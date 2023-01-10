In just a year, interest rates for certificates of deposit have jumped to more than 4%, making these once popular forms of investment appealing again, a report says. Certificates of deposit, or CDs, are considered safe places to invest because they earn interest over a fixed period of time and are offered by most banks. Whereas just a year ago most CDs were earning less than 1% interest, there are now many banks and credit unions advertising surging interest rates, The Boston Globe reported.

10 DAYS AGO