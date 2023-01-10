ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Putnam County Legal Notices 011223

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The property contained in the storage unit at Discount Mini Storage St. John’s located at 790 SR...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville father and son owners sentenced to over 20 months in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The father and son owners of two Jacksonville construction firms were sentenced for conspiring to defraud the IRS and hiring illegal workers. The court sentenced 52-year-old Raul Solis to 33 months in federal prison and his son, 33-year-old Raul Solis-Martinez, to 21 months in federal prison. The court also ordered the two to pay $5,613,082.38 in restitution to the IRS. The two pleaded guilty to the charges last Summer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Newspapers failed Rosewood 100 years ago. Here’s how it’s different today

To understand the Rosewood massacre, first we must remember its impact. This month marks 100 years since the event that destroyed a thriving predominantly Black community in the Jim Crow South. As an injustice to Black Floridians statewide, its importance strikes relevance today more than ever. A hundred years ago,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officers

A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Thursday morning for driving under the influence, resisting officers and threatening with death or serious bodily harm, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 in reference to a drunk suspect driving a white Jeep in the 2000 block of State Road 16 West. While out in the area, deputies saw the Jeep traveling west on Stauffer Road, according to the arrest report.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Action News Jax

Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

