Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Cocktail Classes and more at Paradise North Distillery

(WFRV) – No matter the temperature, there is a slice of paradise in Green Bay. Tom Feld from Paradise North Distillery joined us to make a couple drinks. Paradise North Distillery is located at 101 Bay Beach Road, Suite 5 in Green Bay. You can see the current menu...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Downtown Green Bay Café Crawl

(WFRV) – The 4th Annual Café Crawl presented by Cellcom, is taking place Saturday, January 14th, from 8:30 am to noon, in Downtown Green Bay. Event attendees can board a trolley and sample hot drinks and tasty treats from cafés and coffee shops in the Downtown, Broadway, and Olde Main Street Districts. The businesses participating include The Daily Buzz, Grounded Café, The Attic, Cultivate Taste, Voyageurs Bakehouse, and Glas Coffeehouse.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Branch River Band

The Branch River Band

(WFRV) – We got to tap our toes right into the weekend with The Brand River Band, Manitowoc’s hottest rock and country cover act. Find out where you can see them live at https://branchriver.band/ or follow Branch River Band on Facebook.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Blanketing Brown County gives warmth to those in need

(WFRV) – It’s something most of us take for granted, but warmth is a privilege. There’s and easy way to extend that to others through Blanketing Brown County, a program from the United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council. Corrissa Frank, Chief Philanthropy Officer for...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Make your yard stand out with Curb Impressions

(WFRV) – Help your home make a good first impression with a good curb impression. Here with this easy way to make your landscaping and yard stand out is Rylee O’Connor with Curb Impressions. Curb Impressions is locally owned and located in Pulaski. Reach them at (920) 619-1551...
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton social media star scrubs up homeless shelters

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton native and known for his cleaning videos on his TikTok account ‘Clean That Up,’ Brandon Pleshek is scrubbing up homeless shelters for a local nonprofit, Pillars. “They hold a really special place in my heart because they actually helped my wife and...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Drag Brunch Comes to the Lakeshore This Weekend

Tapped on the Lakeshore is hosting its first-ever Drag Show Brunch this weekend. The show will feature Loretta Love Lee, Dita Von, and Mercedes Benzova, who have hosted drag shows all over Wisconsin. For a cost of $25, guests will get a brunch, which starts at 11:00 a.m., mimosas, and...
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Ariens Nordic Center Opens in Brillion

(Brillion) – Thanks to snowmaking, cross-country ski trails are open at the new Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion. You’ll find 5K of lighted cross-country ski trails and a state-of-the-art Biathlon Range, and snowshoe trails. Inside, warm up by the fireplace, shop in the store, rent equipment, or get something to eat and drink.
BRILLION, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Free Tubing Day at Ariens Hill set for January 31 inside Titletown District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Although the Green Bay Packers season may have come to a close, that doesn’t mean the Titletown District is taking any time off. Tubing at Ariens Hill will be entirely free for all guests, community members, kids, and even those kids-at-heart for Free Tubing Day on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Ariens Hill will be open from 4 to 8 p.m., with admissions closing at 7 p.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Take a CPR Certification Class at the Center for Childhood Safety

(WFRV) – There’s been a lot of attention given to the benefits of knowing CPR and the availability and use of AED’s after the cardiac arrest of Damar Hamlin on the football field. Statistics show immediate performance of CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s

(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Date set Restaurant Week in Oshkosh, over 30 businesses participating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Organizers with Discover Oshkosh have finalized a date for the 5th annual Restaurant Week event. According to a press release, 33 Oshkosh restaurants will participate in the event scheduled for January 19-29. “Oshkosh Restaurant Week is a 10-day event celebrating our local restaurants,” said Amy...
OSHKOSH, WI

