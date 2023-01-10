Read full article on original website
Republican George Santos who ran as 'openly gay' was previously married to a woman: Report
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos, who ran as an "openly gay" man in the GOP, was married to a woman prior to the launch of his political campaign, according to a new report.
Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies
Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
Washington Examiner
George Santos posts release incorrectly saying he's been sworn into House
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) posted a press release saying he was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives by the speaker of the House. The only problem is there currently is no speaker of the House, and thus no one was sworn in on Tuesday. Santos's release,...
Republican George Santos Receives Withering Welcome To Congress From His Predecessor
Retiring Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi pulled no punches in a guest essay for The New York Times, saying his successor's lies “went beyond BS."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Reporter threatens legal action against Adam Schiff after Twitter Files bombshell
Reporter Paul Sperry is threatening legal action against Adam Schiff after theTwitter Files revealed Schiff's staff asked Twitter to ban Sperry from the platform.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says
The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
Rep. George Santos defiant amid calls to resign
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pressure continues to build on Queens and Long Island Congressman George Santos amid questions about his finances background and other deceptions. However, he and Republican leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives are making clear that the congressman will not be forced to resign. Santos himself is making the case that […]
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Advocate
George Santos Accepted Contributions From Human Trafficker: Report
Gay Republican Rep. George Santos of New York, who faces mounting legal problems over his past lies, accepted a campaign donation from a foreign national who is a confessed human trafficker, according to a new investigation by The Daily Beast. Rocco Oppedisano, an Italian national, was expelled from the United...
Biden finally stops looking the other way on Cuban, Haitian and Nicaraguan immigration | Opinion
Give President Biden’s ‘carrot and stick’ approach to dealing with unprecedented Cuban, Haitian, and Nicaraguan immigration a chance.
George Santos explains cryptic answer to resignation question
Embattled freshman Rep. George Santos, a New York Republican, doubled down on not resigning from Congress amid the massive scandal surrounding his resume and background.
George Santos Took Donation From Migrant-Smuggler
Embattled Rep. George Santos took an almost certainly illegal donation from an Italian national and confessed smuggler of undocumented immigrants—who also happens to be the blood relative of some of his closest local supporters and campaign vendors.The gift from Rocco Oppedisano—expelled from the U.S. in January 2019, and who was subsequently intercepted piloting a yacht packed with unauthorized migrants and $200,000 in cash toward Florida—was just one facet of the support the freshman Republican and immigration hardliner received from the Queens-based clan that controls upscale eatery Il Bacco. Santos has been unabashed about his affection for the restaurant and his...
MSNBC
Kevin McCarthy made a major mistake in 2021. House Dems won’t repeat it.
It’s widely understood at this point that Kevin McCarthy erred mightily in 2021 when he effectively boycotted the House Jan. 6 committee by pulling all five Republicans he had picked for the panel. His short-sighted furor followed then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of two of his picks for the committee,...
Biden announces new border restrictions for Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday said it would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a major expansion of an existing effort to stop Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S. Instead, the administration will accept 30,000 people per month...
MSNBC
Rep. Schiff: McCarthy sees intel. committee 'as his political plaything'
Congressman Adam Schiff, the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee and lead manager during the first impeachment of Donald Trump, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's pledge to remove several Democrats, including Rep. Schiff, from top committees.Jan. 12, 2023.
MSNBC
The problem with Kevin McCarthy’s new line on George Santos
It might be tempting to think conditions couldn’t get much worse for Rep. George Santos. After all, as this week got underway, the New York Republican and prolific liar wasn’t just an embarrassment, he also found himself facing local, state, federal and international investigations. CNBC also reported on...
MSNBC
Trump, Young Thug cases put Fulton County prosecutor's vision in focus
This week, we're seeing the prosecutorial philosophy of Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis put to the test as her office moves forward with two high-profile cases. The first involves a rapper and an alleged criminal street gang. The second, a former president and a mob of supporters. Willis,...
MSNBC
Exclusive: Rep. Katie Porter explains her decision to run for Senate
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is joined by Rep. Katie Porter for an exclusive interview about why she is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024 saying, “Washington’s broken and we’re seeing the effects in California right now of that broken system … We need to send people to Washington who are going to solve problems.”Jan. 11, 2023.
