playing in the Alamo City, but of the community of fans who love the team and each other through thick and thin.
