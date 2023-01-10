JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The father and son owners of two Jacksonville construction firms were sentenced for conspiring to defraud the IRS and hiring illegal workers. The court sentenced 52-year-old Raul Solis to 33 months in federal prison and his son, 33-year-old Raul Solis-Martinez, to 21 months in federal prison. The court also ordered the two to pay $5,613,082.38 in restitution to the IRS. The two pleaded guilty to the charges last Summer.

