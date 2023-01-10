Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap
Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5. The N.J. High...
Who are top 2023 boys basketball title contenders to watch in Bergen County?
Teams around the state will start their chase of county and conference titles at the end of this month. NJ Advance Media is breaking down each 2023 title race, examining a favorite, contenders and a dark horse. Get a look at the top teams to watch in Bergen County.
Dayton over Union Catholic - Girls Basketball recap
Sami Casey connected on 10 free throws on her way to 13 points for Dayton in its 40-28 win over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Amiel Dillard added eight points for Dayton, which led 13-6 after the first quarter and closed out the win that ended its four-game losing streak with a 13-4 fourth quarter. Kayla Duncan recorded 11 points and five rebounds for Union Catholic.
Top boys basketball title contenders to watch in the 2023 Hudson County Tournament
The Hudson County Tournament doesn’t start for more than a month and, in fact, doesn’t even get seeded until Feb. 7. But can it ever really be too early to trot out the old crystal ball?
Robinson's 31 leads Montclair Immaculate past Newark Central - Boys basketball recap
TJ Robinson led Montclair Immaculate with 31 points, scoring 12 in the fourth quarter, as it defeated Newark Central 72-63 in Newark. Montclair Immaculate (6-4) trailed 52-50 at the end of the third quarter, but outscored Newark Central 22-11 in the fourth to get the win. Amir Dunlap and Jaren...
North Plainfield over New Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Patrick Adams scored 15 points for North Plainfield in a 61-52 victory over New Brunswick in New Brunswick. Joshua Strong had 14 points and Nfii Bannavti added 13 for North Plainfield (4-4), which used an 18-8 second quarter to pull away. Victor Adeyeri scored 19 points for New Brunswick (2-8)....
Swimming photos: Westfield vs. Christian Brothers/Trinity Hall on Jan. 12, 2023
Our HS sports photos like the ones above put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage above to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Newark Academy over Bloomfield - Girls basketball recap
Kat Dakos dropped 26 points to carry Newark Academy to its fifth straight victory in a 52-42 victory over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Dakos was pivotal in helping Newark Academy (9-1) jump out to an early lead, scoring nine of her 26 points in the first quarter that led to a 24-18 lead by halftime. Newark Academy continued to battle hard in the second half, extending its lead by as many as 14 points in the third quarter.
Girls Basketball: Season stat leaders in the HCIAL through Jan. 10
The 2022-23 season has almost hit the one-month mark. The season continues to roll along as teams are in the heart of the conference and division schedules. The next few weeks will be busy as county tournaments will start soon. Below are the season stat leaders in five categories: points,...
Boys basketball: Harper drops 27 to lead No. 3 Don Bosco Prep over Hackensack
Dylan Harper made three 3-pointers and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 27 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory at home over Hackensack, 81-36. Noah Barnett added 17 points for Don Bosco Prep (10-1), which...
Newark, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Newark. The East Orange Campus High School basketball team will have a game with East Side High School on January 12, 2023, 12:45:00. The KIPP Newark Lab High School basketball team will have a game with Weequahic High School on January 12, 2023, 13:00:00.
Greg Schiano to host 20 elite football recruits for Rutgers Jr. Day, Ohio State hoops on Sunday
Rutgers is back at it again, convincing top players to visit to Piscataway-based campus to experience the best that Rutgers has to offer. Greg Schiano and the football staff have concocted a stacked list filled with top local underclassmen targets who will visit on Sunday, including a trip to Jersey Mike’s Arena to watch the men’s basketball team host the Ohio State Buckeyes.
No. 1 Delbarton, Ruiz shine in senior night victory over No. 17 Mount Olive (WATCH)
Fittingly enough, Simon Ruiz’s return to the mat came on senior night. The senior 175-pound standout and 157-pound state champion for Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, tore his meniscus sparring with a coach just days after dominating his weight class at the Princeton Open in November.
Sammy Alvarez, Rutgers’ top wrestler, will weigh transfer options or retire
Leading up to the season, Rutgers wrestling coach Scott Goodale said Sammy Alvarez, his starter at 141 pounds, had the potential to beat anyone in the country “if he stayed locked in with laser-beam focus.”. That focus drifted, due to an on-going struggle with making weight, and now, Alvarez...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football player Adon Shuler competes in All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior Adon Shuler, left, poses with IHS assistant football coach Nhemie Theodore at the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 7. Shuler, a defensive back who signed with Notre Dame University, played in the game for the East, which defeated the West 55-17. Photo Courtesy of Nhemie Theodore.
HS basketball coach charged with walking in on girls in locker room, sending inappropriate texts
A girls basketball coach at Memorial High School in West New York has been charged with walking in on girls in the locker room and sending inappropriate text messages to three students, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. A preliminary investigation found Ariel Alava, 41, of West New York, entered...
Jersey Cash 5 jackpot split between three North Jersey winners
Three winning tickets were sold in the Jersey Cash 5 lottery drawing, each worth $65,568 before taxes. Three winners, all from North Jersey matched all of the numbers and split the $196,704 jackpot. The winning numbers were: 03, 06, 10, 17, and 23 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. The tickets were sold at Krauszers in Fairlawn, Fresh Deli Market in East Orange and Ron’s Deli in Union County. The post Jersey Cash 5 jackpot split between three North Jersey winners appeared first on Shore News Network.
Professors brace for job losses as N.J. college prepares to merge with Montclair State
A deadline is looming for Bloomfield College professors hoping to keep their jobs as the college prepares to merge with Montclair State University later this year. Professors at the college have until Jan. 20 to submit their resumes, a spokesperson for Montclair State University said. Bloomfield College faculty union officials...
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend and beyond (Jan. 13-20)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. ♦ The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, 54 First Ave. in Atlantic Highlands, will have an opening reception for its new exhibit, “Touch/Hold,” 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Broncos to interview N.J. native for head coach position
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach. And they are set to interview both Sean Payton and Raheem Morris for the position on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Morris was born in Newark, N.J. and is currently the...
