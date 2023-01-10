Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Florida National Parks You Can Visit for Free on MLK Day: Their Attributes and LocationsL. CaneFlorida State
Green Cove Springs to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with ceremonyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale companyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Decosary "Dee" Davis has many titles. He's known as a football coach, teacher and a friend. To some, Davis is a father-figure or male role model. Davis worked at the Jordan Park Community Center for 23 years and served as the recreation manager. However, on Dec. 19, Davis says he was fired from his job.
Clay County passes ordinance cracking down on panhandling
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, the Clay County Board of County Commissioners approved the adoption of an ordinance that prohibits solicitation for money by panhandlers on certain roadways. The board held a public hearing to decide whether to pass the ordinance at its regularly scheduled Board of County Commissioners...
Putnam County Legal Notices 011223
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The property contained in the storage unit at Discount Mini Storage St. John’s located at 790 SR...
'I frankly cannot win': Lakesha Burton will not be running for JSO sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lakesha Burton announced she will not be running for Jacksonville sheriff on Wednesday morning. "I frankly cannot win...I care deeply about this city and I care enough to move out of the way," Burton explained during a press conference. She called the move the "right thing to do".
WCJB
Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
Clay County bans roadside panhandling as county commissioners approve ordinance
Stopping or standing near Clay County’s public roads to panhandle could be met with a $500 fine or a visit to the county jail, according to an ordinance that was approved at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.
Events set to honor King’s civil rights legacy
Despite ongoing road work on St. Johns Avenue in Palatka, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Walk will take place Monday. According to Kathy Wright, chairwoman of the MLK Legacy Walk and…
Father and son who owned Jacksonville construction firms sentenced to prison for tax fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from an unrelated report. A Jacksonville father and son have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to defraud the IRS, according to a release from the United States District Attorney for the Middle District of Florida. They also...
County board agrees to vacate contested property
A South Putnam landowner’s request for the county to vacate a portion of roadway off Bass Drive north of Georgetown was resolved this week, but not everyone is pleased with the outcome. In a split…
Marion County Sheriff Looking For Two Ocala Lumber Liquidators
OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole lumber from a construction site. According to MCSO, the two individuals pictured above drove their side-by-side to a home under construction in the 14800 block of SW
Jacksonville father and son owners sentenced to over 20 months in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The father and son owners of two Jacksonville construction firms were sentenced for conspiring to defraud the IRS and hiring illegal workers. The court sentenced 52-year-old Raul Solis to 33 months in federal prison and his son, 33-year-old Raul Solis-Martinez, to 21 months in federal prison. The court also ordered the two to pay $5,613,082.38 in restitution to the IRS. The two pleaded guilty to the charges last Summer.
Arrested Jacksonville officer claimed person he improperly arrested pushed him backward, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report shows what led up to a Jacksonville officer being arrested. Action News Jax first reported Friday when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Officer Cecil Grant arrested someone without having probable cause and documented it wrong. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Independent Florida Alligator
Newspapers failed Rosewood 100 years ago. Here’s how it’s different today
To understand the Rosewood massacre, first we must remember its impact. This month marks 100 years since the event that destroyed a thriving predominantly Black community in the Jim Crow South. As an injustice to Black Floridians statewide, its importance strikes relevance today more than ever. A hundred years ago,...
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'
A Florida witness at Orange City reported watching three, triangle-shaped objects that appeared to go invisible at 3:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security camera
A Florida witness at Ocala reported capturing a round-shaped, blue orb on a car lot security camera at 7:17 p.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Disagreement over existence of Heaven, Hell leads to shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details have been released following a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood this past weekend. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Melson Avenue regarding a person shot. An investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect,...
Jacksonville inmate dies in custody waiting for trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Richard Karl Johnston, a 58-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail was found dead Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a release. Court records show Johnston was arrested on charges of aggravated abuse of an elderly or disabled person on December 23. Johnston was being...
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officers
A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Thursday morning for driving under the influence, resisting officers and threatening with death or serious bodily harm, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 in reference to a drunk suspect driving a white Jeep in the 2000 block of State Road 16 West. While out in the area, deputies saw the Jeep traveling west on Stauffer Road, according to the arrest report.
Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
alachuachronicle.com
Live Oak man arrested for June 27 shooting that left resident of The Enclave paralyzed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rahzon Tee-Yon Fennell-Demeritte, 18, was arrested in Suwannee County and charged with armed home invasion robbery and attempted felony murder in connection with the June 27 shooting at The Enclave that left a man paralyzed. Gainesville Police Department officers responded at 9:16 p.m. on June 27...
