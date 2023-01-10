ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

NJ.com

Woodbury edges out Haddon Heights - Boys basketball recap

Bryan Johnson led Woodbury with 14 points as it defeated Haddon Heights 54-50 in Haddon Heights. Woodbury (8-2) led 37-31 at the half and just narrowly held on despite being outscored 19-17 by Haddon Heights in the second half. Jasuan Solomon and JaBron Solomon added 10 points each. Brendan Shannon...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Atlantic City over Vineland

Atlantic City picked up its second win in three days by defeating Vineland 57-44, in Vineland. Atlantic City (4-6) has now rattled off two straight victories after winning just two of its first eight games. The Vikings are sitting in third place in the American Division of the Cape-Atlantic Conference...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Manasquan over Neptune - Boys basketball recap

Darius Adams scored 16 points to lead Manasquan, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 51-45 victory over Neptune in Manasquan. Ryan Frauenheim added 15 points for Manasquan (8-3), who locked up defensively down the stretch. Neptune took a 45-44 victory with 4:50 left in the fourth quarter...
MANASQUAN, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Watch Mainland’s Mawali Osunniyi Two-Handed Alley-Oop Dunk

This past weekend, Holy Spirit in Absecon hosted 18 high school basketball games during the 2023 Seagull Classic. There were a ton of great games, featuring some great plays and moments, but none might have been better than this alley-oop dunk from Mainland senior Mawali Osunniyi in a game against Elizabeth.
ABSECON, NJ
NJ.com

What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Jan. 13-20)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. ♦ The Perkins Center for Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. in Collingswood, will have an artist reception 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, for “People of Earth,” a shared exhibit of fine cement artwork by Jessica Mungekar and portrait oil paintings by Amanda McCutcheon. The exhibit will run through Feb. 24.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey

A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Woman beaten with brick in random Atlantic City Boardwalk attack

A 43-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested after attacking a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City last week, authorities said. Samuel Cooper made no attempt to flee after beating the 67-year-old Philadelphia woman shortly after 4 p.m. Friday near a casino hotel, according to Atlantic City police.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Vehicle Struck By Gunfire on Route 30 in Absecon, NJ

Authorities in Absecon are investigating a shooting in Absecon Tuesday night. Just after 7:30, Absecon Police responded to the area of Absecon Boulevard (Route 30) and Delilah Road for a report of a shooting. They say, "investigating officers located an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire while traveling...
ABSECON, NJ
NJ.com

Driver was taking a photo before fatal crash, cops say

Authorities have charged a Camden County motorist with vehicle homicide after she allegedly collided with another vehicle while taking a photo with her cell phone. Lashya Y. Goldsmith, 30, of Camden, was driving her car on Malaga Road in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 when her westbound vehicle left its lane of travel and collided with an eastbound truck pulling a trailer, according to Monroe Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man charged in Woodbury, New Jersey fatal shooting

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities charged a Philadelphia man Monday in the shooting death of another man. Tyler McKinney, 22, was charged with murder, robbery, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and other offenses.Prosecutors say McKinney shot and killed Brandon Blanton, 21, in Woodbury last Wednesday.U.S. Marshals arrested McKinney on Sunday.Prosecutors did not say what led to the shooting but the investigation remains ongoing.
WOODBURY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown

A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
