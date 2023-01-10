Read full article on original website
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
5 indicted in alleged crime ring that stole nearly $1M in vehicles, property
A grand jury indicted five people on 90 counts in connection with an alleged Denver-area auto theft and burglary crime ring that stole vehicles and property valued at nearly $1 million.
KKTV
Colorado man shot and killed his sleeping dad before driving across town drunk, according to affidavit
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect was arrested in connection to a homicide investigation. On Friday night, Fremont County deputies are reporting they responded to the 400 block of S. Reynolds on reports of a person with a gun. Deputies found a deceased man with “signs of trauma.”
Cold Blooded: 4 Other Cases Like Colorado’s Infamous Chris Watts Case
In August of 2018, Coloradans were shocked when it came to be that Christopher Watts had actually killed his pregnant wife and his two daughters. Watts is now serving five life sentences with no chance of parole. When it comes to the horrific crime of a man killing his family,...
Man found dead in apartment on East Brookside identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man found dead in an apartment on Sunday, Jan. 8, was identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office on Monday, Jan. 9. 31-year-old Darrian Adame of Colorado Springs was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. His death is being investigated as a […]
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
Thieves targeting trucks to steal guns, task force warns
A Colorado auto theft task force reports that truck drivers, particularly with out-of-state plates or bumper stickers alluding to gun ownership, have become a frequent target for thieves.
Wanted suspect of Parole Violation and Assault arrested
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested David Leiba a Safe Streets wanted criminal. Leiba had a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which included Assault and Menacing. A second no-bond warrant for Assault 2-Strangulation, Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon, and Assault 3-Known/Reckless Cause of Injury.
Armed man shoplifts at Pueblo Kohl’s, cited for theft
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said a man who was seen shoplifting at a Pueblo Kohl’s while carrying a gun was cited and released for theft, despite being a 4-time convicted felon. PPD said due to new laws regarding Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO) and theft, the suspect […]
Worker robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night
Another business robbery took place Tuesday night.
Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thousands of residents in the Pikes Peak region were without internet and phone service for much of Wednesday. 13 Investigates is learning it was all caused by an act of vandalism, caught on a nearby businesses surveillance video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1D9erlEn_R4 The video, taken just after 3:30 A.M. Wednesday morning, shows an The post Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service appeared first on KRDO.
Help Pueblo PD locate wanted person
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple charges including Parole Violation and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. PPD said 54-year-old Mark Jeffery Villalobos is described as a Hispanic man, 5’8″ tall and weighing 210 lbs. He has brown hair and brown […]
Rare ringtail caught after spending 3 weeks in Jeffco department store
A ringtail cat that survived on eating ceiling tiles and shoe boxes in a Kohl's in Colorado has been captured, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. The rare animal spent three weeks hiding out in the shoe department before being caught.Officials said that the animal was also able to steal food from cat traps that were placed in the store without tripping the mechanism. The ringtail was released into the nearby woods following its capture, officials said.Ringtails, which are members of the raccoon family, are known for being incredibly elusive and are nocturnal, according to the Los Padres Forestwatch. They're known for eating mice, birds and reptiles along with some plants and fruits.Ringtails are also known for being climbers and having hind paws that can rotate 180 degrees, the agency said.Researchers know very little about the ringtail population, which is a cause for concern for the species. Threats include the destruction of its habitat, being hit by cars and contracting diseases from stray animals.
Gruesome details revealed in slaying of Mount Dora elderly couple: affidavit
Gruesome details have emerged after an elderly Florida couple was found stabbed to death at their home in a Mount Dora senior living community on New Year's Eve.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado man accused of killing father
After hours of discussion, the motion to move forward passed 5-4. It will appear in front of council in two weeks. WATCH: Detox medical expert talks benefits of 'Dry January' and how to spot alcohol abuse. Updated: 6 hours ago. Someone won big after buying a Mega Millions ticket in...
coloradopolitics.com
Deadly fentanyl floods Colorado | Colorado Springs Gazette
A Gazette headline Monday served as a chilling — and alarming — reminder that Colorado is still at war: “DEA's Rocky Mountain region seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill almost every Colorado resident.”. That’s right, Coloradans are locked in the same life-and-death struggle against the same...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado
Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
Hey, Colorado — The Cops Know When You’re Driving High
Marijuana is legal in Colorado, and you're allowed to enjoy it. However, local law enforcement wants to remind you not to get high and drive — and to remember that they know when you're doing it. Like some people think they're okay to drive after a few drinks, but...
You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is
A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
Grand Junction Colorado Shares Our Favorite Celebrity Encounters
It's always fun to hear about celebrity encounters in Colorado. We have all had a couple of run-ins with famous people, and some of us were lucky enough to get a photo to document the occasion. We asked you which celebrities you have met and if you had any pictures...
