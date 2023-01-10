ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Derrick Davis: ‘I Always Had Pitt in the Back of My Mind’

Pitt continues to add high level talent via the transfer portal as former four-star and Top 100 recruit Derrick Davis from announced his commitment to the Panthers. The former Gateway High School star and LSU safety became the third former four-star WPIAL recruit that has signed with Pitt this offseason, joining former Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec and Peters Township safety Donovan McMillon. Pitt has also brought in former Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux, who’s a highly skilled player with a tremendous future.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Students Going To Compete On Hometown High Q

A trio of local students will advance to the next round of a regional trivia competition following a recent victory. Butler Area students Charles Simms, David Krainbucher, and Maxwell Channells recently won the first round of Hometown High Q. Their performance on the show will be broadcast on KDKA-TV this...
explore venango

Richard L. “Rick” Myers

Richard L. “Rick” Myers, 51, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes, at home, surrounded by his children, Friday, January 6, 2023. Born December 12, 1971 in State College, he was the son of Richard P. Myers and Linda Ishman Miller. A graduate of State College High...
OIL CITY, PA
WGAL

Road reopens in Clarion, Pa.

CLARION, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of road Monday morning in Clarion County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. PA-66/Paint Boulevard was shut down in both directions between I-80 Exit 60 and Doe Run Road. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic has returned...
CLARION, PA
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds

ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
ARMAGH, PA
explore venango

Richard Kenneth Agnew II (Ken)

“Ken” Agnew, son of Bonnie Jean Bickerstaff (Campbell) and Richard Kenneth Agnew I, passed away in Clarion Hospital on January 8th, at 2:20pm due to on going illness. Ken was born in Oil City, Pennsylania in 1951. He is survived by his children Corey Agnew, Curt Agnew, Betsy Cherico,...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Cody James Donaldson

Cody James Donaldson, 28, of Harrisville, passed away unexpectedly due to an automobile accident January 5, 2023. Cody was born June 2, 1994 in Franklin PA to Michele and Rusty (Zeke) Donaldson of Harrisville. He is survived by his son Finnegan Donaldson who is 15 months, his parents Michele and...
HARRISVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP

State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
PENN RUN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Thousands honor slain Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire

Those who spoke of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire at his funeral Wednesday remembered him as a kind, forthright man with a love of family, community service — and the occasional practical joke. More than 1,000 police officers from around the state attended the funeral at Mount St. Peter...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Three ‘Gas Drive-Offs’ at Area Convenience Store

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Three Gas “Drive-Offs” at Area Gas Station. Clearfield-based State Police responded to three “gas drive-offs” at a convenience store on Morrisdale Allport Highway, in Morris Township, Clearfield County. According to...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy