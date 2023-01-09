* The University of Kentucky is easing some of its COVID-19 restrictions. The school website says the UK health corps will no longer be conducting contact tracing. Most new hires will not have to provide proof of vaccination as of February 1st. Officials say the decisions line up with the best available recommendations from public health professionals. They say it is about keeping people safe but also allowing students and faculty to be successful at UK.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO