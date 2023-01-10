Read full article on original website
Two Penn fourth-years awarded 2023 Churchill Scholarships
University of Pennsylvania fourth-years Ryan Jeong and Arnav Lal have each been awarded Churchill Scholarships for a year of graduate research study at the University of Cambridge in England. Lal, from Greer, South Carolina, and Jeong, from College Station, Texas, are among 16 students selected nationwide who will receive full...
Penn Medicine: Launch of Center for Living Donation
The Penn Transplant Institute at Penn Medicine has opened a new Center for Living Donation, which will expand Penn’s exceptional care for living donors, helping to maximize the number of lives saved through liver and kidney transplantation. For the thousands waiting on a lifesaving organ, living donation—when a living person donates an organ, or part of an organ, for transplantation to another person—can help those in need receive life-saving care sooner.
The Resilience Dividend: Keeping Penn Strong in a World Where Things Go Wrong
Penn’s Mission Continuity Program (MCP) is sponsoring an event that celebrates Penn’s resilience in the face of adverse events. The Resilience Dividend: Keeping Penn Strong in a World Where Things Go Wrong will take place on Tuesday, January 17 in Bodek Lounge, Houston Hall. It will start at 2:30 p.m. with snacks, networking, and a meet and greet with former Penn President Judith Rodin, who is the author of The Resilience Dividend: Being Strong in a World Where Things Go Wrong.
Double trouble: Dingle, Padilla pick up weekly awards
In what seems like a routine announcement, basketball stars Jordan Dingle and Kayla Padilla have received weekly recognition for their sensational play. A third-year guard on the men’s basketball team, Dingle has been named Ivy League and Big 5 Player of the Week. Padilla, a fourth-year guard on the women’s basketball team, has received conference Player of the Week honors.
2023 Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Symposium on Social Change: Penn’s Commitment to the Legacy
Please note: Visit https://aarc.upenn.edu for up-to-date information. Events are sponsored by the African American Resource Center and MLK Executive Planning Committee with additional sponsors listed in parentheses. Ongoing Penn Reads Book Donation Project; this service activity supports Philadelphia preschools/daycare centers/local bookstores; help a young child develop a love of reading...
Morris Arboretum: Wawa Foundation Grant
The Morris Arboretum has received a first-time grant from Wawa in support of its active-duty military free admission program. The $15,000 Wawa grant supports the program, which provides free general admission to Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard active duty and reservists, National Guard members (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.
The 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is back in person
The 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Symposium on Social Change will kick off Jan. 16, the MLK Day of Service, with a chicken and waffles breakfast at Houston Hall with remarks given by President Liz Magill and State Sen. Vincent J. Hughes, followed by a full roster of activities including a beautification project at Henry C. Lea Elementary School, community wellness events discussing prediabetes and colon cancer, and a children’s art workshop presented by the Penn Reads Literacy Project.
