Dayton over Union Catholic - Girls Basketball recap
Sami Casey connected on 10 free throws on her way to 13 points for Dayton in its 40-28 win over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Amiel Dillard added eight points for Dayton, which led 13-6 after the first quarter and closed out the win that ended its four-game losing streak with a 13-4 fourth quarter. Kayla Duncan recorded 11 points and five rebounds for Union Catholic.
Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap
Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5. The N.J. High...
Who are top 2023 boys basketball title contenders to watch in Mercer County?
Teams around the state will start their chase of county and conference titles at the end of this month. NJ Advance Media is breaking down each 2023 title race, examining a favorite, contenders and a dark horse. Get a look at the top teams to watch in Mercer County.
Boys Basketball: Haddon Township dominates as Levins drops 39 points
Tyler Levins scored 39 points and finished with a double-double as Haddon Township dominated Gateway 72-43, in Westmont. Levins added 11 rebounds to go along with his 39 points to complete the double-double. Haddon Township (2-10) scored 19 points in the first, second and fourth quarters as its offense rolled....
Who are top 2023 boys basketball county/conference tournament title contenders?
County and conference tournament play will start at the end of the month in New Jersey. The NJ Advance Media boys basketball staff is breaking down the championship landscapes across the state, examining the title races and featuring favorites, contenders and potential dark horses. Click through the links below to...
Timber Creek over Clearview - Boys basketball recap
Bryan Warren led the way for Timber Creek with 20 points as it defeated Clearview 59-44 in Mullica Hill. Mahdee McNair also had 10 points. Timber Creek (6-4) held a 42-16 lead at the half after a 23-5 run in the second quarter and held on despite being outscored 28-17 in the second half by Clearview.
Central notes: Any chance for a Southern-Delsea match? Shore unbeatens, rankings
Opinions differ on the future of New Jersey wrestling — especially among public schools. One former Shore Conference head coach believes public school wrestling will cease to exist in five years. Another said the divide between public and non-public programs is only going to grow. However, there seems to be a consensus that public school wrestling is in trouble.
Wrestling regional notebooks: Week 5′s stories, regional rankings from around the state
No. 1 Bergen Catholic slipped past No. 9 Paramus Catholic. No. 2 St. Joseph (Mont.) toppled No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep. No. 6 Southern squeaked past No. 6 Southern. Hanover Park scored a one-point win over Kittatinny. And that was just on Tuesday!. Another tremendous week of New Jersey...
No. 1 Delbarton, Ruiz shine in senior night victory over No. 17 Mount Olive (WATCH)
Fittingly enough, Simon Ruiz’s return to the mat came on senior night. The senior 175-pound standout and 157-pound state champion for Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, tore his meniscus sparring with a coach just days after dominating his weight class at the Princeton Open in November.
Statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings for Jan. 12
Here are the latest statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings in New Jersey, through games played on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Boys basketball: Harper drops 27 to lead No. 3 Don Bosco Prep over Hackensack
Dylan Harper made three 3-pointers and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 27 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory at home over Hackensack, 81-36. Noah Barnett added 17 points for Don Bosco Prep (10-1), which...
Swimming photos: Westfield vs. Christian Brothers/Trinity Hall on Jan. 12, 2023
Our HS sports photos like the ones above put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage above to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
The Starting Five: Players of the Week in every boys basketball conference, Jan. 11
The calendar has flipped to January and the New Jersey high school boys basketball season is already close to its midpoint. Players throughout the state have turned in stellar performances and action is only going to get better as teams gear up for the postseason. Each week, the NJ Advance...
Girls Basketball: 26 NJ players selected as McDonald’s All-American nominees
Two of the top players in the state, who are also two of the top players in the country, headline a list of 26 players from New Jersey selected as nominees for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game. Paul VI’s Hannah Hidalgo and St. John Vianney’s Zoe Brooks are among...
Greg Schiano to host 20 elite football recruits for Rutgers Jr. Day, Ohio State hoops on Sunday
Rutgers is back at it again, convincing top players to visit to Piscataway-based campus to experience the best that Rutgers has to offer. Greg Schiano and the football staff have concocted a stacked list filled with top local underclassmen targets who will visit on Sunday, including a trip to Jersey Mike’s Arena to watch the men’s basketball team host the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Riley Ahrens reaches 1,000-point milestone as Delran tops Trenton Catholic
Delran celebrated two big milestones on Monday night. The first was senior Riley Ahrens scored her 1,000th career point in the fourth quarter, and the second was that the Bears defeated Trenton Catholic in a Burlington County Scholastic League Liberty Division matchup. It was the first time that Delran defeated...
The NJ.com Top 50 is BACK! Countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 3 of 5)
New Jersey’s 2022 high school football season is in the rearview mirror, and our all-state and all-group teams were picked by our high school staff last month. Now, let’s turn our attention to recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Rutgers, Cam Spencer show their strong start is no fluke in epic win over Northwestern
As he backpedalled away from the bomb he just dropped, Cam Spencer could not contain the large smile engulfing his face, an expression he shared with every Rutgers fan watching the latest chapter of their team’s remarkable season. The Scarlet Knights’ stoic star had just done it again, hitting...
N.J. wrestlers in the college rankings: 35 trying to punch tickets to Tulsa
In some ways, it seems like we’re just getting into the swing of the college wrestling season. Teams are about to jump into their conference schedule after a smattering of non-league duals and individual tournaments. But a season that began nine weeks ago has just six weeks left before the conference tournaments that determine the automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Okla. in March.
PHOTOS: No. 14 Hunterdon Central at No. 15 North Hunterdon wrestling, Jan. 10, 2023
It’s a Hunterdon County and Top 20 showdown. Below check out photos from Tuesday’s stellar matchup between No. 14 Hunterdon Central and No. 15 North Hunterdon. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
