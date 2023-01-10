ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, FL

Daily News

Prep Boys Basketball: Third-Quarter Takeover

Palatka enjoys 26-10 margin after the break in taking down Crescent City. Up 12 points at halftime, Palatka Junior-Senior High boys basketball coach Bryan Walter was not happy with how his team was playing. The result was a much better effort in the third quarter and a 26…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Youth league paused amid reports of adult clashes

Palatka Police Athletic League officials called off upcoming basketball games after an alleged dispute between three women erupted at a local gym and continued elsewhere in the city. Games scheduled…
PALATKA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GHS to host Columbia in top 10 showdown

The Gainesville and Columbia (Lake City) boys basketball teams have played a tough schedule this season. Yet, they each have double-digit wins with four weeks still left in the regular season. They’re also both ranked among the top teams in the state in their respective classifications. The Hurricanes, who...
LAKE CITY, FL
Lauren Fox

4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company

An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Action News Jax

Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida

Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officers

A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Thursday morning for driving under the influence, resisting officers and threatening with death or serious bodily harm, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 in reference to a drunk suspect driving a white Jeep in the 2000 block of State Road 16 West. While out in the area, deputies saw the Jeep traveling west on Stauffer Road, according to the arrest report.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man has died after a crash in Putnam County. On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 20 and lost control while trying to make a left hand curve. As a result, the vehicle traveled onto a south shoulder of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 011223

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The property contained in the storage unit at Discount Mini Storage St. John’s located at 790 SR...
