Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap
Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5. The N.J. High...
No. 17 Manasquan over Wall - Girls basketball recaps
Hope Masonius went seven of 10 from the line in her 14 points as Manasquan, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 47-34, over Wall. Olivia Shaughnessy added 10 points while going seven of eight from the line for Manasquan (8-4). Emily Tvrdik and Aileen Carr...
O’Dowd leads Montville to upset win over No. 18 Pope John - Girls basketball recap
Juliana O’Dowd poured in 21 points to lead Montville to a 64-39 upset victory over Pope John, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20 in Montville. Jackie Cinella tallied 13 points for Montville (8-2), who stormed out to a 16-point lead at halftime on the heels of a 25-9 run in the second quarter. Montville would add to its lead in the second half, going on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to push its lead to 28 points.
Who are top 2023 boys basketball title contenders to watch in Bergen County?
Teams around the state will start their chase of county and conference titles at the end of this month. NJ Advance Media is breaking down each 2023 title race, examining a favorite, contenders and a dark horse. Get a look at the top teams to watch in Bergen County.
Dayton over Union Catholic - Girls Basketball recap
Sami Casey connected on 10 free throws on her way to 13 points for Dayton in its 40-28 win over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Amiel Dillard added eight points for Dayton, which led 13-6 after the first quarter and closed out the win that ended its four-game losing streak with a 13-4 fourth quarter. Kayla Duncan recorded 11 points and five rebounds for Union Catholic.
Boys basketball: Harper drops 27 to lead No. 3 Don Bosco Prep over Hackensack
Dylan Harper made three 3-pointers and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 27 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory at home over Hackensack, 81-36. Noah Barnett added 17 points for Don Bosco Prep (10-1), which...
No. 1 Delbarton, Ruiz shine in senior night victory over No. 17 Mount Olive (WATCH)
Fittingly enough, Simon Ruiz’s return to the mat came on senior night. The senior 175-pound standout and 157-pound state champion for Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, tore his meniscus sparring with a coach just days after dominating his weight class at the Princeton Open in November.
Top boys basketball title contenders to watch in the 2023 Hudson County Tournament
The Hudson County Tournament doesn’t start for more than a month and, in fact, doesn’t even get seeded until Feb. 7. But can it ever really be too early to trot out the old crystal ball?
Swimming photos: Westfield vs. Christian Brothers/Trinity Hall on Jan. 12, 2023
Our HS sports photos like the ones above put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage above to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Riley Ahrens reaches 1,000-point milestone as Delran tops Trenton Catholic
Delran celebrated two big milestones on Monday night. The first was senior Riley Ahrens scored her 1,000th career point in the fourth quarter, and the second was that the Bears defeated Trenton Catholic in a Burlington County Scholastic League Liberty Division matchup. It was the first time that Delran defeated...
Greg Schiano to host 20 elite football recruits for Rutgers Jr. Day, Ohio State hoops on Sunday
Rutgers is back at it again, convincing top players to visit to Piscataway-based campus to experience the best that Rutgers has to offer. Greg Schiano and the football staff have concocted a stacked list filled with top local underclassmen targets who will visit on Sunday, including a trip to Jersey Mike’s Arena to watch the men’s basketball team host the Ohio State Buckeyes.
PHOTOS: No. 14 Hunterdon Central at No. 15 North Hunterdon wrestling, Jan. 10, 2023
It’s a Hunterdon County and Top 20 showdown. Below check out photos from Tuesday’s stellar matchup between No. 14 Hunterdon Central and No. 15 North Hunterdon. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
Sammy Alvarez, Rutgers’ top wrestler, will weigh transfer options or retire
Leading up to the season, Rutgers wrestling coach Scott Goodale said Sammy Alvarez, his starter at 141 pounds, had the potential to beat anyone in the country “if he stayed locked in with laser-beam focus.”. That focus drifted, due to an on-going struggle with making weight, and now, Alvarez...
Where Rutgers basketball recruiting stands after likely wrapping up 2023 class
With the likely conclusion of one recruiting class this week, all focus on the recruiting front from Steve Pikiell and his Rutgers basketball program now turns to building a potential program-changing class. The Scarlet Knights seemingly wrapped up the 2023 class on Monday with a commitment from three-star prospect Baye...
HS basketball coach charged with walking in on girls in locker room, sending inappropriate texts
A girls basketball coach at Memorial High School in West New York has been charged with walking in on girls in the locker room and sending inappropriate text messages to three students, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. A preliminary investigation found Ariel Alava, 41, of West New York, entered...
Rutgers, top wrestler part ways ... for now
After missing parts of the the last two seasons because of weight issues, Sammy Alvarez made a goal to put the scales in his past and focus on the present. Just days after discussing his recommitted effort to the Rutgers wrestling team, Alvarez is no longer part of the program.
New Diner Coming To Bergen County
Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
Jersey Cash 5 jackpot split between three North Jersey winners
Three winning tickets were sold in the Jersey Cash 5 lottery drawing, each worth $65,568 before taxes. Three winners, all from North Jersey matched all of the numbers and split the $196,704 jackpot. The winning numbers were: 03, 06, 10, 17, and 23 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. The tickets were sold at Krauszers in Fairlawn, Fresh Deli Market in East Orange and Ron’s Deli in Union County. The post Jersey Cash 5 jackpot split between three North Jersey winners appeared first on Shore News Network.
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend and beyond (Jan. 13-20)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. ♦ The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, 54 First Ave. in Atlantic Highlands, will have an opening reception for its new exhibit, “Touch/Hold,” 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Professors brace for job losses as N.J. college prepares to merge with Montclair State
A deadline is looming for Bloomfield College professors hoping to keep their jobs as the college prepares to merge with Montclair State University later this year. Professors at the college have until Jan. 20 to submit their resumes, a spokesperson for Montclair State University said. Bloomfield College faculty union officials...
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0