Prairie View, TX

FOX Sports

Milton scores 22, UAPB turns back Prairie View A&M 63-55

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Kylen Milton had 22 points in UAPB's 63-55 victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday night. Milton also had five assists for the Golden Lions (5-11, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trejon Ware had 11 points and Chris Greene scored 10. William Douglas led the...
PINE BLUFF, AR

