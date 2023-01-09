ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

Spring 2023 COVID-19 policies for SUNY New Paltz students, faculty and staff

SUNY New Paltz has updated its COVID-19 policies for the spring 2023 semester, following guidance from federal, state and local agencies and the State University of New York system. As always, these policies are subject to change based on pandemic conditions in our region. SUNY-wide student vaccine requirement remains in...
Michael Corbisiero appointed chief of University Police Department

SUNY New Paltz is pleased to announce that Michael Corbisiero has been appointed chief of the University Police Department (UPD) effective Jan. 17, 2023. Corbisiero has served as acting chief since July 2021, following the departure of his predecessor, Mary Ritayik. He previously held the role of deputy chief. As...
NEW PALTZ, NY

