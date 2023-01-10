The Duke of Sussex said he is “eternally grateful” for seeing photographs of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales after she was killed in a car crash and believes those responsible “all got away with it”.In his first primetime television interview promoting his memoir Spare, Harry said he saw photographs of his mother “slumped on the back of the seat” after asking for evidence of her death.Diana was 36 when she was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi.He told ITV’s Tom Bradby: “The idea that she’d been taken away and...

4 DAYS AGO