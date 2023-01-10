Jackie Schels dropped her seventh double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds to propel Wallkill Valley to a 50-28 victory over Hopatcong in Hamburg. Trinity Hartung dropped 15 points for Wallkill Valley (6-4), who stormed out to a 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter which eventually grew into a 16-point lead by halftime. Wallkill Valley continued to pour it on in the second half, going on a 12-2 run in the third quarter to put the game away.

HOPATCONG, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO