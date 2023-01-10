ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

No. 17 Manasquan over Wall - Girls basketball recaps

Hope Masonius went seven of 10 from the line in her 14 points as Manasquan, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 47-34, over Wall. Olivia Shaughnessy added 10 points while going seven of eight from the line for Manasquan (8-4). Emily Tvrdik and Aileen Carr...
MANASQUAN, NJ
Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap

Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5. The N.J. High...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
O’Dowd leads Montville to upset win over No. 18 Pope John - Girls basketball recap

Juliana O’Dowd poured in 21 points to lead Montville to a 64-39 upset victory over Pope John, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20 in Montville. Jackie Cinella tallied 13 points for Montville (8-2), who stormed out to a 16-point lead at halftime on the heels of a 25-9 run in the second quarter. Montville would add to its lead in the second half, going on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to push its lead to 28 points.
MONTVILLE, NJ
Dayton over Union Catholic - Girls Basketball recap

Sami Casey connected on 10 free throws on her way to 13 points for Dayton in its 40-28 win over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Amiel Dillard added eight points for Dayton, which led 13-6 after the first quarter and closed out the win that ended its four-game losing streak with a 13-4 fourth quarter. Kayla Duncan recorded 11 points and five rebounds for Union Catholic.
DAYTON, OH
Greg Schiano to host 20 elite football recruits for Rutgers Jr. Day, Ohio State hoops on Sunday

Rutgers is back at it again, convincing top players to visit to Piscataway-based campus to experience the best that Rutgers has to offer. Greg Schiano and the football staff have concocted a stacked list filled with top local underclassmen targets who will visit on Sunday, including a trip to Jersey Mike’s Arena to watch the men’s basketball team host the Ohio State Buckeyes.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rutgers vs. Ohio State basketball tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Scarlet Knights’ home game on Sunday | Ticket prices, best deals, more

Rutgers faces Ohio State in an NCAA men’s college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 (1/15/23) at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game via a free trial to fuboTV. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVIDSEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to...
COLUMBUS, OH
PHOTOS: No. 14 Hunterdon Central at No. 15 North Hunterdon wrestling, Jan. 10, 2023

It’s a Hunterdon County and Top 20 showdown. Below check out photos from Tuesday’s stellar matchup between No. 14 Hunterdon Central and No. 15 North Hunterdon. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Rutgers, top wrestler part ways ... for now

After missing parts of the the last two seasons because of weight issues, Sammy Alvarez made a goal to put the scales in his past and focus on the present. Just days after discussing his recommitted effort to the Rutgers wrestling team, Alvarez is no longer part of the program.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Jan. 13-20)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. ♦ The Perkins Center for Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. in Collingswood, will have an artist reception 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, for “People of Earth,” a shared exhibit of fine cement artwork by Jessica Mungekar and portrait oil paintings by Amanda McCutcheon. The exhibit will run through Feb. 24.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
