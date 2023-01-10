ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

George Santos posts release incorrectly saying he's been sworn into House

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) posted a press release saying he was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives by the speaker of the House. The only problem is there currently is no speaker of the House, and thus no one was sworn in on Tuesday. Santos's release,...
The Independent

US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says

The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
TEXAS STATE
PIX11

Rep. George Santos defiant amid calls to resign

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pressure continues to build on Queens and Long Island Congressman George Santos amid questions about his finances background and other deceptions. However, he and Republican leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives are making clear that the congressman will not be forced to resign. Santos himself is making the case that […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Advocate

George Santos Accepted Contributions From Human Trafficker: Report

Gay Republican Rep. George Santos of New York, who faces mounting legal problems over his past lies, accepted a campaign donation from a foreign national who is a confessed human trafficker, according to a new investigation by The Daily Beast. Rocco Oppedisano, an Italian national, was expelled from the United...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Took Donation From Migrant-Smuggler

Embattled Rep. George Santos took an almost certainly illegal donation from an Italian national and confessed smuggler of undocumented immigrants—who also happens to be the blood relative of some of his closest local supporters and campaign vendors.The gift from Rocco Oppedisano—expelled from the U.S. in January 2019, and who was subsequently intercepted piloting a yacht packed with unauthorized migrants and $200,000 in cash toward Florida—was just one facet of the support the freshman Republican and immigration hardliner received from the Queens-based clan that controls upscale eatery Il Bacco. Santos has been unabashed about his affection for the restaurant and his...
QUEENS, NY
MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy made a major mistake in 2021. House Dems won’t repeat it.

It’s widely understood at this point that Kevin McCarthy erred mightily in 2021 when he effectively boycotted the House Jan. 6 committee by pulling all five Republicans he had picked for the panel. His short-sighted furor followed then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of two of his picks for the committee,...
MSNBC

Rep. Schiff: McCarthy sees intel. committee 'as his political plaything'

Congressman Adam Schiff, the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee and lead manager during the first impeachment of Donald Trump, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's pledge to remove several Democrats, including Rep. Schiff, from top committees.Jan. 12, 2023.
MSNBC

The problem with Kevin McCarthy’s new line on George Santos

It might be tempting to think conditions couldn’t get much worse for Rep. George Santos. After all, as this week got underway, the New York Republican and prolific liar wasn’t just an embarrassment, he also found himself facing local, state, federal and international investigations. CNBC also reported on...
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Exclusive: Rep. Katie Porter explains her decision to run for Senate

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is joined by Rep. Katie Porter for an exclusive interview about why she is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024 saying, “Washington’s broken and we’re seeing the effects in California right now of that broken system … We need to send people to Washington who are going to solve problems.”Jan. 11, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy