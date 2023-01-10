Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium PlansMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks CrimePhiladelphia, PA
upenn.edu
Penn Medicine: $9.7 Million from the Warren Alpert Foundation for Genetic Counselor Continuing Education
Penn Medicine has received a $9.7 million grant from the Warren Alpert Foundation (WAF) that will fund continuing education efforts for genetic counselors, which will ensure opportunities for continued training that will keep them on the leading edge of their profession interpreting genomic data and explaining its implications to patients. This grant will position genetic counselors to advance research to address the many critical questions in the implementation of genomic information into clinical practice.
upenn.edu
Penn Medicine: Launch of Center for Living Donation
The Penn Transplant Institute at Penn Medicine has opened a new Center for Living Donation, which will expand Penn’s exceptional care for living donors, helping to maximize the number of lives saved through liver and kidney transplantation. For the thousands waiting on a lifesaving organ, living donation—when a living person donates an organ, or part of an organ, for transplantation to another person—can help those in need receive life-saving care sooner.
upenn.edu
Penn to Increase Minimum PhD Stipend in 2023-2024
The University of Pennsylvania has announced that it will raise the minimum PhD stipend to $38,000 beginning in the coming 2023-2024 academic year, the largest one-time increase in Penn’s history. The information was shared with current PhD students in November following a collaborative process involving Penn’s nine schools with...
upenn.edu
The Resilience Dividend: Keeping Penn Strong in a World Where Things Go Wrong
Penn’s Mission Continuity Program (MCP) is sponsoring an event that celebrates Penn’s resilience in the face of adverse events. The Resilience Dividend: Keeping Penn Strong in a World Where Things Go Wrong will take place on Tuesday, January 17 in Bodek Lounge, Houston Hall. It will start at 2:30 p.m. with snacks, networking, and a meet and greet with former Penn President Judith Rodin, who is the author of The Resilience Dividend: Being Strong in a World Where Things Go Wrong.
upenn.edu
2023 Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Symposium on Social Change: Penn’s Commitment to the Legacy
Please note: Visit https://aarc.upenn.edu for up-to-date information. Events are sponsored by the African American Resource Center and MLK Executive Planning Committee with additional sponsors listed in parentheses. Ongoing Penn Reads Book Donation Project; this service activity supports Philadelphia preschools/daycare centers/local bookstores; help a young child develop a love of reading...
upenn.edu
The 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is back in person
The 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Symposium on Social Change will kick off Jan. 16, the MLK Day of Service, with a chicken and waffles breakfast at Houston Hall with remarks given by President Liz Magill and State Sen. Vincent J. Hughes, followed by a full roster of activities including a beautification project at Henry C. Lea Elementary School, community wellness events discussing prediabetes and colon cancer, and a children’s art workshop presented by the Penn Reads Literacy Project.
upenn.edu
Double trouble: Dingle, Padilla pick up weekly awards
In what seems like a routine announcement, basketball stars Jordan Dingle and Kayla Padilla have received weekly recognition for their sensational play. A third-year guard on the men’s basketball team, Dingle has been named Ivy League and Big 5 Player of the Week. Padilla, a fourth-year guard on the women’s basketball team, has received conference Player of the Week honors.
