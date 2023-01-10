ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Thousands of Californians under evacuation orders as flood threats continue and death toll of recent storms climbs to 17

By Jason Hanna, Joe Sutton, Nouran Salahieh, Christina Maxouris
CNN
 2 days ago
CDR U 2 2
2d ago

wow...very insightful article. Thank you for sharing your knowledge! I live in L.A. and yes, we the rain. we also need knowledge so keep doing your job! question: will all this rain add to our chances of earthquakes?

