Newark, NJ



 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NJ.com

Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap

Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5. The N.J. High...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Dayton over Union Catholic - Girls Basketball recap

Sami Casey connected on 10 free throws on her way to 13 points for Dayton in its 40-28 win over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Amiel Dillard added eight points for Dayton, which led 13-6 after the first quarter and closed out the win that ended its four-game losing streak with a 13-4 fourth quarter. Kayla Duncan recorded 11 points and five rebounds for Union Catholic.
DAYTON, OH
NJ.com

Newark Academy over Bloomfield - Girls basketball recap

Kat Dakos dropped 26 points to carry Newark Academy to its fifth straight victory in a 52-42 victory over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Dakos was pivotal in helping Newark Academy (9-1) jump out to an early lead, scoring nine of her 26 points in the first quarter that led to a 24-18 lead by halftime. Newark Academy continued to battle hard in the second half, extending its lead by as many as 14 points in the third quarter.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Greg Schiano to host 20 elite football recruits for Rutgers Jr. Day, Ohio State hoops on Sunday

Rutgers is back at it again, convincing top players to visit to Piscataway-based campus to experience the best that Rutgers has to offer. Greg Schiano and the football staff have concocted a stacked list filled with top local underclassmen targets who will visit on Sunday, including a trip to Jersey Mike’s Arena to watch the men’s basketball team host the Ohio State Buckeyes.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington HS football player Adon Shuler competes in All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior Adon Shuler, left, poses with IHS assistant football coach Nhemie Theodore at the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 7. Shuler, a defensive back who signed with Notre Dame University, played in the game for the East, which defeated the West 55-17. Photo Courtesy of Nhemie Theodore.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Shore News Network

Jersey Cash 5 jackpot split between three North Jersey winners

Three winning tickets were sold in the Jersey Cash 5 lottery drawing, each worth $65,568 before taxes. Three winners, all from North Jersey matched all of the numbers and split the $196,704 jackpot. The winning numbers were: 03, 06, 10, 17, and 23 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. The tickets were sold at Krauszers in Fairlawn, Fresh Deli Market in East Orange and Ron’s Deli in Union County. The post Jersey Cash 5 jackpot split between three North Jersey winners appeared first on Shore News Network.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Broncos to interview N.J. native for head coach position

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach. And they are set to interview both Sean Payton and Raheem Morris for the position on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Morris was born in Newark, N.J. and is currently the...
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

NJ.com

