Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title
The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January ...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees
Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl. During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
WMAZ
Kirby Smart's wife Mary Beth soaks up second Dawgs national championship
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, called it "very surreal" on Monday night as Georgia secured a second straight national championship. 11Alive's Maria Martin spoke with Mary Beth Smart after the game on the field at SoFi Stadium in Southern California. A proud Bulldog herself who was captain of the women's basketball team when she was at school, Mary Beth basked in the amazing heights Kirby's now led Dawg nation to.
Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today
A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Look: President Biden's Message For The Georgia Football Team Goes Viral
President Joe Biden caught some late-night college football on Monday night. The 46th President of the United States witness the Georgia beatdown of the TCU Horned Frogs in the title game. Biden was quick to congratulate Kirby Smart and the Dawgs for their performance. "Glory ...
thecomeback.com
Ohio State gets massive news after disappointment
The Ohio State Buckeyes had a disappointing end to their college football season last week when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs by just one point in the Peach Bowl when a potential game-winning field goal sailed wide left. But as the Buckeyes prepare to make another run at the national championship next season, they got some big news from a couple of returning key players.
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus
It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 6-Word Reaction To Georgia's Dominant Performance
It wasn't so much what Kirk Herbstreit said about Georgia's performance against TCU on Monday, so much as it was what he didn't say. His gut reaction on ESPN's broadcast of the national championship was just six words. "I don't know what to say." Yeah, we're a bit lost for words as well, ...
Look: Ohio State Coach's Reaction To Title Game Goes Viral
Everyone knows how bad Monday night's National Championship Game was, including Ohio State wide receiver coach Brian Hartline. Hartline posted a GIF on Twitter of him pretending to drink bleach because he knows the Buckeyes were inches away from taking down the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. He likely ...
Clemson transfer commits to new home
A former Clemson defender has found a new college home. Etinosa Reuben is staying in the ACC, as the former Tiger defensive tackle announced on Tuesday that he has committed to transfer to Georgia Tech. Reuben (...)
Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule
Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Look: Fan Ejected From Kentucky Game Over John Calipari Sign
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats tipped off against South Carolina in a potential get-right game for John Calipari's squad. Kentucky entered the game as a 20-point favorite, but the Gamecocks apparently didn't get the memo. South Carolina stormed out to an early lead and eventually took a ...
Georgia can twist the knife deeper into Ohio State on the recruiting trail
Dylan Raiola committing to Georgia would leave Ohio State fans in absolute shambles. After decommitting from Ohio State last month, 2024 five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola might be leaning toward Georgia now. Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports made a crystal ball prediction late Tuesday morning that the top overall prospect in...
UGA’s Stetson Bennett to work restaurant shift after winning National Championship
ATHENS, Ga — For the second consecutive year, the Georgia Bulldogs won the National Title, and for the second straight year, quarterback Stetson Bennett will work a shift at Raising Canes in Athens. Bennett will be joined by Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves, to celebrate the Bulldogs’...
thecomeback.com
Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision
The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
saturdaytradition.com
Final Coaches Poll for 2022 season released following national title game
The final USA Today Coaches Poll is here and the list featured three B1G teams. All three teams cracked the top 10 and two made it into the top 5. Michigan landed at No. 3 after battling it out with TCU in the semifinals but ultimately falling short. Ohio State finished at No. 4 after its dramatic game against Georgia where it fell on a missed field goal.
Comments / 1