GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Although the Green Bay Packers season may have come to a close, that doesn’t mean the Titletown District is taking any time off. Tubing at Ariens Hill will be entirely free for all guests, community members, kids, and even those kids-at-heart for Free Tubing Day on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Ariens Hill will be open from 4 to 8 p.m., with admissions closing at 7 p.m.

