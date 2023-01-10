ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

NJ.com

Timber Creek over Clearview - Boys basketball recap

Bryan Warren led the way for Timber Creek with 20 points as it defeated Clearview 59-44 in Mullica Hill. Mahdee McNair also had 10 points. Timber Creek (6-4) held a 42-16 lead at the half after a 23-5 run in the second quarter and held on despite being outscored 28-17 in the second half by Clearview.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
97.3 ESPN

South Jersey Group Looks to Fund New Ice Rink in EHT or Galloway

The future of the Atlantic City Skate Zone (formerly known as Flyers Skate Zone) is kind of up in the air. The indoor skating rink, which sits on North Albany Avenue - Route 40 - heading into Atlantic City has had a rocky few years. There have been rumors of a closing, and now there's a possibility the facility may shut down if the entire Bader Field parcel of land is sold for some sort of major development.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

South Jersey Man Turns Tragedy Into Triumph After Accident

"Everything anyone said I couldn't do, I try to do." If you are looking for motivation, look no further than Matt Fumo's life story. In 2017, Matt was a recent graduate of Ocean City High School with a promising future as a college baseball pitcher when he suffered a broken neck in a swimming accident after jumping off a support pillar on the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ: What Used to Be There?

Let's revisit some stores and restaurants that we can no longer go to in EHT. I was originally going to focus on putting a big blog together that revisited some old places in all of Egg Harbor Township, but once I found no shortage of things to write about in only the Cardiff area, I decided to focus on there.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Jan. 13-20)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. ♦ The Perkins Center for Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. in Collingswood, will have an artist reception 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, for “People of Earth,” a shared exhibit of fine cement artwork by Jessica Mungekar and portrait oil paintings by Amanda McCutcheon. The exhibit will run through Feb. 24.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Future Of Popular Bar A Little More Clear In North Wildwood, NJ

Well, we're officially into the new year. You know what that means, right? The countdown to summer is officially on!. Wait, it's not on? That's just me? Sorry, but I LOVE South Jersey summers at the beach. It's my favorite time of the year. After the holidays are over, that's the time of year I'm looking forward to the most. If I could get rid of January and February and skip straight to March to enjoy only a bit of winter and then the beauty of spring before summer, I totally would.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey

A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

2023 Winter Restaurant Week Announced for Burlington County Eateries

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ  — In 2023, Burlington County Restaurant Week will be twice as delicious, giving residents two opportunities to enjoy the great eateries in Burlington County. The annual celebration of Burlington County restaurants is being expanded with the addition of separate winter and summer promotions. Winter Restaurant Week 2023 will kick off on Sunday, March 5, and continue through Saturday, March 11, and Summer Restaurant Week 2023 will be held from August 20 to August 26. Both weeklong events will be organized and promoted by the Burlington County Commissioners and State Sen. Troy Singleton in partnership with restaurants, food trucks and eateries from across Burlington County. Burlington...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Woman beaten with brick in random Atlantic City Boardwalk attack

A 43-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested after attacking a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City last week, authorities said. Samuel Cooper made no attempt to flee after beating the 67-year-old Philadelphia woman shortly after 4 p.m. Friday near a casino hotel, according to Atlantic City police.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $1M

There was one second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls for the $1 million prize. There was not top prize winner, so the jackpot rolls to $1.35 billion for the next drawing. The $1 million ticket...
BRICK, NJ
