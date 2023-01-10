Justice Department reviewing classified documents found in Biden's post-VP office

Read full article on original website
Pence: Discovery of classified documents from Biden’s time as VP ‘incredibly frustrating’
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the discovery of classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president compared to the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s private residence proved a “double standard.” “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence said on the “Hugh Hewitt Show.” “But the original sin here was…
Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’
Former President Trump responded Monday to the breaking news that the Justice Department is reviewing classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president that were found last fall in a private office Biden had previously used. “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These…
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Biden once defended taking home classified documents, said it 'depends on the document'
President Biden defended the practice of taking home classified documents while speaking to the press in August. The DOJ is now investigating documents at a Biden think tank.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Don’t buy Biden’s ‘surprise’ — classified documents were moved at least twice
With the reported discovery of a second batch of highly classified documents connected to President Biden, the decisions of Attorney General Merrick Garland are fast moving from the inexplicable to incomprehensible. Garland was presumably briefed that classified documents were discovered in Joe Biden’s old office on Nov. 2. He also...
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Joe Biden May Have Broken the Law Taking Classified Documents
Biden's possession of confidential documents from the Obama administration could violate the Espionage Act.
Classified documents from Biden's vice presidency found at think tank
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 9 story has been refiled to fix the spelling of "name" to "named" in paragraph 4) Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice-presidential days were discovered in November by the U.S. president's personal attorneys at a Washington think tank, a White House lawyer said on Monday.
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materials
Lawyers working on behalf of President Joe Biden uncovered a trove of government documents kept in clandestine secrecy this fall. The answers to many lingering questions, buried within the walls of a Washington D.C. office used by Biden during his tenure as an ordinary citizen, may now come to light!
President Joe Biden classified documents: What we know and how discovery compares to Trump
Classified records found in an office once used by Joe Biden echoes the discovery at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago. What we know about the two cases.
Classified documents found at Penn Biden Center in Washington are under DOJ review
The documents found at the center were discovered by President Biden's attorneys, who then notified the National Archives and turned the materials over.
Classified documents found from Biden’s time as VP, White House cooperating with DOJ
The White House is working with the Justice Department as it reviews classified documents from when President Biden served as vice president that were found in a private office last fall. Attorneys for Biden discovered the documents in November and notified the National Archives, Richard Sauber, special counsel to Biden, said in a statement. The […]
White House: More classified records found at Biden’s Delaware home
A statement from the White House on Thursday confirmed that President Joe Biden’s lawyers found records with classified markings in a storage space at the president’s home in Wilmington, one day after reports surfaced that the documents had been found. Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said...
US justice department investigating papers stored at Biden’s former institute
Classified documents found by president’s personal lawyers while closing out office at UPenn’s Biden Center for Diplomacy
Karine Jean-Pierre dodges questions about visitor logs to Biden's Delaware home where he kept classified docs
Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer a question asking if the White House will release visitor logs to President Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, residence after classified documents were found there.
Biden’s Classified Document Woes Worsen as White House Confirms Discovery of Second Batch
President Joe Biden’s headache over the discovery of classified documents from his time as the vice president has worsened after aides found a second batch of materials in one of his residences, fueling a torrent of Republican attacks and complicating the optics of a Justice Department investigation into former President Trump.
Reports: Second batch of Biden classified records found
An additional batch of classified documents from Joe Biden's tenure as vice president has been uncovered during a search by his aides, according to several reports citing unnamed sources.
