Country Singer and Drummer Get Married Just Outside of Nashville

Wedding bells were ringing ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Hobbs Sisters' Lauren Hobbs and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin wed right outside of Nashville on Dec. 17. The couple began dating in 2019, having their first date on Thanksgiving of that year. They got engaged on Christmas Eve last 2021. They knew from the start that they'd found the one in each other. "From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs told PEOPLE about the drummer. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."
RadarOnline

‘Acting Like He Owns The Place’: Blake Shelton Infuriates Country Rivals With Success Of Nashville Bar, Stars Want Him To Pack Up & Head Back To Oklahoma

Country megastar Blake Shelton’s new TV show Barmageddon is a monster hit — but sources reveal it’s got his Nashville rivals believing he’s gotten too big for his britches and they’re itching to bring him down a notch, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shelton’s game show takes place in the country star’s bar, Ole Red, in downtown Nashville, where his ex Miranda Lambert and fellow country stars Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean all have similar joints.“They’re jealous of the way Blake has taken over the town with his bar and now this show,” spilled an insider. “They don’t like the way Blake’s...
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Shot and Killed by Nashville Police

Grammy-winning recording engineer Mark Capps was shot and killed by police at his home in Nashville on Thursday, hours after he was accused of holding his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Capps awoke his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter at 3 a.m., held them at gunpoint in their home and refused to let them go, telling them that if they attempted to call anyone, he would kill them.More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper...
The Boot

Jo Dee Messina Through the Years [PHOTOS]

It's been a landmark year for Jo Dee Messina, who has been enjoying a much-deserved resurgence in popularity following the release of Cole Swindell's 2022 hit song "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." The playful track is an homage to Messina's breakout debut hit "Heads Carolina, Tails California," which became a Top 10 hit in 1996.
CMT

Dolly Parton to Receive Grand Ole Opry Birthday Celebration for her 77th Birthday

The Grand Ole Opry is set to "Go Dolly" later this month in celebration of Dolly Parton's 77th birthday. Parton's birthday is on January 19, but her Opry party will be a multi-day event that will include: a larger-than-life 77th birthday card for fans to sign at the Ryman Jan. 19 – 21; 77 Hours of Dolly giveaways on Opry social media; birthday cupcakes baked using Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's cake mix given to Opry House and Ryman tour guests on January 19; and a Dolly impersonator on Ryman Plaza for photos during January 21 Opry at the Ryman shows.

