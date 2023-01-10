Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Star Rose Leslie Just Got Some Disappointing News
Fans of Rose Leslie are in for some bad news as more HBO Max cuts are announced. The actress' short-lived series The Time Traveler's Wife is being removed from HBO Max along with several other HBO and HBO Max originals. According to a press release by Warner Bros. Discovery, all of these shows are being licensed to a third-party company called FAST.
House of the Dragon's Miguel Sapochnik reportedly left after HBO wouldn't make wife a producer
New details have surfaced about the surprising exit of House of the Dragon Season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
Collider
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
AMC Lays Out the Next Phase of The Walking Dead Universe
The Walking Dead may have ended its 11-season run in November, but AMC's flagship franchise is still alive and kicking. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, AMC previewed the next phase in The Walking Dead universe, which includes the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead and new spinoff series The Walking Dead: Dead City and Norman Reedus' The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.
digitalspy.com
SEAL Team star's new show Fire Country has future revealed
SEAL Team star Max Thieriot's show Fire Country has been renewed for a second season. According to The Wrap, the CBS firefighter drama has been hugely popular since its premiere. It has attracted 8 million viewers an episode, with 10 million people tuning in through the network's streaming platforms. Speaking...
tvinsider.com
‘Fatal Attraction’: Lizzy Caplan & Joshua Jackson’s Affair Sets Premiere at Paramount+
Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson are not going to be ignored as they take on the lead roles in Paramount+‘s reimagining of Fatal Attraction. Gearing up for a spring premiere, the series adaptation will kick off with two episodes on Sunday, April 30, and will be followed by the remaining six installments dropping on a weekly basis. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Paramount+ unveiled several new imagery from the series featuring Caplan and Jackson.
‘1923’s James Badge Dale Explains How First 3 Episodes are the Series’ ‘Prologue’
When fans tuned into the long-awaited premiere episode of the Yellowstone origin series 1923 they were treated to an intense moment. As the series opened, we meet Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton as she blasts a man with a shotgun. She then screams deep into the wilderness, already leaving us all on the edge of our seats.
Collider
'The Walking Dead: Dead City': Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know so Far About the Spin-Off
Is There a Release Date for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. Is There a Trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. For zombie lovers everywhere, The Walking Dead has been a staple favorite. Following a group of zombie apocalypse survivors who are just trying to stay alive among threats from both the undead (dubbed walkers) and what's left of an unhinged remaining society, The Walking Dead utilizes its story to showcase the human condition under critical circumstances. It's meant to move viewers emotionally, not just to scare them. Spawned from the graphic novel series of the same name, The Walking Dead gained gradual popularity after its first few seasons and ended up the most watched of any cable or broadcast series. It was nominated for many awards, including a Golden Globe Award. Ending with eleven seasons, the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on November 20, 2022, but fans haven't been left hanging. Since 2015, The Walking Dead has spawned three spin-off series: Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. More spin-offs are set to keep the franchise going, including Daryl Dixon, starring Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl trying to put together the missing pieces of how he ended up in Europe, and the untitled Rick & Michonne spin-off series, following Danai Gurira's and Andrew Lincoln's Walking Dead characters. The kickoff of these new franchise additions starts with The Walking Dead: Dead City, hitting the small screen this Spring.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘That 70s Show’ star Debra Jo Rupp is the latest star to join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos has gotten larger and more star-studded, with sitcom veteran Debra Jo Rupp joining the cast of the Disney Plus series. Best known for her work on stage and in That ’70s Show, Rupp has become a fixture of American television with appearances in everything from Friends, to Grey’s Anatomy, to Law & Order, and Seinfeld. The four horsemen of American television. If there’s an iconic 90s comedy series she hasn’t been in, we’re yet to know of it.
tvinsider.com
‘Lucky Hank’: Bob Odenkirk’s New AMC Series Gets Premiere Date (VIDEO)
AMC has revealed the premiere date for its upcoming eight-episode limited series Lucky Hank, starring Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk. The series, set to premiere on March 19, will focus on an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis. Told in the first-person perspective of William Henry Devereaux, Jr....
Popculture
Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Renewed at Paramount+ — New Season Is Expected to Start Filming This Year
The reconstituted BAU team will stay on the case, now that Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for another season at Paramount+. The Season 2 (or is it Season 17?) pick-up news came on Thursday, just as Criminal Minds: Evolution returned from the holiday break with its sixth episode of 10. SIGN UP FOR PARAMOUNT+ to watch Criminal Minds; Evolution, Tulsa King, SEAL Team, the Yellowstone prequel 1923 and more! “We love the show,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, told TVLine earlier this week. “Obviously it’s a franchise that we are very, very partial to.” As are the crime drama’s loyal...
Collider
'The Walking Dead': Maggie & Negan Spin-Off 'Dead City' Sets Summer Release Window
The dead run this city. It has been revealed during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour by AMC that the spinoff of the network's flagship series The Walking Dead, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, officially has a release window. The series, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City, is set to arrive on AMC later this year in June 2023.
The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal broke major instruction from HBO before filming game adaptation
Pedro Pascal has spoken about the one major rule from HBO he broke before filming The Last of Us.The Mandalorian actor will star opposite Bella Ramsey in the channel’s big-budget adaptation of the popular video game, which is widely considered one of the best video games of all time.The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future where zombie-like predators roam the US.In a new interview, Pascal confessed that while he’d been told not to play The Last of Us before filming began, he decided to give it a go anyway.“I hadn’t heard of the game,” he told Wired. “Their...
Dave Lands Season 3 Premiere Date
Dave has locked in a tour date: Season 3 of the FXX comedy will premiere Wednesday, April 5 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the network announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Along with the premiere date, FXX released a first-look photo at the new season, which you can see above. Season 3 will find the titular rapper embarking on his first headlining tour “and looking for love along the way,” according to the official network description. “But as he and the gang...
‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
IGN
Black Panther 3 ‘To Take a Little While’ as Per Letitia Wright; Marvel Exec Talks About Harry Styles in the Future of MCU
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright recently revealed that a third film of the popular MCU franchise might happen soon. Following the positive response to the sequel last year, it seems like a no-brainer for Marvel Studios to continue the story of Wakanda and its various characters. However, we have yet to hear any confirmation about the project's existence.
IGN
Harley Quinn and the Joker: Sound Mind Exclusive Launch Date, Trailer, and Cast Reveal
IGN can exclusively reveal new details for the upcoming Spotify audio series Harley Quinn and the Joker: Sound Mind - the second project to be released as part of Spotify's deal with DC and Warner Bros. following Batman Unburied - including its release date, trailer, key art, and casting details.
Kerry Washington To Exec Produce, Star In Tyler Perry’s Netflix WWII Pic ‘Six Triple Eight’; Sam Waterston, Susan Sarandon & Oprah Winfrey Among Others Set
Kerry Washington (The School for Good and Evil) will exec produce and star in Six Triple Eight — the WWII drama that Tyler Perry is writing, directing and producing for Netflix, which has now entered production. She’s joined in the ensemble by such screen icons as Sam Waterston (Grace and Frankie), Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise) and Oprah Winfrey (Selma). Others set include Ebony Obsidian (If Beale Street Could Talk), Milauna Jackson (A Jazzman’s Blues), Kylie Jefferson (Tiny Pretty Things), Shanice Shantay (The Wiz Live!), Sarah Jeffery (Charmed), Pepi Sonuga (Pam & Tommy), Jay Reeves (Safety), Jeanté Godlock (Daybreak), Moriah Brown...
