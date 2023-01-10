The Jacksonville Jaguars are back in the NFL Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season, and they’re not looking to make it a brief stay in the postseason. After an up-and-down regular season, the Jaguars ended the year on a remarkably strong note, winning each of its last five games, and six of its last seven, in order to win the AFC South and earn their first playoff berth in a half-decade. With a matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers looming, Trevor Lawrence and Co. have the chance to make a big statement on Saturday.

