In Valparaiso, officials say utilities crews discovered a water main leak this morning on State Road 2 and an interruption of water service will be required to make repairs. The interruption of water service will be within a two-hour window between noon and 2 pm today Tuesday January 10, 2023. Due to the interruption of water service a precautionary boil advisory will be issued to residents and business owners in the Aberdeen, Autumn Oaks and Eagle View subdivisions. The boil advisory will last about 48 hours and may be extended if additional testing is needed. It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using. The city asks residents affected by the boil water advisory to please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until notified that it is no longer necessary.Valparaiso City Services will advise affected customers once the boil advisory has been lifted. If you have any questions concerning this boil water advisory, contact the Valparaiso City Services Customer Service Center at 219-462-6174.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO