Pennington, NJ

NJ.com

Dayton over Union Catholic - Girls Basketball recap

Sami Casey connected on 10 free throws on her way to 13 points for Dayton in its 40-28 win over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Amiel Dillard added eight points for Dayton, which led 13-6 after the first quarter and closed out the win that ended its four-game losing streak with a 13-4 fourth quarter. Kayla Duncan recorded 11 points and five rebounds for Union Catholic.
DAYTON, OH
Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap

Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5. The N.J. High...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Timber Creek over Clearview - Boys basketball recap

Bryan Warren led the way for Timber Creek with 20 points as it defeated Clearview 59-44 in Mullica Hill. Mahdee McNair also had 10 points. Timber Creek (6-4) held a 42-16 lead at the half after a 23-5 run in the second quarter and held on despite being outscored 28-17 in the second half by Clearview.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
Central notes: Any chance for a Southern-Delsea match? Shore unbeatens, rankings

Opinions differ on the future of New Jersey wrestling — especially among public schools. One former Shore Conference head coach believes public school wrestling will cease to exist in five years. Another said the divide between public and non-public programs is only going to grow. However, there seems to be a consensus that public school wrestling is in trouble.
Greg Schiano to host 20 elite football recruits for Rutgers Jr. Day, Ohio State hoops on Sunday

Rutgers is back at it again, convincing top players to visit to Piscataway-based campus to experience the best that Rutgers has to offer. Greg Schiano and the football staff have concocted a stacked list filled with top local underclassmen targets who will visit on Sunday, including a trip to Jersey Mike’s Arena to watch the men’s basketball team host the Ohio State Buckeyes.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
The NJ.com Top 50 is BACK! Countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 3 of 5)

New Jersey’s 2022 high school football season is in the rearview mirror, and our all-state and all-group teams were picked by our high school staff last month. Now, let’s turn our attention to recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
NEW JERSEY STATE
N.J. wrestlers in the college rankings: 35 trying to punch tickets to Tulsa

In some ways, it seems like we’re just getting into the swing of the college wrestling season. Teams are about to jump into their conference schedule after a smattering of non-league duals and individual tournaments. But a season that began nine weeks ago has just six weeks left before the conference tournaments that determine the automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Okla. in March.
PHOTOS: No. 14 Hunterdon Central at No. 15 North Hunterdon wrestling, Jan. 10, 2023

It’s a Hunterdon County and Top 20 showdown. Below check out photos from Tuesday’s stellar matchup between No. 14 Hunterdon Central and No. 15 North Hunterdon. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
