Indiana Farm Market Turns Greenhouse Into Cozy Winter Hangout Spot for Friends
One farm market located in Indiana has transformed its greenhouse into a cozy spot to hang out with your friends. Farm 57 is an awesome little spot located in Evansville, Indiana. It is home to a fabulous farm market, and regularly hosts fun and engaging community events, oftentimes with live music!
Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023
So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
Indiana Poke Restaurant to Close Current Location and Merge with Mongolian Grill
One Indiana poke restaurant has announced plans to close its restaurant at its current location and merge with a nearby Mongolian BBQ. While some may consider a poke bowl to be like eating sushi without seaweed, you may not realize that the two dishes originate from two different cultures. Now, there is no shortage of places in and around Evansville, Indiana to enjoy sushi, a traditional Japanese dish, but there are not as many places where you can enjoy the experience of the traditional Hawaiian dish known as the poke bowl.
Skateboarding Non-Profit in Kentucky to Offer Female Only Skate Sessions
There is a new non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky aimed at making skateboarding accessible to everyone and it's pretty rad!. Gift Skateboarding is a non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky that is focused on making the sport of skateboarding available to anyone and everyone regardless of age, gender, or economic status. According to their Facebook page,
6 Truly Strange Listings on Facebook Marketplace in Southern Indiana and Kentucky
Some people could spend hours watching TikTok videos, and that's cool. But I have found a different way to pass the time, and that's by finding the weirdest classified listings on Facebook Marketplace. It really doesn't even take very much time to find some very odd things that people are...
A ‘Fear Factor’ Experience is Coming to an Evansville, Indiana Escape Room
Do you have what it takes to face your fears with your friends? You'll have the opportunity to do just that with an experience in Evansville based on the popular show Fear Factor. I remember not wanting to miss an episode of the hit show Fear Factor when I was...
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
Nothing More with Crown the Empire and Thousand Below Coming to Historic Indiana Theatre
2023 is off to a rocking start as we are proud to announce the first Damn Loud Rock Show of the new year - Nothing More with special guests Crown the Empire and Thousand Below. Damn Loud Rock Show. As the Tristate's heritage rock station (we've been around now for...
Classic Car Invasion! Free Downtown Owensboro Cruise-In Returns
Rev up your engines, the Sunset Cruisers just announced the cruise-in schedule for 2023. Are you ready to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town? It's one of the most popular car cruises and begins in April. We have the monthly themes and complete schedule.
How Did the Garvin Street Warehouse Fire Start? Here’s What the Investigators Discovered
Our local fire departments are probably thankful that 2022 is over. The final few months of the year kept them very busy with two 4-alarm warehouse fires. The ATF and the National Response Team just finished their investigation into the Garvin Street warehouse fire. What Buildings Burned?. Evansville Fire Division...
Evansville’s Horror Con Is Happening March 11th and 12th, Here’s What to Expect at the Inaugural Event
Horror fans rejoice because a horror convention is heading to Evansville!. From the folks that brought Raptor Con to Evansville, comes Horror Con! It's a horror convention that will have everything your spooky little heart desires! 103 GBF is proud to partner with Horror Con for the inaugural event, and they have some seriously great stuff lined up!
