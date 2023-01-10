WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. ♦ The Perkins Center for Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. in Collingswood, will have an artist reception 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, for “People of Earth,” a shared exhibit of fine cement artwork by Jessica Mungekar and portrait oil paintings by Amanda McCutcheon. The exhibit will run through Feb. 24.

COLLINGSWOOD, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO