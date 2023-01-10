Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
No. 17 Manasquan over Wall - Girls basketball recaps
Hope Masonius went seven of 10 from the line in her 14 points as Manasquan, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 47-34, over Wall. Olivia Shaughnessy added 10 points while going seven of eight from the line for Manasquan (8-4). Emily Tvrdik and Aileen Carr...
Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap
Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5. The N.J. High...
Boys Basketball: Haddon Township dominates as Levins drops 39 points
Tyler Levins scored 39 points and finished with a double-double as Haddon Township dominated Gateway 72-43, in Westmont. Levins added 11 rebounds to go along with his 39 points to complete the double-double. Haddon Township (2-10) scored 19 points in the first, second and fourth quarters as its offense rolled....
O’Dowd leads Montville to upset win over No. 18 Pope John - Girls basketball recap
Juliana O’Dowd poured in 21 points to lead Montville to a 64-39 upset victory over Pope John, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20 in Montville. Jackie Cinella tallied 13 points for Montville (8-2), who stormed out to a 16-point lead at halftime on the heels of a 25-9 run in the second quarter. Montville would add to its lead in the second half, going on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to push its lead to 28 points.
No. 1 Delbarton, Ruiz shine in senior night victory over No. 17 Mount Olive (WATCH)
Fittingly enough, Simon Ruiz’s return to the mat came on senior night. The senior 175-pound standout and 157-pound state champion for Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, tore his meniscus sparring with a coach just days after dominating his weight class at the Princeton Open in November.
Dayton over Union Catholic - Girls Basketball recap
Sami Casey connected on 10 free throws on her way to 13 points for Dayton in its 40-28 win over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Amiel Dillard added eight points for Dayton, which led 13-6 after the first quarter and closed out the win that ended its four-game losing streak with a 13-4 fourth quarter. Kayla Duncan recorded 11 points and five rebounds for Union Catholic.
Who are top 2023 boys basketball title contenders to watch in Bergen County?
Teams around the state will start their chase of county and conference titles at the end of this month. NJ Advance Media is breaking down each 2023 title race, examining a favorite, contenders and a dark horse. Get a look at the top teams to watch in Bergen County.
Boys basketball: Harper drops 27 to lead No. 3 Don Bosco Prep over Hackensack
Dylan Harper made three 3-pointers and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 27 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory at home over Hackensack, 81-36. Noah Barnett added 17 points for Don Bosco Prep (10-1), which...
Top boys basketball title contenders to watch in the 2023 Hudson County Tournament
The Hudson County Tournament doesn’t start for more than a month and, in fact, doesn’t even get seeded until Feb. 7. But can it ever really be too early to trot out the old crystal ball?
No. 2 Bergen Catholic survives scare from No. 9 Paramus Catholic in final bout
A match that began with five missing starters for Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and two injury defaults for No. 9 Paramus Catholic turned out to be one of the best we may see all year. The injuries and absences you could say canceled each other...
Swimming photos: Westfield vs. Christian Brothers/Trinity Hall on Jan. 12, 2023
Our HS sports photos like the ones above put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage above to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Greg Schiano to host 20 elite football recruits for Rutgers Jr. Day, Ohio State hoops on Sunday
Rutgers is back at it again, convincing top players to visit to Piscataway-based campus to experience the best that Rutgers has to offer. Greg Schiano and the football staff have concocted a stacked list filled with top local underclassmen targets who will visit on Sunday, including a trip to Jersey Mike’s Arena to watch the men’s basketball team host the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Rutgers vs. Ohio State basketball tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Scarlet Knights’ home game on Sunday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
Rutgers faces Ohio State in an NCAA men’s college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 (1/15/23) at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game via a free trial to fuboTV. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVIDSEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to...
Where Rutgers basketball recruiting stands after likely wrapping up 2023 class
With the likely conclusion of one recruiting class this week, all focus on the recruiting front from Steve Pikiell and his Rutgers basketball program now turns to building a potential program-changing class. The Scarlet Knights seemingly wrapped up the 2023 class on Monday with a commitment from three-star prospect Baye...
PHOTOS: No. 14 Hunterdon Central at No. 15 North Hunterdon wrestling, Jan. 10, 2023
It’s a Hunterdon County and Top 20 showdown. Below check out photos from Tuesday’s stellar matchup between No. 14 Hunterdon Central and No. 15 North Hunterdon. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
Rutgers, top wrestler part ways ... for now
After missing parts of the the last two seasons because of weight issues, Sammy Alvarez made a goal to put the scales in his past and focus on the present. Just days after discussing his recommitted effort to the Rutgers wrestling team, Alvarez is no longer part of the program.
HS basketball coach charged with walking in on girls in locker room, sending inappropriate texts
A girls basketball coach at Memorial High School in West New York has been charged with walking in on girls in the locker room and sending inappropriate text messages to three students, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. A preliminary investigation found Ariel Alava, 41, of West New York, entered...
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend and beyond (Jan. 13-20)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. ♦ The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, 54 First Ave. in Atlantic Highlands, will have an opening reception for its new exhibit, “Touch/Hold,” 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Jan. 13-20)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. ♦ The Perkins Center for Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. in Collingswood, will have an artist reception 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, for “People of Earth,” a shared exhibit of fine cement artwork by Jessica Mungekar and portrait oil paintings by Amanda McCutcheon. The exhibit will run through Feb. 24.
Longtime Rutgers assistant coach announces departure from program
Rutgers has seen another offensive coach leave its staff this week. Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile, who served as the Scarlet Knights’ interim offensive coordinator for the second half of the 2022 season, announced his departure from the program on Tuesday. “After 5 great years w/ (Rutgers) it’s time...
