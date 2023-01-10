Two U of A divisions are joining forces this spring to offer a pro bono legal event to help entrepreneurs navigate the legal environment while forming their companies. The U of A School of Law is partnering with the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation for the Entrepreneurial Law Project, a one-day event in March pairing local attorneys and law students with startups needing legal assistance establishing organizational structure and documentation.

