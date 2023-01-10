Read full article on original website
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
Who are top boys basketball title contenders to watch in the Camden County Tournament?
Headlined by defending Group 2 state champion Camden, the inaugural Camden County Tournament is set to begin with first-round play on Feb. 2. The championship is scheduled for Feb. 16. Each team is guaranteed at least three games. The second round is slated for Feb. 7, with quarterfinals to be...
Timber Creek over Clearview - Boys basketball recap
Bryan Warren led the way for Timber Creek with 20 points as it defeated Clearview 59-44 in Mullica Hill. Mahdee McNair also had 10 points. Timber Creek (6-4) held a 42-16 lead at the half after a 23-5 run in the second quarter and held on despite being outscored 28-17 in the second half by Clearview.
Boys Basketball: Haddon Township dominates as Levins drops 39 points
Tyler Levins scored 39 points and finished with a double-double as Haddon Township dominated Gateway 72-43, in Westmont. Levins added 11 rebounds to go along with his 39 points to complete the double-double. Haddon Township (2-10) scored 19 points in the first, second and fourth quarters as its offense rolled....
South Jersey Group Looks to Fund New Ice Rink in EHT or Galloway
The future of the Atlantic City Skate Zone (formerly known as Flyers Skate Zone) is kind of up in the air. The indoor skating rink, which sits on North Albany Avenue - Route 40 - heading into Atlantic City has had a rocky few years. There have been rumors of a closing, and now there's a possibility the facility may shut down if the entire Bader Field parcel of land is sold for some sort of major development.
thesandpaper.net
Allen’s Clam Bar Earns National Attention While Little Egg Habor Man Wins Big
The end of 2022 brought two tidbits of recognition to the southern portion of The SandPaper’s coverage area and just beyond. On Dec. 20, msn.com published an article talking about County Road 542, which runs from New Gretna to Hammonton. “While this scenic drive in New Jersey is only...
South Jersey Man Turns Tragedy Into Triumph After Accident
"Everything anyone said I couldn't do, I try to do." If you are looking for motivation, look no further than Matt Fumo's life story. In 2017, Matt was a recent graduate of Ocean City High School with a promising future as a college baseball pitcher when he suffered a broken neck in a swimming accident after jumping off a support pillar on the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ: What Used to Be There?
Let's revisit some stores and restaurants that we can no longer go to in EHT. I was originally going to focus on putting a big blog together that revisited some old places in all of Egg Harbor Township, but once I found no shortage of things to write about in only the Cardiff area, I decided to focus on there.
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Jan. 13-20)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. ♦ The Perkins Center for Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. in Collingswood, will have an artist reception 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, for “People of Earth,” a shared exhibit of fine cement artwork by Jessica Mungekar and portrait oil paintings by Amanda McCutcheon. The exhibit will run through Feb. 24.
Future Of Popular Bar A Little More Clear In North Wildwood, NJ
Well, we're officially into the new year. You know what that means, right? The countdown to summer is officially on!. Wait, it's not on? That's just me? Sorry, but I LOVE South Jersey summers at the beach. It's my favorite time of the year. After the holidays are over, that's the time of year I'm looking forward to the most. If I could get rid of January and February and skip straight to March to enjoy only a bit of winter and then the beauty of spring before summer, I totally would.
Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey
A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
2023 Winter Restaurant Week Announced for Burlington County Eateries
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — In 2023, Burlington County Restaurant Week will be twice as delicious, giving residents two opportunities to enjoy the great eateries in Burlington County. The annual celebration of Burlington County restaurants is being expanded with the addition of separate winter and summer promotions. Winter Restaurant Week 2023 will kick off on Sunday, March 5, and continue through Saturday, March 11, and Summer Restaurant Week 2023 will be held from August 20 to August 26. Both weeklong events will be organized and promoted by the Burlington County Commissioners and State Sen. Troy Singleton in partnership with restaurants, food trucks and eateries from across Burlington County. Burlington...
Woman beaten with brick in random Atlantic City Boardwalk attack
A 43-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested after attacking a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City last week, authorities said. Samuel Cooper made no attempt to flee after beating the 67-year-old Philadelphia woman shortly after 4 p.m. Friday near a casino hotel, according to Atlantic City police.
True Fact: New Jersey’s Biggest Ever Snowfall Happened in Cape May
Apparently the "Cape May Bubble" took a few days off back in 1899. If you never heard of the Cape May Bubble it's a possible (never scientifically proven) weather phenomenon that steers severe weather away from Cape May. (We could be talking about the City of Cape May or Cape May County - whatever theory you may subscribe to.)
3 injured after being ejected from vehicle in Pennsauken, NJ
The Action Cam on the scene showed a pickup truck with heavy front end damage and another mangled vehicle up on a lawn.
Lottery Ticket Makes Buyer A Millionaire In Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky person is now $1,000,000 richer, after matching five of the five white balls drawn winning the Mega Millions Jackpot. The winning million-dollar ticket was sold at 88 West Deli located at 1659 Route 88 in Brick Township. In addition, another ticket sold in Ocean...
Atlantic City, NJ’s Famous Formica Freitag Bakery Merges with Valenti’s to Take Their Goods to the Masses
Atlantic City bread from Formica Freitag Bakery is LEGENDARY. Now, the legend of Formica is growing stronger as it merges with another local bakery to take their goods to the masses. Formica Freitag Bakery announced this week they're merging with Valenti's Italian Bakery of Pleasantville. And that means more of...
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
Changes at This Southern NJ Shopping Center Parking Lot Could Damage Your Car
Heads-up, drivers! A significant change at one shopping center parking lot in South Jersey could damage your car if you aren't paying attention. Most people have done this: you need to get from A to B and you have two options -- one is to use a series of roads or, perhaps the more tempting option, is to just fly across a shopping center parking lot.
NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $1M
There was one second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls for the $1 million prize. There was not top prize winner, so the jackpot rolls to $1.35 billion for the next drawing. The $1 million ticket...
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Charges Filed Against Woman on Cell Phone in Fatal Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County have filed charges against a woman who, they say, was using a hand-held cell phone when a fatal crash occurred late last year. 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden is facing one count of death by auto and assault by auto for the accident on Malaga Road in Williamstown on November 10th.
