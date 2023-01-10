Read full article on original website
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: 'I Guess I'm More Similar to Will Than I Thought' — Watch
Roughly six months after confirming his Stranger Things character’s oft-speculated sexuality, actor Noah Schnapp has also come out as gay. The announcement came Thursday via TikTok (click here to watch), with Schnapp writing, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'” Schnapp’s post also includes him lip-syncing to audio of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.” But Schnapp saves the best part for his caption: “I guess...
Sadie Sink Opens Up About 'Scary and Sad' Goodbye to Stranger Things as Max's Fate Hangs in Limbo
Season 4 of Stranger Things left on a giant cliffhanger — which leaves the fate of Sadie Sink's character completely unknown Warning: This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4. The end is nearing for Stranger Things — and Sadie Sink is bracing for a bittersweet goodbye. Sink spoke candidly with Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on Wednesday morning about the cliffhanger season 4 ending — and what's to come after the Netflix hit's fifth and final season. Like the rest of the world, Sink admittedly doesn't know...
‘Stranger Things’ star comes out as gay
Schnapp, 18, addressed his sexuality on TikTok Thursday with a video of himself with a subtitle reading: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was “we know.”
A bunch of teens react to news that 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp is gay, and no one is more surprised than Noah Schnapp himself
"Noah Schnapp gay at 18!" one kid says before the camera swings to the "Stranger Things" star looking faux-shocked and yelling "Oh my God!"
NME
‘Stranger Things’ cast get huge pay rise for final season
The cast of Stranger Things are set to receive a huge pay increase for the show’s final season. According to Puck News‘ Matthew Belloni, four separate tiers have been created by Netflix to negotiate the salaries of the 20 series regulars. Winona Ryder and David Harbour are in...
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
AdWeek
Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season
Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos
Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
The viral dance scene in 'M3gan' wasn't in the original movie script
The best scene in "M3gan" wasn't in the first iteration of the script. Director Gerard Johnstone added it later into the Universal thriller.
hotnewhiphop.com
Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira’s “Walking Dead” Spinoff Premiering In 2024
It’s spinoff season for “The Walking Dead” franchise, with several new shows on the way. Since AMC’s “Walking Dead” premiered in 2010, the popular drama has spawned several successful seasons and spinoffs. Fans of the show have been anticipating a new series in particular, starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira, who acts as Michonne in the franchise.
‘Wednesday’ Actor Percy Hynes White Gets Candid About Jenna Ortega Popularity: ‘I Can’t Escape Her Face’
"Wednesday" actor Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier Thorpe, says he can't escape" the face of his co-star and friend Jenna Ortega.
‘Sick’ Trailer, First Look: Pandemic-Themed Horror-Thriller Co-Written And Produced For Peacock By ’Scream’s Kevin Williamson
Peacock has unveiled a trailer and first-look photos for its pandemic-themed horror-thriller Sick, co-written and produced by Scream franchise creator Kevin Williamson, which is set to premiere on the streamer next Friday, January 13. The film from Blumhouse and Miramax watches as the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, with Parker (Gideon Adlon) and her best friend Miri (Bethlehem Million) deciding to quarantine at the family lake house alone — or so they think. John Hyams (Alone) directed from a script by Williamson and Katelyn Crabb, with Marc Menchaca (The Outsider) and Jane Adams (Twin Peaks) rounding out the cast....
‘Gunsmoke’: How Much Money James Arness Made Playing Matt Dillon on the ‘Most Perennially Profitable’ Show Ever
Here's a look at how much actor James Arness made off of 'Gunsmoke,' which ran a staggering 20 seasons long.
Stephen Amell Got Honest About Reprising Green Arrow For The Flash Season 9 And Dropped An F-Bomb While Making Appeal To Fans
Stephen Amell addressed his return to The Flash and hurled an f-bomb at fans while making an appeal.
tvinsider.com
‘Fatal Attraction’: Lizzy Caplan & Joshua Jackson’s Affair Sets Premiere at Paramount+
Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson are not going to be ignored as they take on the lead roles in Paramount+‘s reimagining of Fatal Attraction. Gearing up for a spring premiere, the series adaptation will kick off with two episodes on Sunday, April 30, and will be followed by the remaining six installments dropping on a weekly basis. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Paramount+ unveiled several new imagery from the series featuring Caplan and Jackson.
Billie Eilish Shows Us What Goth Style Looks Like in 2023
Billie Eilish is committed to keeping the goth-girl trend alive. With her raven locks and penchant for an all-black look, the star remains captivated by the moody glamour that dominated red carpets and runways last year, championed by Lizzo, Kate Moss, and Bella Hadid at the Met Gala, and boho queen Sienna Miller while out and about in London.
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
ComicBook
Stranger Things Star Sworn to Secrecy After Guessing Spinoff Details
The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is coming in 2024, but it won't be the last project set in the show's universe. Stranger Things creators Mat Duffer and Ross Duffer recently confirmed they plan to start developing a spinoff sooner rather than later. In a funny turn of events, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) is the only actor from the beloved series who knows what the spinoff is about. Apparently, the young star guessed the premise and he recently shared with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that he's been sworn to secrecy.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Unveils Official Trailer for Upcoming Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Comedy, 'You People'
Netflix has dropped the full trailer for Kenya Barris‘ upcoming comedy, You People. The film follows Jonah Hill as Ezra and Lauren London as Amira, an interracial couple with plans to get married. The meeting of their families don’t seem to go well, however, and proves to be a rocky path for the couple as they attempt to bring peace to their blossoming relationship while keeping their parents — who are of different cultures, races and faiths — happy and not offended:
New Shows to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max the Week of Jan. 9, 2023
Here's what you can tune in to this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max.
