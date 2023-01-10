Read full article on original website
Prep Boys Basketball: Third-Quarter Takeover
Palatka enjoys 26-10 margin after the break in taking down Crescent City. Up 12 points at halftime, Palatka Junior-Senior High boys basketball coach Bryan Walter was not happy with how his team was playing. The result was a much better effort in the third quarter and a 26…
Prep boys basketball: At long last, No. 300
CRESCENT CITY – Nothing in the first half of Saturday’s game between Crescent City Junior-Senior High and Winter Park Trinity Prep showed a postgame celebration was coming for the Raiders. By the…
Youth league paused amid reports of adult clashes
Palatka Police Athletic League officials called off upcoming basketball games after an alleged dispute between three women erupted at a local gym and continued elsewhere in the city. Games scheduled…
Commentary: Gator Bowl example of how much Putnam County has close by in sporting events
JACKSONVILLE – Known just as the Gator Bowl until 2013, the college bowl game has alternated between the TaxSlayer Bowl and then back to the Gator Bowl in recent years. This version didn’t disappoint…
County board agrees to vacate contested property
A South Putnam landowner’s request for the county to vacate a portion of roadway off Bass Drive north of Georgetown was resolved this week, but not everyone is pleased with the outcome. In a split…
Paper mill, city begin partnership
Paper product manufacturer Georgia-Pacific recently sealed a deal with Palatka Gas Authority to help the company reduce energy costs as the sole supplier of natural gas to the pulp and paper mill, a…
Putnam County Legal Notices 011223
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The property contained in the storage unit at Discount Mini Storage St. John’s located at 790 SR...
Events set to honor King’s civil rights legacy
Despite ongoing road work on St. Johns Avenue in Palatka, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Walk will take place Monday. According to Kathy Wright, chairwoman of the MLK Legacy Walk and…
Officials, residents lay out legislation requests
The St. Johns River was well-represented Monday in front of Putnam County’s state leadership. Residents and activists expressed concerns about the river’s health ahead of the 2023 Legislative…
New mayor, commissioners sworn in
People cheered as a new mayor of Palatka was sworn in and two city commissioners took their oaths of office to each serve their third term.
