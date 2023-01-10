Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Tuesday’s Game
According to the G League's official page, the Golden State Warriors assigned Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors on January 9.
Boys basketball: No. 8 Bergen Catholic tops No. 12 St. Joseph (Mont.) for 4th straight win
Terry Copeland tallied 13 points to help lead Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 62-43 win over No. 12 St. Joseph (Mont.) in Montvale. Austin Spencer and Chidi Nwigwe each tallied nine points for Bergen Catholic (8-3), which won its fourth straight game. Jaylen Robinson and Brandon Benjamin had eight points apiece.
The Starting Five: Players of the Week in every boys basketball conference, Jan. 11
The calendar has flipped to January and the New Jersey high school boys basketball season is already close to its midpoint. Players throughout the state have turned in stellar performances and action is only going to get better as teams gear up for the postseason. Each week, the NJ Advance...
Shore Conference Girls Basketball Top 10, Jan 10
1 - SJV (1) 10-0 SJV went 3-0 this week, first taking care of division opponent Freehold Boro then defeating Life Center in a non conference game that saw senior Zoe Brooks score a career high 35 points. They ended the week defeating another Top 20 team in NJ, Gill St. Bernard 59-42 at the Boardwalk Classic. Another busy week for SJV, they play Holmdel and Raritan in A Central matchups and finish the week vs the #1 team in the country, Long Island Lutheran, Friday 7 pm at SJV.
No. 5 Ramapo over Paramus - Boys basketball recap
Paramus is now 4-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Boys Basketball: Haddon Township dominates as Levins drops 39 points
Tyler Levins scored 39 points and finished with a double-double as Haddon Township dominated Gateway 72-43, in Westmont. Levins added 11 rebounds to go along with his 39 points to complete the double-double. Haddon Township (2-10) scored 19 points in the first, second and fourth quarters as its offense rolled....
No. 5 Paul VI over Camden Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Hannah Hidalgo scored a game-high 27 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and four steals to lift Paul VI, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-49 win over Camden Catholic in Haddonfield. Shariah Baynes added 12 points and Azanah Campbell chipped in 11 for Paul...
Woodbury edges out Haddon Heights - Boys basketball recap
Bryan Johnson led Woodbury with 14 points as it defeated Haddon Heights 54-50 in Haddon Heights. Woodbury (8-2) led 37-31 at the half and just narrowly held on despite being outscored 19-17 by Haddon Heights in the second half. Jasuan Solomon and JaBron Solomon added 10 points each. Brendan Shannon...
Schels leads Wallkill Valley to dominant win over Hopatcong - Girls basketball recap
Jackie Schels dropped her seventh double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds to propel Wallkill Valley to a 50-28 victory over Hopatcong in Hamburg. Trinity Hartung dropped 15 points for Wallkill Valley (6-4), who stormed out to a 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter which eventually grew into a 16-point lead by halftime. Wallkill Valley continued to pour it on in the second half, going on a 12-2 run in the third quarter to put the game away.
Passaic Tech defeats Bergen Tech - Girls basketball recap
Leilani Pena scored 14 points for Passaic Tech in its 49-32 victory against Bergen Tech in Wayne. Passaic Tech (3-7) led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter before taking control and sporting a 13-point lead at halftime. Passaic Tech also rolled in the second half outscoring Bergen Tech 18-14.
Ice Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Jan. 12
NOTE: This period covers games played between Jan. 5 and Jan. 11. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Edison defeats Perth Amboy - Girls basketball recap
Keisha Ortiz scored a game-high 18 points for Edison in its 60-31 victory over Perth Amboy in Edison to improve to 11-0. Trista Whitney and Olivia Smart recorded a double-double for Edison as Whitney posted 12 points and 10 rebounds while Smart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Edison took...
Girls basketball: Wildwood Cath. bounces back from 1st loss to stop Atlantic Christian
Kaci Mikulski tallied 15 points to help lift Wildwood Catholic to a 57-30 win over Atlantic Christian in Egg Harbor Township. Carly Murphy tallied 13 points while Lily King chipped in with 11 for Wildwood Catholic (11-1), which suffered its first loss of the season on Monday to Mainland. Keyna...
Holy Cross Prep over Trenton Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Natalie Schultz posted a double-double with a game-high 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 56-41 win over Trenton Catholic in Delran. Julia Zimmermann added 14 points, nine boards and seven assists and Molly Frith scored 10 points as Holy Cross improved to 6-3. Saniyah...
Wrestling regional notebooks: Week 5′s stories, regional rankings from around the state
No. 1 Bergen Catholic slipped past No. 9 Paramus Catholic. No. 2 St. Joseph (Mont.) toppled No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep. No. 6 Southern squeaked past No. 6 Southern. Hanover Park scored a one-point win over Kittatinny. And that was just on Tuesday!. Another tremendous week of New Jersey...
