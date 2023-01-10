ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

NJ.com

Timber Creek over Clearview - Boys basketball recap

Bryan Warren led the way for Timber Creek with 20 points as it defeated Clearview 59-44 in Mullica Hill. Mahdee McNair also had 10 points. Timber Creek (6-4) held a 42-16 lead at the half after a 23-5 run in the second quarter and held on despite being outscored 28-17 in the second half by Clearview.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Watch Mainland’s Mawali Osunniyi Two-Handed Alley-Oop Dunk

This past weekend, Holy Spirit in Absecon hosted 18 high school basketball games during the 2023 Seagull Classic. There were a ton of great games, featuring some great plays and moments, but none might have been better than this alley-oop dunk from Mainland senior Mawali Osunniyi in a game against Elizabeth.
ABSECON, NJ
97.3 ESPN

South Jersey Group Looks to Fund New Ice Rink in EHT or Galloway

The future of the Atlantic City Skate Zone (formerly known as Flyers Skate Zone) is kind of up in the air. The indoor skating rink, which sits on North Albany Avenue - Route 40 - heading into Atlantic City has had a rocky few years. There have been rumors of a closing, and now there's a possibility the facility may shut down if the entire Bader Field parcel of land is sold for some sort of major development.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

South Jersey Man Turns Tragedy Into Triumph After Accident

"Everything anyone said I couldn't do, I try to do." If you are looking for motivation, look no further than Matt Fumo's life story. In 2017, Matt was a recent graduate of Ocean City High School with a promising future as a college baseball pitcher when he suffered a broken neck in a swimming accident after jumping off a support pillar on the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ: What Used to Be There?

Let's revisit some stores and restaurants that we can no longer go to in EHT. I was originally going to focus on putting a big blog together that revisited some old places in all of Egg Harbor Township, but once I found no shortage of things to write about in only the Cardiff area, I decided to focus on there.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Woman beaten with brick in random Atlantic City Boardwalk attack

A 43-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested after attacking a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City last week, authorities said. Samuel Cooper made no attempt to flee after beating the 67-year-old Philadelphia woman shortly after 4 p.m. Friday near a casino hotel, according to Atlantic City police.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Future Of Popular Bar A Little More Clear In North Wildwood, NJ

Well, we're officially into the new year. You know what that means, right? The countdown to summer is officially on!. Wait, it's not on? That's just me? Sorry, but I LOVE South Jersey summers at the beach. It's my favorite time of the year. After the holidays are over, that's the time of year I'm looking forward to the most. If I could get rid of January and February and skip straight to March to enjoy only a bit of winter and then the beauty of spring before summer, I totally would.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
catcountry1073.com

Vehicle Struck By Gunfire on Route 30 in Absecon, NJ

Authorities in Absecon are investigating a shooting in Absecon Tuesday night. Just after 7:30, Absecon Police responded to the area of Absecon Boulevard (Route 30) and Delilah Road for a report of a shooting. They say, "investigating officers located an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire while traveling...
ABSECON, NJ
NJ.com

Police ID man killed in South Jersey house fire

A 39-year-old Salem County man died in a house fire early Wednesday, police confirmed. The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. on the property of Porch Farms on Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. Andres Gutierrez, 32, of Oldmans Township, was in...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook."As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.
DELRAN, NJ
seminoletribune.org

Casino vets take helm at Hard Rock Atlantic City

Two men with many years of experience in the gaming industry have been named to lead the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City – George Goldhoff and Mike Sampson. Hard Rock officials made the announcement Jan. 4. The New Jersey property opened in 2018. Goldhoff will be president...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver was taking a photo before fatal crash, cops say

Authorities have charged a Camden County motorist with vehicle homicide after she allegedly collided with another vehicle while taking a photo with her cell phone. Lashya Y. Goldsmith, 30, of Camden, was driving her car on Malaga Road in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 when her westbound vehicle left its lane of travel and collided with an eastbound truck pulling a trailer, according to Monroe Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
