According to a recent Bleacher Report article with updated trade targets for every NBA team, Phoenix Suns power forward Jae Crowder is on the wish lists of many franchises. Crowder requested a trade out of Phoenix in August hoping to be with a new team by the start of the season. However, the Suns still have not granted the disgruntled 32-year-old’s request.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO