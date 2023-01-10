Read full article on original website
Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium PlansMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks CrimePhiladelphia, PA
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Woodbury edges out Haddon Heights - Boys basketball recap
Bryan Johnson led Woodbury with 14 points as it defeated Haddon Heights 54-50 in Haddon Heights. Woodbury (8-2) led 37-31 at the half and just narrowly held on despite being outscored 19-17 by Haddon Heights in the second half. Jasuan Solomon and JaBron Solomon added 10 points each. Brendan Shannon...
Boys Basketball: Haddon Township dominates as Levins drops 39 points
Tyler Levins scored 39 points and finished with a double-double as Haddon Township dominated Gateway 72-43, in Westmont. Levins added 11 rebounds to go along with his 39 points to complete the double-double. Haddon Township (2-10) scored 19 points in the first, second and fourth quarters as its offense rolled....
Boys Basketball: Atlantic City over Vineland
Atlantic City picked up its second win in three days by defeating Vineland 57-44, in Vineland. Atlantic City (4-6) has now rattled off two straight victories after winning just two of its first eight games. The Vikings are sitting in third place in the American Division of the Cape-Atlantic Conference...
Washington Township storms back to take Kingsway wrestling down at the end
The Washington Township game plan was simple. Stay off your back, steal a point here or there and let the little guys take over. The Minutemen did just that to beat host Kingsway 38-32 in the first-ever Tri-County Conference wrestling match between the Gloucester County rivals. With the match beginning...
Boys basketball: Millville wins triple-overtime thriller over Hammonton
Khalon Foster scored 20 points as Millville won a triple-overtime thrilled over Hammonton, 69-67 in Hammonton. Millville (7-2) led by eight at halftime but Hammonton (5-3) climbed back in over the final two quarters. Kenny Smith finished with a game-high 32 points while Joseph Gillen added 12. Both teams scored...
Who are top boys basketball title contenders to watch in the Camden County Tournament?
Headlined by defending Group 2 state champion Camden, the inaugural Camden County Tournament is set to begin with first-round play on Feb. 2. The championship is scheduled for Feb. 16. Each team is guaranteed at least three games. The second round is slated for Feb. 7, with quarterfinals to be...
No. 15 Manasquan over Neptune - Boys basketball recap
Darius Adams scored 16 points to lead Manasquan, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 51-45 victory over Neptune in Manasquan. Ryan Frauenheim added 15 points for Manasquan (8-3), who locked up defensively down the stretch. Neptune took a 45-44 victory with 4:50 left in the fourth quarter...
Trenton Times wrestling notebook: Robbinsville stays on track despite challenges
When Allentown traveled to Robbinsville Wednesday night to face off in a dual meet won by Robbinsville, they were two teams with similar histories on two very different tracks. Robbinsville, the defending Mercer County team champions, CVC Valley Division champs and Mercer bragging rights champs due to its dual meet...
Riley Ahrens reaches 1,000-point milestone as Delran tops Trenton Catholic
Delran celebrated two big milestones on Monday night. The first was senior Riley Ahrens scored her 1,000th career point in the fourth quarter, and the second was that the Bears defeated Trenton Catholic in a Burlington County Scholastic League Liberty Division matchup. It was the first time that Delran defeated...
Watch Mainland’s Mawali Osunniyi Two-Handed Alley-Oop Dunk
This past weekend, Holy Spirit in Absecon hosted 18 high school basketball games during the 2023 Seagull Classic. There were a ton of great games, featuring some great plays and moments, but none might have been better than this alley-oop dunk from Mainland senior Mawali Osunniyi in a game against Elizabeth.
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Jan. 13-20)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. ♦ The Perkins Center for Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. in Collingswood, will have an artist reception 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, for “People of Earth,” a shared exhibit of fine cement artwork by Jessica Mungekar and portrait oil paintings by Amanda McCutcheon. The exhibit will run through Feb. 24.
3 injured after being ejected from vehicle in Pennsauken, NJ
The Action Cam on the scene showed a pickup truck with heavy front end damage and another mangled vehicle up on a lawn.
Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey
A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
Woman beaten with brick in random Atlantic City Boardwalk attack
A 43-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested after attacking a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City last week, authorities said. Samuel Cooper made no attempt to flee after beating the 67-year-old Philadelphia woman shortly after 4 p.m. Friday near a casino hotel, according to Atlantic City police.
Philadelphia Man Assaults Woman With Brick In Atlantic City
A Philadelphia man has been been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, after attacking a woman on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on January 6, 2023. The aggravated assault took place at 4:08 PM on January 6, 2023 on the 2700 block of the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. We’ve...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Mercer County
Winner! A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Mercer County. A ticket matching all five numbers for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing was sold at Shri Hari Food at 325 S. Olden Ave. in Trenton, lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 01, 11, 24, 31 and...
Vehicle Struck By Gunfire on Route 30 in Absecon, NJ
Authorities in Absecon are investigating a shooting in Absecon Tuesday night. Just after 7:30, Absecon Police responded to the area of Absecon Boulevard (Route 30) and Delilah Road for a report of a shooting. They say, "investigating officers located an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire while traveling...
Driver was taking a photo before fatal crash, cops say
Authorities have charged a Camden County motorist with vehicle homicide after she allegedly collided with another vehicle while taking a photo with her cell phone. Lashya Y. Goldsmith, 30, of Camden, was driving her car on Malaga Road in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 when her westbound vehicle left its lane of travel and collided with an eastbound truck pulling a trailer, according to Monroe Township Police.
Philadelphia man charged in Woodbury, New Jersey fatal shooting
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities charged a Philadelphia man Monday in the shooting death of another man. Tyler McKinney, 22, was charged with murder, robbery, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and other offenses.Prosecutors say McKinney shot and killed Brandon Blanton, 21, in Woodbury last Wednesday.U.S. Marshals arrested McKinney on Sunday.Prosecutors did not say what led to the shooting but the investigation remains ongoing.
Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown
A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
