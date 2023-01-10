Three winning tickets were sold in the Jersey Cash 5 lottery drawing, each worth $65,568 before taxes. Three winners, all from North Jersey matched all of the numbers and split the $196,704 jackpot. The winning numbers were: 03, 06, 10, 17, and 23 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. The tickets were sold at Krauszers in Fairlawn, Fresh Deli Market in East Orange and Ron’s Deli in Union County. The post Jersey Cash 5 jackpot split between three North Jersey winners appeared first on Shore News Network.

