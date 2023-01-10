ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023

So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
OWENSBORO, KY
Indiana Poke Restaurant to Close Current Location and Merge with Mongolian Grill

One Indiana poke restaurant has announced plans to close its restaurant at its current location and merge with a nearby Mongolian BBQ. While some may consider a poke bowl to be like eating sushi without seaweed, you may not realize that the two dishes originate from two different cultures. Now, there is no shortage of places in and around Evansville, Indiana to enjoy sushi, a traditional Japanese dish, but there are not as many places where you can enjoy the experience of the traditional Hawaiian dish known as the poke bowl.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Skateboarding Non-Profit in Kentucky to Offer Female Only Skate Sessions

There is a new non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky aimed at making skateboarding accessible to everyone and it's pretty rad!. Gift Skateboarding is a non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky that is focused on making the sport of skateboarding available to anyone and everyone regardless of age, gender, or economic status. According to their Facebook page,
HENDERSON, KY
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
Evansville’s Horror Con Is Happening March 11th and 12th, Here’s What to Expect at the Inaugural Event

Horror fans rejoice because a horror convention is heading to Evansville!. From the folks that brought Raptor Con to Evansville, comes Horror Con! It's a horror convention that will have everything your spooky little heart desires! 103 GBF is proud to partner with Horror Con for the inaugural event, and they have some seriously great stuff lined up!
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville IN
