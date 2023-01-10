Read full article on original website
CNET
Should You Break a CD Early for a Better Rate?
A CD is a savings tool that offers better interest rates than standard savings accounts or money market accounts. The catch is that you must lock your money up for a predetermined amount of time. You may incur fees if you withdraw your money earlier, but in some cases, it may be worth the cost.
ambcrypto.com
Whales find a liking for Shiba Inu [SHIB] but a burning issue prevails
Shiba Inu became one of the most-purchased tokens in the last 24 hours, as whales bought the token in droves. However, its network activity and daily addresses recorded a fall. According to data shared by WhaleStats, Shiba Inu [SHIB] was favored by big addresses as it became one of the...
ambcrypto.com
How XRP created a ‘Ripple’ in the market with its latest price surge
XRP prices surge due to social dominance and address activity. Mixed indicators, including a decline in sentiment and activity, suggest an uncertain future for XRP going forward. Ripple [XRP], the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, witnessed a surge in prices over the last 24 hours, according to an 11 January...
ambcrypto.com
ATOM traders have every reason to stay cautious despite these promising updates
At the time of writing, ATOM’s RSI was in an overbought position. Additionally, its MFI and funding rates looked bearish too. Cosmos Daily, a popular Twitter handle that posts updates related to the Cosmos ecosystem, revealed an update about the ecosystem. The Cosmos [ATOM] was the most traded Cosmos IBC token in the last seven days. Apart from ATOM, LUNC and FET made it to the top three.
ambcrypto.com
Is Cardano’s latest upswing one of its many short bull runs? Decoding…
ADA hit a volume level that it last experienced in November. The RSI metric, however, indicated that there might be a price reversal soon. After what felt like a turbulent 2022, Cardano [ADA] appeared walked into 2023 on the green side of the market. As 2023 begins, the asset’s rally accumulated significant value and also witnessed other indicators rally.
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Bank of America Tells Customer to File a Claim After Wrongly Drafting Account for $30,000 Dollars
A Bank of America customer was left utterly upset a couple of months ago after his bank account was debited for $30,000 dollars over a cashier's check that was inadvertently placed into the wrong account.
With interest rates up, it actually makes sense to invest in bank CDs again, report says
In just a year, interest rates for certificates of deposit have jumped to more than 4%, making these once popular forms of investment appealing again, a report says. Certificates of deposit, or CDs, are considered safe places to invest because they earn interest over a fixed period of time and are offered by most banks. Whereas just a year ago most CDs were earning less than 1% interest, there are now many banks and credit unions advertising surging interest rates, The Boston Globe reported.
NASDAQ
CD Rates Today: January 5, 2023—Earn At Least 4% On A CD
Today’s best interest rates on CDs—certificates of deposit—range from 4.16% and up, depending on the CD’s term. Take a look at the top rates being offered across CDs of various durations. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each CD term. For banks...
2023 Mass Layoffs: How Long Will the Recession Last?
It seems that the 1970s are making a comeback in the United States, with mass layoffs, a lack of jobs, stagflation, and a slew of bankruptcies indicating a potential repeat of the Great Depression. Many businesses have managed to survive until now by taking out loans, but with money getting increasingly expensive, commercial loans are becoming too costly for many companies to afford. This is making it difficult for businesses to grow and thrive.
NASDAQ
CD Rates Today: December 30, 2022—CDs Pay More Than 4%
Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, pay 4.16% and higher, depending on the CD’s term. Plus, the average CD yields are climbing. Check out the top rates being offered on CDs of various durations. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for...
The American Debt is Turning Into an Apocalypse - The Problem is How Do We Stop This From Eating Deeper?
Debt is a fact of life in America, making debt relief a national obsession. A search for debt relief on Google pulls up over 34 million pages; on Yahoo and MSN, the total is over 12 million pages.
Millions of Americans receiving one-time payment up to $125 from $425million pot – see who’s eligible
OVER 147million people who had their information leaked have started to receive settlement payments. In 2017, credit bureau company Equifax experienced a data breach resulting in a $425million consumer restitution fund being created. Payments from this fund began going out on December 19, according to Equifax's website. The fund will...
CAR AND DRIVER
$1000-a-Month (or Higher) Car Payments Are Distressingly Common Right Now
A new set of data shows what we've been seeing over several months: monthly payments on new-car loans are hitting and exceeding four figures at a distressingly high rate. One reason is rising interest rates, which in turn are affected by supply-chain issues and inflation. Another reason: a growing number...
Does Paying a Mortgage Off Early Make Sense
A mortgage is a loan taken by a homeowner to purchase or improve a house. It is usually repaid over many years, with regular payments of interest and repayments of the principal outstanding.
theblock.co
Bankman-Fried tells FTX debtors to leave his Robinhood shares alone
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed a court action seeking to block debtors from taking control over his $450 million stake in brokerage Robinhood. The disgraced exchange boss says the shares do not belong to any of the FTX-related entities now in bankruptcy proceedings. FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed...
Truth About Cars
That’s Grand: Record Numbers of Car Payments Exceed $1,000/mo
If you’re thinking that an ever-climbing percentage of the average household income is being allocated toward car debt – you’re exactly right. According to third-party industry watchers, the number of notes with a monthly payment of $1,000 or more has risen to record heights. How many? A...
CNET
Does it Hurt to Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Before Your Billing Cycle Ends?
If you recently made a large purchase with your credit card and have enough money in your checking account to cover the balance, you can pay it off as soon as it hits your account. Running up a balance on your rewards credit card to maximize your earnings is worth the work if you aren't carrying a balance into the next billing cycle. Paying your balance early won't hurt your credit score; it may help.
Term life insurance vs. whole life insurance: Which is best for you?
Learn the differences between term life insurance and whole life insurance, including the length of each type of policy, how much each costs and which one might be the best choice for you and your family.
SMBs Struggle to Pay Rent
For the second month in a row, the number of SMBs delinquent on their rent hovered around 40 percent. According to Alignable’s December Rent Report, 38 percent of small businesses “say they have only one month or less of cash reserves right now,” which is up 12 percentage points “from just 26 percent in December 2021 and represents an all-time high for 2022.” The report also revealed that just 21 percent of polled SMBs have recovered financially to pre-pandemic levels. “This is down 22 percentage points from December 2021, when it was 43 percent,” the report stated. Still, the report’s author said,...
