FOX Sports
Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel...
Donovan Mitchell offered valuable advice for a Jazz rookie after noticing his huge mistakes
Donovan Mitchell made his first appearance back with Utah since he was traded from the Jazz to the Cavaliers during the offseason. Mitchell and former teammate Rudy Gobert were moved in mega-deals that brought several players back to the Jazz including Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Malik Beasley, and several other assets including young players and plentiful first-round picks.
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient. “A truly selfless superstar,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3...
Jamal Murray, Nuggets ends LeBron-less Lakers’ win streak
Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic had a season-high 16 assists to go with 14 points and
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic has a perfect night against the Lakers
Nikola Jokic has been can't-miss viewing this season. Monday night, he literally couldn't miss. Jokic put up a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and he didn't miss a single shot while doing so. The Joker made all five of his field goal attempts, including a three-pointer, and all three of his free throws.
NBA
Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview
The Orlando Magic’s two performances out west have been on opposite ends of the defensive spectrum. One game after a smothering defensive performance led to a lopsided victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Magic struggled to limit the Sacramento Kings, who hit a franchise-record 23 triples on their way to a huge win over Orlando.
Yardbarker
Report: Cavs G Ricky Rubio eyes Thursday return
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio hopes to end a year-long layoff following an ACL tear Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN reported Wednesday. His status for the road game will be determined based on Wednesday's practice, per the report. Rubio, 32, has not played in a game since...
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Listed as Potential Trade Target for Six Teams
According to a recent Bleacher Report article with updated trade targets for every NBA team, Phoenix Suns power forward Jae Crowder is on the wish lists of many franchises. Crowder requested a trade out of Phoenix in August hoping to be with a new team by the start of the season. However, the Suns still have not granted the disgruntled 32-year-old’s request.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Ricky Rubio to Make Season Debut After ACL Recovery
The Cleveland Cavaliers traded away point guard Ricky Rubio during last season’s NBA trade deadline after he tore his ACL and was ruled out for the season. He returned to the team as a free agent this past offseason, agreeing to a three-year deal worth just under $18.5 million.
Sporting News
Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell receives warm welcome from Jazz fans in first appearance in Utah since trade
Donovan Mitchell has become a fan favorite in Cleveland since joining the Cavaliers, but he still holds a special place in the hearts of Utah fans. Playing his first game in Utah since being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers four months ago, Mitchell received a warm welcome back to Salt Lake City Tuesday night receiving a standing ovation from the Vivint Arena crowd before tip-off.
Damian Lillard Takes Flight in Custom "PDX" Shoes
Damian Lillard took off for a highlight dunk in shoes inspired by Portland International Airport.
