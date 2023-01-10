ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CFP title game wrap-up: Takeaways from Georgia's blowout win

Georgia didn't wait long to secure its second consecutive national title, racing out to a 38-7 halftime lead over TCU before finishing things off with a 65-7 blowout win Monday. With the victory, Kirby Smart became the first coach to secure back-to-back national titles since his former boss, Nick Saban,...
Bennett, Bullard earn MVP honors of CFP championship game

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and defensive back Javon Bullard were named offensive and defensive MVPs of the Bulldogs' 65-7 national championship victory over TCU. Bennett has now won the offensive MVP award in all four CFP games of his illustrious career, including last season's championship win over Alabama. The Bulldogs...
