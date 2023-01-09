Read full article on original website
New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
Cocktail Classes and more at Paradise North Distillery
(WFRV) – No matter the temperature, there is a slice of paradise in Green Bay. Tom Feld from Paradise North Distillery joined us to make a couple drinks. Paradise North Distillery is located at 101 Bay Beach Road, Suite 5 in Green Bay. You can see the current menu...
Downtown Green Bay Café Crawl
(WFRV) – The 4th Annual Café Crawl presented by Cellcom, is taking place Saturday, January 14th, from 8:30 am to noon, in Downtown Green Bay. Event attendees can board a trolley and sample hot drinks and tasty treats from cafés and coffee shops in the Downtown, Broadway, and Olde Main Street Districts. The businesses participating include The Daily Buzz, Grounded Café, The Attic, Cultivate Taste, Voyageurs Bakehouse, and Glas Coffeehouse.
The Branch River Band
(WFRV) – We got to tap our toes right into the weekend with The Brand River Band, Manitowoc’s hottest rock and country cover act. Find out where you can see them live at https://branchriver.band/ or follow Branch River Band on Facebook.
Blanketing Brown County gives warmth to those in need
(WFRV) – It’s something most of us take for granted, but warmth is a privilege. There’s and easy way to extend that to others through Blanketing Brown County, a program from the United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council. Corrissa Frank, Chief Philanthropy Officer for...
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
Make your yard stand out with Curb Impressions
(WFRV) – Help your home make a good first impression with a good curb impression. Here with this easy way to make your landscaping and yard stand out is Rylee O’Connor with Curb Impressions. Curb Impressions is locally owned and located in Pulaski. Reach them at (920) 619-1551...
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in Wisconsin
A popular food chain is opening another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing bakery chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin store location in Ashwaubenon, according to local sources.
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
Appleton social media star scrubs up homeless shelters
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton native and known for his cleaning videos on his TikTok account ‘Clean That Up,’ Brandon Pleshek is scrubbing up homeless shelters for a local nonprofit, Pillars. “They hold a really special place in my heart because they actually helped my wife and...
Marinette man dives for lost treasure, promotes environmental clean-up
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person’s trash is another’s treasure. A Wisconsin man has become well known in the fishing community for his salvage dives across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Ed Bieber started diving four years ago. “I started out filling up a little bin,” Bieber said. “Then...
Drag Brunch Comes to the Lakeshore This Weekend
Tapped on the Lakeshore is hosting its first-ever Drag Show Brunch this weekend. The show will feature Loretta Love Lee, Dita Von, and Mercedes Benzova, who have hosted drag shows all over Wisconsin. For a cost of $25, guests will get a brunch, which starts at 11:00 a.m., mimosas, and...
Green Bay Police investigate dog bite reported on Velp Avenue
The Green Bay Police Department is seeking to speak with the owner of a yellow Labrador Retriever type dog that was reportedly involved in the bite incident of a woman, who was running on Velp Avenue.
Ariens Nordic Center Opens in Brillion
(Brillion) – Thanks to snowmaking, cross-country ski trails are open at the new Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion. You’ll find 5K of lighted cross-country ski trails and a state-of-the-art Biathlon Range, and snowshoe trails. Inside, warm up by the fireplace, shop in the store, rent equipment, or get something to eat and drink.
Free Tubing Day at Ariens Hill set for January 31 inside Titletown District
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Although the Green Bay Packers season may have come to a close, that doesn’t mean the Titletown District is taking any time off. Tubing at Ariens Hill will be entirely free for all guests, community members, kids, and even those kids-at-heart for Free Tubing Day on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Ariens Hill will be open from 4 to 8 p.m., with admissions closing at 7 p.m.
Take a CPR Certification Class at the Center for Childhood Safety
(WFRV) – There’s been a lot of attention given to the benefits of knowing CPR and the availability and use of AED’s after the cardiac arrest of Damar Hamlin on the football field. Statistics show immediate performance of CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of...
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s
(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - First responders rescued a man who fell in some swampy woods in Calumet County Thursday. The Chilton Fire Department detailed the rescue on Facebook. First responders and firefighters were called to Jefferson Rd Thursday. They hiked a half-mile into a swamp to find the man.
Date set Restaurant Week in Oshkosh, over 30 businesses participating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Organizers with Discover Oshkosh have finalized a date for the 5th annual Restaurant Week event. According to a press release, 33 Oshkosh restaurants will participate in the event scheduled for January 19-29. “Oshkosh Restaurant Week is a 10-day event celebrating our local restaurants,” said Amy...
‘Special Needs Alert’ helps crack case for 6-year-old found wandering in a Green Bay parking ramp
The Green Bay Police Department is crediting the ‘Special Needs Alert’ for helping track down a child’s mother. It’s meant to help those with medical conditions or behaviors in an emergency. Barrett Tryon reports. ‘Special Needs Alert’ helps crack case for 6-year-old …. The Green...
