D9Sports.com
Aiden Hartle’s Monster Game Lifts North Clarion; Owen Clouse Also Piles Up the Points for Redbank Valley in Victory
SENECA, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Aiden Hartle has shown this season he can put up points in bunches for the North Clarion boys basketball team. He did so again on Wednesday night at Cranberry. Hartle scored 36 points, including an 18-of-23 performance at the free throw line, in a 71-64...
D9Sports.com
Union Knocks Off Clarion-Limestone Behind Katie Gezik; Clarion Wrestling Pins Down Road Win Over Punxsutawney
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It’s been a process, but the Union girls basketball team is starting to reap some of those rewards of sticking to the plan. Katie Gezik scored 14 points and the Damsels used a big third quarter to pull away from Clarion-Limestone for a 40-27 win on Tuesday night.
D9Sports.com
CAREER REBIRTH: Karns City Grad Emma Johns Back on the Basketball Court After Figuring Playing Days Were Over
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — When Emma Johns decided to quit playing basketball midway through her senior season at Karns City High School last winter, she figured she would never play again. And she was OK with that. Quite simply, Johns just wasn’t having fun. The pressure was too...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Derrick Davis: ‘I Always Had Pitt in the Back of My Mind’
Pitt continues to add high level talent via the transfer portal as former four-star and Top 100 recruit Derrick Davis from announced his commitment to the Panthers. The former Gateway High School star and LSU safety became the third former four-star WPIAL recruit that has signed with Pitt this offseason, joining former Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec and Peters Township safety Donovan McMillon. Pitt has also brought in former Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux, who’s a highly skilled player with a tremendous future.
butlerradio.com
Butler Students Going To Compete On Hometown High Q
A trio of local students will advance to the next round of a regional trivia competition following a recent victory. Butler Area students Charles Simms, David Krainbucher, and Maxwell Channells recently won the first round of Hometown High Q. Their performance on the show will be broadcast on KDKA-TV this...
explore venango
Richard L. “Rick” Myers
Richard L. “Rick” Myers, 51, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes, at home, surrounded by his children, Friday, January 6, 2023. Born December 12, 1971 in State College, he was the son of Richard P. Myers and Linda Ishman Miller. A graduate of State College High...
Could concerns from neighbors, police put stop to new downtown State College sports bar?
Brothers Bar & Grill is already in towns like Bloomington and Columbus ... but it’ll need its liquor license transfer to go smoothly before it opens in Happy Valley.
WGAL
Road reopens in Clarion, Pa.
CLARION, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of road Monday morning in Clarion County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. PA-66/Paint Boulevard was shut down in both directions between I-80 Exit 60 and Doe Run Road. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic has returned...
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
wtae.com
Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds
ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
explore venango
Richard Kenneth Agnew II (Ken)
“Ken” Agnew, son of Bonnie Jean Bickerstaff (Campbell) and Richard Kenneth Agnew I, passed away in Clarion Hospital on January 8th, at 2:20pm due to on going illness. Ken was born in Oil City, Pennsylania in 1951. He is survived by his children Corey Agnew, Curt Agnew, Betsy Cherico,...
explore venango
Cody James Donaldson
Cody James Donaldson, 28, of Harrisville, passed away unexpectedly due to an automobile accident January 5, 2023. Cody was born June 2, 1994 in Franklin PA to Michele and Rusty (Zeke) Donaldson of Harrisville. He is survived by his son Finnegan Donaldson who is 15 months, his parents Michele and...
wccsradio.com
PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
explore venango
Judge Kirtland Announces Bid for Venango County Court of Common Pleas
FRANKLIN, Pa. — Matthew T. Kirtland, current Magisterial District Judge for District 28-3-03, has announced his intention to run for Court of Common Pleas Judge in Venango County. He is running for one of the open positions created by the retirements of Venango County Judges Robert L. Boyer and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Photo gallery: A community remembers Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire
Thousands are expected to attend the services and show their support for Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire on Wednesday. Police officers from all over the state are attending the service. The funeral procession will run from Mount St. Peter Church in New Kensington to Mt. Airy Cemetery in Harrison. TribLIVE...
Residents concerned by rusty debris falling from Pittsburgh bridge
PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh city residents are outraged by the state of a bridge, telling Channel 11 that rusty pieces of metal constantly break off and fall to the streets below. “There is a lot of stuff falling off of this bridge daily,” said Marcie Kemmler, owner of Don’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Thousands honor slain Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire
Those who spoke of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire at his funeral Wednesday remembered him as a kind, forthright man with a love of family, community service — and the occasional practical joke. More than 1,000 police officers from around the state attended the funeral at Mount St. Peter...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check. According to Corry-based State Police, a known subject purchased a plow by check for $7,389.26 from a business on State Highway 8 in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Three ‘Gas Drive-Offs’ at Area Convenience Store
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Three Gas “Drive-Offs” at Area Gas Station. Clearfield-based State Police responded to three “gas drive-offs” at a convenience store on Morrisdale Allport Highway, in Morris Township, Clearfield County. According to...
Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking filmed-in-Pittsburgh ‘A Man Called Otto,’ ESPN’s Damar Hamlin coverage
In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including ESPN’s coverage of the Damar Hamlin medical emergency during “Monday Night Football” last week. The pair also discuss filmed-in-Pittsburgh...
Comments / 0