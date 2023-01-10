ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

ClutchPoints

4 bold Jaguars predictions vs. Chargers in NFL Wild Card Round

The Jacksonville Jaguars are back in the NFL Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season, and they’re not looking to make it a brief stay in the postseason. After an up-and-down regular season, the Jaguars ended the year on a remarkably strong note, winning each of its last five games, and six of its last seven, in order to win the AFC South and earn their first playoff berth in a half-decade. With a matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers looming, Trevor Lawrence and Co. have the chance to make a big statement on Saturday.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Big Announcement

The Jacksonville Jaguars will welcome back a familiar face for Saturday night's AFC Wild Card game.  Former Jaguars standout defensive tackle John Henderson will lead the "DUUUUVAL" chant before Jacksonville takes on the Los Angeles Chargers.  If you're not familiar with Henderson, he was ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Chargers Practice Update

Los Angeles Chargers fans hoped to see Mike Williams back on the field for Saturday's first-round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, the wide receiver is not practicing Thursday. ESPN's Lindsey Thiry saw no sign of Williams, who suffered a back injury during an inconsequential ...
The Florida Times-Union

It wasn't 'Always the Jags' in Jacksonville budget, so more money approved to host playoff game

The city of Jacksonville budget approved in September had about the same expectations of the Jaguar's winning their division and hosting a playoff game as Las Vegas oddsmakers did. Now that the unlikely scenario has become reality, City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to authorize shifting $692,132 into an account for the firm managing...
