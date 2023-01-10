DD vs SYL: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 8

Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup: Indian cricket's elusive search for a perfect team
It is a decade now since India won an ICC trophy, and with the 50-over World Cup set to be played in India in October-November, two questions ask themselves. The obvious one is: will this be India's year again after Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final six became the enduring image of India's triumph in 2011? And less often: Is Indian cricket going through a period of transition?
Mitchell Santner to lead New Zealand's T20I squad in India
Auckland fast bowler Ben Lister has been picked in a New Zealand squad for the first time
England vs Brazil clash at Wembley sells out
European champions England will play in front of a sold-out Wembley once again when they host Brazil in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima this spring.The Lionesses, ranked fourth in Fifa’s rankings, will take on the South American champions in London on 6 April.All general admission tickets have now been snapped up for the match at the national stadium, which seats around 90,000 at full capacity.A sell-out Wembley crowd also watched England’s 2-1 friendly win over world champions the United States in October, in what was the team’s first appearance at the national stadium since their Euro 2022 final victory over Germany....
Sporting News
Carabao Cup semifinal draw results, matches, fixtures schedule and teams qualified for 2023 EFL Cup
The 2022-23 Carabao Cup semifinals will decide which two teams will meet at Wembley Stadium to decide who will succeed Liverpool as champions. Liverpool, holders and most successful team in the history of the competition were knocked out in the round of 16 this season, losing a thrilling game 3-2 at Manchester City.
BBC
England 73-52 Jamaica: Roses come from behind to defeat Sunshine Girls in series opener
Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica. Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January. Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. England had to come from behind to beat a fast-starting...
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
A West London Derby of midtable prominence is a most fitting game to be played on a Thursday night, the worst night of the week. Graham Potter has opted to give new arrival João Félix the start right away, after just 24 hours with the team. Can’t do much worse than our other options, I suppose. Also, it looks like we’re back to a back-three.
England produce strong finish to win series-opener against Jamaica
England’s netball team produced a stunning fourth-quarter display to beat Jamaica 73-52 in Manchester in the opening match of their series. The Vitality Roses were trailing by three points at half-time after a bright start from the Commonwealth Games silver medallists, but Jess Thirlby’s side pulled back after the break.
With Ballance back, Zimbabwe beats Ireland in 1st T20
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Gary Ballance made a successful return to play for his country of birth as Zimbabwe beat Ireland by five wickets in the first Twenty20 on Thursday. Ballance, who was born in Zimbabwe but represented England between 2013 and 2017, hit 30 from 29 balls as the home team chased down Ireland’s 114 all out with two overs to spare to lead the three-match series.
Matildas to face Spain in Cup of Nations as Women’s World Cup preparations ramp up
The Matildas will test their World Cup credentials in a four-team mini-tournament involving Spain, Czech Republic and Jamaica next month
BBC
Age testing sees Chad disqualified from U17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
Chad are the latest nation to fall foul of the age testing saga rocking African football after being disqualified from regional Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to start on Thursday, 12 January in Cameroon. It comes after one of their players failed a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) age...
