Boys basketball: St. Benedict’s holds off St. Joseph (Met.)

Ladji Kalilou Dembele poured in 32 points to help lift St. Benedict’s to a 76-65 win over St. Joseph (Met.) in Newark. DeAndre Williams finished with 15 points while Braylyn Smith had 12 for St. Benedict’s (6-0), which outscored St. Joseph 24-12 in the second quarter to pull away for the win. Ademar Santos chipped in with 10 points.
Shore Conference Girls Basketball Top 10, Jan 10

1 - SJV (1) 10-0 SJV went 3-0 this week, first taking care of division opponent Freehold Boro then defeating Life Center in a non conference game that saw senior Zoe Brooks score a career high 35 points. They ended the week defeating another Top 20 team in NJ, Gill St. Bernard 59-42 at the Boardwalk Classic. Another busy week for SJV, they play Holmdel and Raritan in A Central matchups and finish the week vs the #1 team in the country, Long Island Lutheran, Friday 7 pm at SJV.
No. 5 Ramapo over Paramus - Boys basketball recap

Paramus is now 4-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Woodbury edges out Haddon Heights - Boys basketball recap

Bryan Johnson led Woodbury with 14 points as it defeated Haddon Heights 54-50 in Haddon Heights. Woodbury (8-2) led 37-31 at the half and just narrowly held on despite being outscored 19-17 by Haddon Heights in the second half. Jasuan Solomon and JaBron Solomon added 10 points each. Brendan Shannon...
Schels leads Wallkill Valley to dominant win over Hopatcong - Girls basketball recap

Jackie Schels dropped her seventh double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds to propel Wallkill Valley to a 50-28 victory over Hopatcong in Hamburg. Trinity Hartung dropped 15 points for Wallkill Valley (6-4), who stormed out to a 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter which eventually grew into a 16-point lead by halftime. Wallkill Valley continued to pour it on in the second half, going on a 12-2 run in the third quarter to put the game away.
Passaic Tech defeats Bergen Tech - Girls basketball recap

Leilani Pena scored 14 points for Passaic Tech in its 49-32 victory against Bergen Tech in Wayne. Passaic Tech (3-7) led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter before taking control and sporting a 13-point lead at halftime. Passaic Tech also rolled in the second half outscoring Bergen Tech 18-14.
Edison defeats Perth Amboy - Girls basketball recap

Keisha Ortiz scored a game-high 18 points for Edison in its 60-31 victory over Perth Amboy in Edison to improve to 11-0. Trista Whitney and Olivia Smart recorded a double-double for Edison as Whitney posted 12 points and 10 rebounds while Smart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Edison took...
Holy Cross Prep over Trenton Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Natalie Schultz posted a double-double with a game-high 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 56-41 win over Trenton Catholic in Delran. Julia Zimmermann added 14 points, nine boards and seven assists and Molly Frith scored 10 points as Holy Cross improved to 6-3. Saniyah...
