Daily News
Prep Boys Basketball: Third-Quarter Takeover
Palatka enjoys 26-10 margin after the break in taking down Crescent City. Up 12 points at halftime, Palatka Junior-Senior High boys basketball coach Bryan Walter was not happy with how his team was playing. The result was a much better effort in the third quarter and a 26…
Daily News
Commentary: Gator Bowl example of how much Putnam County has close by in sporting events
JACKSONVILLE – Known just as the Gator Bowl until 2013, the college bowl game has alternated between the TaxSlayer Bowl and then back to the Gator Bowl in recent years. This version didn’t disappoint…
Daily News
Youth league paused amid reports of adult clashes
Palatka Police Athletic League officials called off upcoming basketball games after an alleged dispute between three women erupted at a local gym and continued elsewhere in the city. Games scheduled…
mainstreetdailynews.com
GHS to host Columbia in top 10 showdown
The Gainesville and Columbia (Lake City) boys basketball teams have played a tough schedule this season. Yet, they each have double-digit wins with four weeks still left in the regular season. They’re also both ranked among the top teams in the state in their respective classifications. The Hurricanes, who...
2023 Florida Gators football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Florida Gators football schedule: Games, dates opponentsSept. 2 at Utah Sept. 9 vs. McNeese State Sept. 16 vs. Tennessee Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte Sept. 30 at Kentucky Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt Oct. 14 at South Carolina Oct. 21 Idle Oct. 28 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas Nov. 11 at ...
atozsports.com
Report reveals the amount a 5-star recruit was going to be paid to sign with Florida
Thanks to a report from the Orlando Sentinel on Wednesday, we now know how much an elite five-star recruit was going to be paid to sign with the Florida Gators. News broke on Wednesday that five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with the Gators last month, is trying to get out of his national letter of intent with Florida.
Daily News
County board agrees to vacate contested property
A South Putnam landowner’s request for the county to vacate a portion of roadway off Bass Drive north of Georgetown was resolved this week, but not everyone is pleased with the outcome. In a split…
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company
An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
fox35orlando.com
Love triangle leads to deadly stabbing in Daytona Beach; police say act was self defense
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police believe a deadly stabbing that happened in Daytona Beach early Wednesday was an act of self-defense. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to 201 Shady Place after a woman, an ex-boyfriend and a current boyfriend got into a fight and shots were fired. "In response...
Man, 20, killed in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 20-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times in the driveway of a Daytona Beach home Monday night, police said. Police said someone drove by in an unknown vehicle and fired several shots at Travis Hubbert Jr., 20, and the home on Tucker Street around 11:45 p.m.
Daily News
Events set to honor King’s civil rights legacy
Despite ongoing road work on St. Johns Avenue in Palatka, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Walk will take place Monday. According to Kathy Wright, chairwoman of the MLK Legacy Walk and…
Jacksonville man arrested for attempted murder in Orange Park stabbing
A Jacksonville man is in Clay County Jail after stabbing a male victim. He faces one charge of attempted murder.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash. A Jacksonville man faces attempted murder charges in Clay County after stabbing a male victim several times Sunday night.
Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park temporarily closed
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County has announced that Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park will be temporarily closed for repaving. The park, located at 1109 Ponte Vedra Blvd in Ponte Vedra Beach, will close on Monday, Jan. 23. Reopening is planned for Friday, Jan. 27. The project...
alachuachronicle.com
Live Oak man arrested for June 27 shooting that left resident of The Enclave paralyzed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rahzon Tee-Yon Fennell-Demeritte, 18, was arrested in Suwannee County and charged with armed home invasion robbery and attempted felony murder in connection with the June 27 shooting at The Enclave that left a man paralyzed. Gainesville Police Department officers responded at 9:16 p.m. on June 27...
theapopkavoice.com
Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida
Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officers
A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Thursday morning for driving under the influence, resisting officers and threatening with death or serious bodily harm, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 in reference to a drunk suspect driving a white Jeep in the 2000 block of State Road 16 West. While out in the area, deputies saw the Jeep traveling west on Stauffer Road, according to the arrest report.
WCJB
Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man has died after a crash in Putnam County. On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 20 and lost control while trying to make a left hand curve. As a result, the vehicle traveled onto a south shoulder of...
Daily News
Putnam County Legal Notices 011223
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The property contained in the storage unit at Discount Mini Storage St. John’s located at 790 SR...
WCJB
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly hit and run in Gainesville last November
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect is now in custody in connection to a deadly hit and run that happened in Gainesville last November. Gainesville Police say that the suspect surrendered Wednesday afternoon. Margaret Walker, 29, has been arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter and hit and run. GPD detectives...
