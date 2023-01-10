Read full article on original website
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with ceremonyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Arizona Cardinals to trade DeAndre Hopkins: A look at 4 ideal landing spots
The Arizona Cardinals acquired star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ahead of the 2020 season as a way to get young
Jacksonville Jaguars giving away 2 tickets to Saturday’s playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Want to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ upcoming playoff game?. The Jags are giving away two tickets to Saturday’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The contest ends at...
4 bold Jaguars predictions vs. Chargers in NFL Wild Card Round
The Jacksonville Jaguars are back in the NFL Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season, and they’re not looking to make it a brief stay in the postseason. After an up-and-down regular season, the Jaguars ended the year on a remarkably strong note, winning each of its last five games, and six of its last seven, in order to win the AFC South and earn their first playoff berth in a half-decade. With a matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers looming, Trevor Lawrence and Co. have the chance to make a big statement on Saturday.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Big Announcement
The Jacksonville Jaguars will welcome back a familiar face for Saturday night's AFC Wild Card game. Former Jaguars standout defensive tackle John Henderson will lead the "DUUUUVAL" chant before Jacksonville takes on the Los Angeles Chargers. If you're not familiar with Henderson, he was ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Chargers Practice Update
Los Angeles Chargers fans hoped to see Mike Williams back on the field for Saturday's first-round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, the wide receiver is not practicing Thursday. ESPN's Lindsey Thiry saw no sign of Williams, who suffered a back injury during an inconsequential ...
It wasn't 'Always the Jags' in Jacksonville budget, so more money approved to host playoff game
The city of Jacksonville budget approved in September had about the same expectations of the Jaguar's winning their division and hosting a playoff game as Las Vegas oddsmakers did. Now that the unlikely scenario has become reality, City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to authorize shifting $692,132 into an account for the firm managing...
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Wild Card vs. Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are going back to the basics against the Los Angeles Chargers. On Wednesday, the team announced it’ll wear teal jerseys with white pants for a home playoff game on Wild Card Weekend. The Jaguars wore the teal-over-white combo during a Week 1 loss on the road...
Bills' Dion Dawkins has fun take on facing Dolphins: ‘We’re going on our third date’
Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins offered a fun take on facing the Miami Dolphins for the third time this season. Miami will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday.
