Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Hydrogen is not the solution to net-zero, a report from a science committee in the British House of Commons found.
Renewable Energy Just Topped a Big Pollution Source in the U.S.
The U.S. saw greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.3% in 2022, but there were positive signs also in Rhodium Group's data analysis.
Are fossil fuels losing their grip on US? ‘Carbon intensity’ of economy lags as renewables grow
There are signs that fossil fuel use is waning in the US as carbon emissions dropped behind the rate of economic growth in 2022. The country’s carbon footprint still increased by 1.3 per cent - but far less steeply than it did in 2021, and well below pre-pandemic levels.The carbon intensity of the US economy also declined in 2022 thanks to major shifts in the electric power sector which accounts for 28 per cent of overall emissions. However, the economy had a sluggish year due to high inflation, disrupted global supply chains, and fallout from the war in Ukraine....
Carbon capture startup Climeworks removes CO2 from open air in ‘industry first’
A climate startup claims to have captured carbon dioxide (CO2) from the open air and stored it underground in an industry first.Climeworks AG used direct-air capture technology to pull air from the atmosphere, filter it and bury it in an effort to mitigate human-induced climate change.The Swiss-based startup is selling carbon credits to major carbon-emitting companies like Microsoft in order to offset their emissions.Climeworks chief executive Christoph Gebald told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that it was the first time a company had captured and stored CO2 from open air at a meaningful scale using a third-party verified process.“This...
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
Hydrogen made a surprising comeback in 2022 — but it's still not the green fuel of the future
One of the surprising climate stories of 2022 was the rapid emergence of hydrogen as an immediate, not just potential, decarbonization technology. Major and unprecedented investments, both from government and the private sector, were initiated this year in Europe, the U.S., China and Japan. But while hydrogen technology is growing in popularity, questions remain: Can it be one of the biggest breakthroughs for climate mitigation, or is it largely a distraction?
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
Record-breaking wind turbine can power 40,000 homes
Engineers in China have unveiled the world’s most powerful wind turbine, capable of powering up to 40,000 homes for an entire year.The 18 megawatt (MW) offshore wind turbine prototype, built by Chinese manufacturer CSSC Haizhuang, features a rotor measuring 260 metres in diameter – equivalent to the height of world’s current most powerful wind turbine.The H260-18MW turbine will be able to produce 44.8 kilowatt hours of electricity per revolution, and up to 74,000 MWh of electricity annually when operational. In a news release, CSSC said it marked a “new milestone” for renewable energy.“The H260-18MW turbine will make a great contribution...
Gizmodo
What Counts as a 'Renewable' Fuel?
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new standards for how much of the nation’s fuel supply should come from renewable sources. The proposal, released last month, calls for an increase in the mandatory...
MotorTrend Magazine
The University of Michigan’s Water Splitting Method Makes Hydrogen Like Plants Do
When it comes to greener ways to power our cars, two main avenues are emerging: battery-electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (HCEVs) like the Toyota Mirai. While EVs are the major focus of most manufacturers, HCEVs have been shown to be less polluting than gasoline vehicles. But there are many ways of producing hydrogen, and not all of them are as green as we'd like. But new production methods are the subject of a new University of Michigan study, and the researchers claim to have found a way to not only make hydrogen production greener, but also cheaper.
Scientists use ‘miracle material’ to convert plastic and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels
Scientists have invented a system that can convert plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels, using only energy from the Sun.The solar-powered reactor, developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, transforms carbon dioxide (CO2) and plastics into products that can be used a wide range of industries.It is the first ever time that a reactor can convert two waste streams into two separate chemical products simultaneously.“Converting waste into something useful using solar energy is a major goal of our research,” said Professor Erwin Reisner from the University of Cambridge’s Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry.“Plastic pollution is a huge...
Vox
Travel is almost back to pre-Covid levels. So are carbon dioxide emissions.
Umair Irfan is a correspondent at Vox writing about climate change, Covid-19, and energy policy. Irfan is also a regular contributor to the radio program Science Friday. Prior to Vox, he was a reporter for ClimateWire at E&E News. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ensuing global energy crisis, rampant inflation,...
Fossil fuel producers must be forced to ‘take back’ carbon, say scientists
Fossil fuel companies should be forced to “take back” the carbon dioxide emitted from their products, handing them direct responsibility for cleaning up the climate, a group of scientists has argued. The principle that the producer of pollution should pay for its clean-up is established around the world,...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon
Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
maritime-executive.com
Biden Administration Releases Maritime Decarbonization Strategy
The U.S. Department of Energy has released an updated decarbonization strategy for 2023, and it includes substantial and detailed policy measures for the maritime sector. Maritime makes up about three percent of U.S. transport sector emissions, and just one percent comes from domestic shipping. Though it makes a minor contribution to America's carbon footprint, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects the domestic sector to shrink, the maritime industry's unique operational requirements make it challenging to decarbonize.
labroots.com
Solar-Powered Leaf Can Convert Air to Hydrogen Fuel
In a recent study published in Advanced Materials, a team of researchers from the Laboratory for Molecular Engineering of Optoelectronic Nanomaterials (LIMNO) in Switzerland have created an artificial leaf capable of using solar energy to convert air into hydrogen fuel. More specifically, the leaf harvests water from the air, which then utilizes a novel electrode to convert the water into hydrogen fuel. This study holds the potential to expand the field of fossil-free fuels and allow a greener future for all.
rigzone.com
DNV Hired As Advisor On Hydrogen Conversion Of Diesel Rigs
DNV was engaged by Ocyan for the qualification process of a system injecting hydrogen as an additive in the ICE of drilling rigs to reduce diesel consumption and GHG emissions. — Global independent energy expert and assurance provider DNV was engaged by Ocyan as independent third party in the qualification process of a system injecting hydrogen as an additive in the internal combustion engines of drilling rigs to reduce diesel consumption and GHG emissions from drilling.
techxplore.com
World enters 'new age' of clean energy manufacturing: IEA
The world is at the "dawn of a new industrial age" of clean energy technology manufacturing that will triple in value by 2030 and create millions of jobs, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday. The global market for key mass-manufactured technologies including solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicle batteries,...
